Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. GFT Technologies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFT   DE0005800601

GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE

(GFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:22:22 2023-03-02 am EST
41.43 EUR   +2.68%
02:01aIT service provider GFT Technologies expects further growth after strong year
DP
01:32aGft Technologies Se : Pressure to digitalise banks spurs growth of GFT
EQ
01:24aGft Technologies : Pressure to digitalise banks spurs growth of GFT
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IT service provider GFT Technologies expects further growth after strong year

03/02/2023 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - The wave of digitalization at banks and other companies continues to drive IT service provider GFT Technologies. Last year, revenue rose by 29 percent to a good €730 million, the SDax-listed company announced in Stuttgart on Thursday. The pre-tax profit increased by almost two thirds to a good € 66 million. Below the line, GFT earned more than € 46 million, an increase of 55 percent. The management explained this with the high demand for digitization solutions at insurance companies and banks as well as positive currency effects. For the new year, CEO Marika Lulay envisages further significant increases.

Sales are expected to increase to around 850 million euros in 2023. Pre-tax profit is expected to reach around 72 million euros. Shareholders can look forward to an increased dividend. The payout for 2022 is to rise from 35 to 45 cents per share. While GFT slightly missed analysts' expectations in terms of revenue and slightly exceeded them in terms of profit, experts had on average expected somewhat more in terms of the dividend./stw/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE 0.62% 40.35 End-of-day quote.18.85%
SDAX 0.25% 13416.79 End-of-day quote.12.50%
All news about GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
02:01aIT service provider GFT Technologies expects further growth after strong year
DP
01:32aGft Technologies Se : Pressure to digitalise banks spurs growth of GFT
EQ
01:24aGft Technologies : Pressure to digitalise banks spurs growth of GFT
PU
02/23Gft Expands : IT group acquires targens from LBBW
PU
02/23Gft Technologies Se : GFT expands: IT group acquires targens from LBBW
EQ
02/23GFT Technologies SE agreed to acquire targens GmbH from Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
CI
01/13GFT TECHNOLOGIES AG : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
2022Ambitious Climate Protection : independent Science Based Targets initiative confirms GFT's..
PU
2022GFT TECHNOLOGIES AG : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
2022GFT Technologies SE Confirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 734 M 784 M 784 M
Net income 2022 46,2 M 49,3 M 49,3 M
Net cash 2022 37,1 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 1 062 M 1 134 M 1 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 8 766
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
GFT Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 40,35 €
Average target price 53,50 €
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marika Anneliese R. Lulay Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Jochen Ruetz CFO, Member-Administrative Board & MD
Ulrich Dietz Chairman-Administrative Board
Joan-Carles Fonoll Chief Operating Officer
Paul Friedrich Lerbinger Vice Chairman-Administrative Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE18.85%1 134
ACCENTURE PLC-1.22%167 227
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.72%146 733
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.01%116 904
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.97%91 083
INFOSYS LIMITED-1.37%74 122