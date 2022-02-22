GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended February 19, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this weekend started with over 1,000 combined player registrations, and 5 new champions emerged this weekend, including the winners in our $1,000+ prize pool event for Legends of Runeterra co-sponsored by Metafy! Next week should be equally exciting, with another 5 events scheduled, including another $1,000+ prize pool event; our MTG Set Championship Qualifier, co-sponsored by MTGAcodes!



As the EX-01 format ends, this week's Digimon event saw some surprising results at the top tables! While many expected Gabumon Bond of Friendship to continue its reign as the BDIF, the Top 8 saw 7 different deck archetypes, with only 1 of the players bringing Gabumon. Instead, we were treated to a fantastic finish as D-Brigade took on Diaboromon in the final round, and to everyone's surprise, Diaboromon came out on top to claim the championship!

Our second Master Duel tournament was another enormous success, featuring nearly 200 returning player registrations alongside over 150 fresh faces as well! In our last event, Mar-Vell took 2nd place with a Drytron deck that fell to the meta-defining Tri-Brigade deck. This weekend, the Tri-Brigade players were unable to stop Mar-Vell from marching his way back to the finals, beating dgzo's Tri-Brigade Zoodiac and Migan's Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc variants in the Quarterfinals and Semifinals! Meanwhile, our other finalist, Hash, brought the fan-favorite Dino deck; despite many claiming that it is a top tier deck, a relatively small number of players chose it for this event. Hash cleared any doubts about the Dino deck's power, quickly running over both Joycean and Gamebreak0r in 2-0 matches on his way to the Grand Finals. Unfortunately for Hash, the deciding game in the finals was won by Mar-Vell when Hash bricked on his opening draw. Mar-Vell was redeemed from his prior loss in the Grand Finals, and this time takes home the crown!

While mobile gaming spending will continue to grow in 2022 driven by increasing adoption in mobile-first markets, we think the big news will be reserved for the ongoing legal disputes between the mobile platforms, app developers and regulators. All major games companies are evaluating the commercial potential of using blockchain technology to support in-game cryptocurrency, tokens, NFTs and new business models such as play-to-earn. There will be a lot of new games using blockchain in 2022 and increasing involvement from traditional games companies, which will expose more consumers to cryptocurrency and NFTs. But questions remain over the sustainability of play-to-earn games and the ongoing value of in-game NFTs against a backdrop of zero or minimal interoperability.

While all tournaments platforms are moving to adopt these new opportunities, successful integration could be cumbersome; GGToor has been very proactive investigating these technologies. We currently offer 18 eSports tournaments being hosted monthly, enabling participants to battle it out for real cash and prizes, and a significant savings in transaction fees every month could be realized, as well helping to more easily facilitate the disbursement of prices won by the competitors.

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q , twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor , and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@GGToorcorp.com

https://GGToorcorp.com/