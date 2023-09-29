FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - GFT shares jumped in price ahead of the weekend in response to the software company's accelerated efforts in the artificial intelligence (AI) business. The company said Friday it plans to set up a marketplace for AI applications, among other things, due to "rapidly growing customer demand."

The shares climbed to their highest level in seven weeks in response to the news, bouncing back above the 50- and 100-day lines, each of which are popular indicators of medium- to longer-term trends. Most recently, the share price gained almost six percent to € 26.44, which meant one of the top places in the small-cap index SDax.

Over the year, however, GFT investors are still sitting on a share price loss of more than a fifth./tav/tih/zb