GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE    GFT   DE0005800601

GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE

(GFT)
PRESS RELEASE : GFT Technologies SE: GFT exceeds -2-

03/04/2021
With its in-depth technological expertise, profound market know-how and strong partnerships, GFT implements scalable IT solutions to increase productivity. This provides clients with faster access to new IT applications and innovative business models, while also reducing risk.

Founded in 1987 and located in more than 15 markets to ensure close proximity to its clients, GFT employs over 6,000 experts. GFT provides them with career opportunities in all areas of software engineering and innovation. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).

www.gft.com www.blog.gft.com www.twitter.com/gft

Managing Directors: Marika Lulay (CEO), Dr Jochen Ruetz (CFO), Jens-Thorsten Rauer Chairman of the Administrative Board: Ulrich Dietz Registry court: District Court of Stuttgart, HRB 753709 Registered office: Stuttgart, Germany -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      GFT Technologies SE 
              Schelmenwasenstraße 34 
              70567 Stuttgart 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)711/62042-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)711/62042-301 
E-mail:       ir@gft.com 
Internet:     www.gft.com 
ISIN:         DE0005800601 
WKN:          580060 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1173006 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
1173006 2021-03-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 01:32 ET (06:32 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 442 M 532 M 532 M
Net income 2020 10,5 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net Debt 2020 52,1 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,2x
Yield 2020 1,23%
Capitalization 429 M 518 M 517 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 5 754
Free-Float 64,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
M. A. Roswitha Lulay CEO, MD & Member-Administrative Board
Jochen Ruetz CFO, Member-Administrative Board & MD
Ulrich Dietz Chairman-Administrative Board
Andrew Rossiter Head-Technology Services
Joan-Carles Fonoll Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE36.35%518
ACCENTURE PLC-2.69%164 413
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.02%151 717
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.41%107 526
INFOSYS LIMITED3.88%75 523
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.72%74 864
