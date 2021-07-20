Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GFT Technologies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFT   DE0005800601

GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE

(GFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GFT Technologies : upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase in orders received

07/20/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
20. July 2021, 18:57h CET/CEST

Ad hoc disclosure pursuant to Article 17 MAR

GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase in orders received

GFT Technologies SE (GFT) now expects a stronger increase in revenue for the Group for the financial year 2021 to EUR 550 million (previously EUR 520 million, previous year: EUR 444.85 million), as well as higher growth in adjusted EBITDA to EUR 62 million (previously EUR 56 million, previous year: EUR 42.52 million) and in EBT to EUR 36 million (previously EUR 30 million, previous year: EUR 14.11 million).

Orders received once again increased significantly. This is driven by catch-up effects, as projects that were postponed during the Covid 19 pandemic are now being realised. Additionally, decision-making cycles on the customer side are currently much shorter, from accelerated processes for tendering and awarding contracts to faster order initiation. This is happening against the background of a consistent structurally increased demand for digitalisation solutions.

Earnings will increase disproportionately. This results from the significantly higher revenue as well as the lower than expected travel expenses.

As previously announced, the results for the first half of 2021 will be published on 12 August 2021.

Explanations of the key financial figures (EBT and adjusted EBITDA) used in this ad hoc disclosure can be found on the GFT website at www.gft.com/performancemeasures.

Disclaimer

GFT Technologies SE published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 17:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
01:30pGFT TECHNOLOGIES : upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase in..
PU
12:59pGFT TECHNOLOGIES : ???????GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 foll..
EQ
12:59pDGAP-ADHOC : ???????GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following ..
DJ
07/08GFT TECHNOLOGIES : Energy efficiency – digital twin based data-models for ..
PU
07/06GFT TECHNOLOGIES : achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Program specialisation
PU
06/17GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE : GFT's GreenCoding initiative: making software part of the ..
EQ
06/17PRESS RELEASE : GFT Technologies SE: GFT's GreenCoding initiative: making softwa..
DJ
06/17GFT'S GREENCODING INITIATIVE : making software part of the climate solution
PU
06/11GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/10GFT TECHNOLOGIES : Are you ready for open finance?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 517 M 609 M 609 M
Net income 2021 23,7 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net Debt 2021 23,4 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 573 M 676 M 674 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 6 225
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
GFT Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,75 €
Average target price 24,33 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marika Anneliese R. Lulay CEO, MD & Member-Administrative Board
Jochen Ruetz CFO, Member-Administrative Board & MD
Ulrich Dietz Chairman-Administrative Board
Andrew Rossiter Head-Technology Services
Joan-Carles Fonoll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE82.16%648
ACCENTURE PLC18.36%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.24%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.34%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED22.77%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.16.69%83 980