GGToor : Attorney Letter with Respect to Annual Disclosure 2022

JACKSON L. MORRIS

Attorney at Law

Admitted to Practice in Florida and Georgia

July 21, 2022

OTC Markets Group, Inc.

300 Vesey Street

New York, NY 10282

Re: GGToor Inc.

Trading symbol: GTOR

Ladies and Gentlemen:

I have been engaged as special counsel to GGToor, Inc., a Florida corporation with its executive office at 430 Walker Lane, Thomasville, Georgia 31792 ("Issuer"), to provide this letter with respect to the information ("Information") publicly disclosed by the Issuer and published through the OTC Disclosure & News Service, including all information published at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTOR/profile and related pages. The Issuer's common stock ("Securities") is quoted on OTCPink Quote and is traded in the over-the-counter market. Please be advised that OTC Markets Group is entitled to rely on this letter in determining whether the Issuer has made adequate current public information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act"). It should be noted that Rule 144(c)(2) does not define or provide a standard for public availability of information. In using this term, I refer to any information which is available to the public from any source, including information which requires payment of a fee to a public official. In particular, the Rule does not require publication of information on or through the OTC Disclosure & News Service.

The Information covered by this opinion includes and is limited to information under the Issuer's control on the "Company Info" page and the items of information indexed on the "Filings" page, as follows:

Title Period End Date Publish Date Annual Report - Financial Disclosure Year Ended May 31, May 31, 2022 June 17, 2022 2022

I am a citizen and resident of the United States of America. I have assisted the Issuer with preparation of the Annual Report and expect to provide from time-to-time legal services to the Issuer in the areas of corporate, business transactions and securities law. I am licensed to practice law in Florida and Georgia. The subject matter of this letter covers the jurisdiction of the State of Wyoming (the Issuer's state of incorporation) and the laws of the United States of America. I have not relied on the work of any other attorney in rendering the opinions set forth below. I am permitted to practice before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and am not prohibited from such practice. I am not currently and have not been within the past five years (a) the subject of an investigation, hearing, or proceeding by the SEC, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), or

