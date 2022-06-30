Advanced search
    GHNL   PK0059701018

GHANDHARA NISSAN LIMITED

(GHNL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-02
57.03 PKR   +1.46%
05:52aGhandhara Nissan : Financial Results for the Year Ended 2022-06-30
PU
09/23Ghandhara Nissan : Board Meeting other than Financial Results
PU
05/13Ghandhara Nissan Limited Appoints Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak as Director of the Company with Effect from May 12, 2022 in Place of Raza Kuli Khan Khattak
CI
Ghandhara Nissan : Financial Results for the Year Ended 2022-06-30

10/04/2022 | 05:52am EDT

10/04/2022 | 05:52am EDT
Disclaimer

Ghandhara Nissan Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 09:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 413 M - -
Net income 2021 127 M - -
Net cash 2021 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 251 M 14,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 035
Free-Float 38,7%
Technical analysis trends GHANDHARA NISSAN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 57,03
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ali Khuli Khan Khattak President & Non-Executive Director
Muhammad Umair Chief Financial Officer
Muazzam Pervaiz Khan Chief Operating Officer
Polad Merwan Polad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GHANDHARA NISSAN LIMITED-27.02%14
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-27.98%90 890
STELLANTIS N.V.-25.00%39 559
FERRARI N.V.-27.86%34 057
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD15.09%31 661
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-30.68%23 128