GFT Technologies : 04 Mar 2021 – Analyst presentation preliminary financial results 2020

Preliminary financial figures FY 2020
GFT Technologies SE
Marika Lulay (CEO) and Dr Jochen Ruetz (CFO)
4 March 2021
Agenda
|
1. Highlights FY 2020
|
Marika Lulay (CEO)
|
2. Preliminary results FY 2020
|
Dr Jochen Ruetz (CFO)
|
3. Outlook FY 2021e
|
Marika Lulay (CEO)
|
Revenue and earnings exceed targets for FY 2020
Continued growth despite Covid-19, delivered as per June forecast
Strategy pays off
Proofpoints
-
▪ Sector and client diversification progresses as planned
+14% in ex top-2*
-
▪ Successful regional expansion to APAC
-
▪ Substantially reduced client concentration risk
+23% in the Insurance sectorTop-2 revenue share down to 21%
-
▪ Boosted business based on cloud technologies and partnerships
+44% with fast-growing technologies**
-
▪ Offering portfolio of acquired IoT companies integrated
+86% cloud technology business
-
▪ Proposing stable dividend of €0.20
Equity Ratio 31%
-
▪ Team's performance and solid financials maintained despite Covid-19 limitations
*
GFT's top-2 clients are defined as Deutsche Bank and Barclays
** Fast-growing technologies per GFT's definition: DLT/ blockchain, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud and DevOps.
GFT during Covid-19: 100% home office, 100% delivery
Thank you!
Merci beaucoup!
Gracias! Mille grazie!
Podziękowania!
Danke! Obrigado!
