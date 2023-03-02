IT service provider GFT Technologies expects further growth after strong year

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - The wave of digitalization at banks and other companies continues to drive IT service provider GFT Technologies. Last year, revenue rose by 29 percent to a good €730 million, the SDax-listed company announced in Stuttgart on Thursday. The pre-tax profit increased by almost two thirds to a good € 66 million. Below the line, GFT earned more than € 46 million, an increase of 55 percent. The management explained this with the high demand for digitization solutions at insurance companies and banks as well as positive currency effects. For the new year, CEO Marika Lulay envisages further significant increases.

Sales are expected to increase to around 850 million euros in 2023. Pre-tax profit is expected to reach around 72 million euros. Shareholders can look forward to an increased dividend. The payout for 2022 is to rise from 35 to 45 cents per share. While GFT slightly missed analysts' expectations in terms of revenue and slightly exceeded them in terms of profit, experts had on average expected somewhat more in terms of the dividend./stw/stk