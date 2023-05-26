Advanced search
    GFT   DE0005800601

GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE

(GFT)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:10:56 2023-05-26 am EDT
28.91 EUR   +3.77%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hauck Aufhäuser IB starts GFT Technologies with 'Buy'.

05/26/2023 | 03:39am EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking has initiated a 'Buy' rating on the shares of IT service provider and software developer GFT Technologies at a target price of 44 euros. While traditional banks are under enormous pressure to digitize, fintechs are increasingly gaining market share, analyst Nicole Winkler wrote in a research note published on Friday. Banks therefore need to quickly introduce agile platforms for their core business based on cloud technologies, and this is where GFT comes in./ck/ag

Publication of the original study: 26.05.2023 / 08:01 / CEST

First disclosure of the original study: 26.05.2023 / 08:02 / CEST

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
05/12GFT TECHNOLOGIES AG : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/11Digitalization drive continues to drive GFT Technologies - share price slide
DP
05/11Transcript : GFT Technologies SE, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
05/11Digitalization urge continues to drive IT service provider GFT Technologies
DP
05/11Gft Technologies : stays on track for growth
PU
05/11Gft Technologies Se : GFT stays on track for growth
EQ
04/18Gft Technologies : Acquisition of targens completed
PU
Analyst Recommendations on GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Financials
Sales 2023 858 M 921 M 921 M
Net income 2023 50,8 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 1,78%
Capitalization 733 M 787 M 787 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 8 842
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
GFT Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 27,86 €
Average target price 53,50 €
Spread / Average Target 92,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marika Anneliese R. Lulay Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Jochen Ruetz CFO, Member-Administrative Board & MD
Ulrich Dietz Chairman-Administrative Board
Joan-Carles Fonoll Chief Operating Officer
Paul Friedrich Lerbinger Vice Chairman-Administrative Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE-17.94%787
ACCENTURE PLC9.34%184 256
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.13%145 630
SIEMENS AG18.51%130 595
IBM-10.80%115 104
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.41%86 921
