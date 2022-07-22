GGX Gold : Interim FS Q2

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements of GGX Gold Corp (formerly Revolver Resources Inc.) for the period ended December 31, 2021 have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

