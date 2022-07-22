GGX Gold : Interim FS Q2

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Financial Statements
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in
Shareholders' Equity
Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed financial statements of GGX Gold Corp (formerly Revolver Resources Inc.) for the period ended December 31, 2021 have been prepared by management and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
GGX GOLD CORP.
(formerly Revolver Resources Inc.)
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
Note
2021
2021
$
$
ASSETS
CURRENT
Cash
4,517
8,426
GST Recoverable
9,214
16,492
Marketable Securities
4
4,370
36,320
NON-CURRENT
18,101
61,238
Investments
5
48,246
604,480
Property and Equipment
6
17,377
20,151
Reclamation Bond
8
21,500
21,500
105,224
707,369
LIABILITIES
CURRENT
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
988,856
773,464
Loan Payable
330,724
-
Due to Related Party
10
89,082
89,082
1,408,662
862,546
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Share Capital
9
10,690,019
10,690,019
Share Subscription Received
10,000
10,000
Stock Options Reserve
518,573
673,083
Share Purchase Warrants Reserve
41,724
41,724
Deficit
(12,563,754)
(11,570,003)
(1,303,438)
(155,177)
105,224
707,369
Nature of Business and Ability to Continue as a Going Concern (Note 1)
The accompanying notes form an integral party of these financial statements
GGX GOLD CORP.
(formerly Revolver Resources Inc.)
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
Share
Total
Number of
Share
Stock
Purchase
Shareholders'
Common
Share
Subscription
Options
Warrants
Equity
Shares
Capital
Received
Reserve
Reserve
Deficit
(Deficiency)
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, June 30, 2020
25,451,768
9,764,346
-
618,612
83,815
(11,090,004)
(623,231)
Shares Issued for Cash
9(b)
5,052,500
638,400
-
-
-
-
638,400
Shares Issued on Exercise of Warrants
9(b)
62,500
28,125
-
-
-
-
28,125
Share Issuance Costs
-
(31,224)
-
-
-
-
(31,224)
Fair Value of Agents' Warrants Issued
-
(7,378)
-
-
7,378
-
-
Fair Value of Agents' Warrants Expired
-
-
-
-
(23,455)
23,455
-
Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
63,870
-
-
63,870
Net Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
(907,534)
(907,534)
Balance, December 31, 2020
30,566,768
10,392,269
-
682,482
67,738
(11,974,083)
(831,594)
Balance, June 30, 2021
32,617,348
10,690,019
10,000
673,083
41,724
(11,570,003)
(155,177)
Fair Value of Options Expired
9(e)
-
-
-
(154,510)
-
154,510
-
Net Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
(1,148,261)
(1,148,261)
Balance, December 31, 2021
32,617,348
10,690,019
10,000
518,573
41,724
(12,563,754)
(1,303,438)
GGX GOLD CORP.
(formerly Revolver Resources Inc.)
Condensed Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
EXPENSES
Advertising and Promotion
50,500
4,912
99,721
9,239
Consulting
4,400
25,200
4,400
50,200
Depreciation
6
1,387
619
2,774
1,238
Exploration and Acquisition Costs
7
25,893
735,897
282,819
1,165,560
Insurance
-
4,500
-
4,500
Interest
13,924
-
13,924
-
Management and Administration
64,500
10,500
129,000
21,000
Office and Miscellaneous
1,650
1,108
4,766
3,106
Professional Fees
1,000
16,000
10,000
25,000
Rent
10,500
10,500
21,000
21,000
Share-Based Compensation
8(f)
-
63,870
-
63,870
Transfer Agent and Regulatory Fees
19,200
6,779
23,123
9,826
LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS
(192,954)
(879,885)
(591,527)
(1,374,539)
BC Mining Tax Credit
-
-
-
439,672
Gain (Loss) on the Sale of Marketable Securities
-
1,105
1,110
(6,800)
Loss on Derecognition of Investments
-
-
(519,882)
-
Investment Income
-
48,960
-
48,960
Unrealized Loss on Investments
(2,792)
-
(36,352)
-
Write-Down of Marketable Securities to Market
(1,380)
(14,070)
(1,610)
(14,827)
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(197,126)
(843,890)
(1,148,261)
(907,534)
Basic and Diluted Loss per share
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.04)
(0.03)
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
32,617,348
28,045,137
32,617,348
27,672,025
