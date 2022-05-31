Log in
    GHRS   IE000GID8VI0

GH RESEARCH PLC

(GHRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/31 04:00:01 pm EDT
10.02 USD   +4.48%
05:23pGH RESEARCH : Presentation for May 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
05/18SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Retreat Wednesday
MT
05/18SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Lower but Resisting Steep Declines
MT
GH Research : Presentation for May 2022 - Form 6-K

05/31/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
Conclusions GH001 allows rapid and individualized dosing optimization A single dosing day with GH001 IDR achieved a rapid (within 24 hours) and sustained full remission (7 days) of symptoms of depression in 7/8 patients (87.5%) with TRD GH001 was well tolerated, and no serious adverse events were reported Contacts GH Research: info@ghres.com / clinicaltrials@ghres.com Maastricht University: j.ramaekers@maastrichtuniversity.nl Twitter: @PIMaastricht

Disclaimer

GH Research plc published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 21:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -39,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 240 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 499 M 499 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 58,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,59 $
Average target price 39,33 $
Spread / Average Target 310%
Managers and Directors
Theis Terwey Chief Executive Officer
Julie Ryan Vice President-Finance
Florian Schönharting Chairman
Michael Forer Vice Chairman
Dermot Hanley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GH RESEARCH PLC-58.89%499
MODERNA, INC.-41.86%58 733
LONZA GROUP AG-23.19%45 333
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.85%41 736
SEAGEN INC.-8.54%26 026
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-26.61%18 478