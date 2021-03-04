Log in
GFT Technologies : 04 Mar 2021 – Analyst presentation preliminary financial results 2020

03/04/2021 | 01:53am EST
Preliminary financial figures FY 2020

GFT Technologies SE

Marika Lulay (CEO) and Dr Jochen Ruetz (CFO)

4 March 2021

Slide Library

FY 2020

Agenda

1. Highlights FY 2020

Marika Lulay (CEO)

2. Preliminary results FY 2020

Dr Jochen Ruetz (CFO)

3. Outlook FY 2021e

Marika Lulay (CEO)

Revenue and earnings exceed targets for FY 2020

Continued growth despite Covid-19, delivered as per June forecast

Strategy pays off

Proofpoints

  • Sector and client diversification progresses as planned

    +14% in ex top-2*

  • Successful regional expansion to APAC

  • Substantially reduced client concentration risk

    +23% in the Insurance sectorTop-2 revenue share down to 21%

  • Boosted business based on cloud technologies and partnerships

+44% with fast-growing technologies**

  • Offering portfolio of acquired IoT companies integrated

    +86% cloud technology business

  • Proposing stable dividend of €0.20

    Equity Ratio 31%

  • Team's performance and solid financials maintained despite Covid-19 limitations

*

GFT's top-2 clients are defined as Deutsche Bank and Barclays

** Fast-growing technologies per GFT's definition: DLT/ blockchain, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud and DevOps.

GFT during Covid-19: 100% home office, 100% delivery

Thank you!

Merci beaucoup!

Gracias! Mille grazie!

Podziękowania!

Danke! Obrigado!

Disclaimer

GFT Technologies SE published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 06:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 442 M 532 M 532 M
Net income 2020 10,5 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net Debt 2020 52,1 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,2x
Yield 2020 1,23%
Capitalization 429 M 518 M 517 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 5 754
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
GFT Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,60 €
Last Close Price 16,28 €
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
M. A. Roswitha Lulay CEO, MD & Member-Administrative Board
Jochen Ruetz CFO, Member-Administrative Board & MD
Ulrich Dietz Chairman-Administrative Board
Andrew Rossiter Head-Technology Services
Joan-Carles Fonoll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE36.35%518
ACCENTURE PLC-2.69%164 413
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.02%151 717
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.41%107 526
INFOSYS LIMITED3.88%75 523
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.72%74 864
