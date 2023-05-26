Hauck Aufhäuser IB starts GFT Technologies with 'Buy'.

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking has initiated a 'Buy' rating on the shares of IT service provider and software developer GFT Technologies at a target price of 44 euros. While traditional banks are under enormous pressure to digitize, fintechs are increasingly gaining market share, analyst Nicole Winkler wrote in a research note published on Friday. Banks therefore need to quickly introduce agile platforms for their core business based on cloud technologies, and this is where GFT comes in./ck/ag

Publication of the original study: 26.05.2023 / 08:01 / CEST

First disclosure of the original study: 26.05.2023 / 08:02 / CEST

