Ghandhara Nissan : Financial Results for the Year Ended 2022-06-30
Sales 2021
4 413 M
-
-
Net income 2021
127 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
597 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
49,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
3 251 M
14,3 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
1,51x
EV / Sales 2021
1,28x
Nbr of Employees
1 035
Free-Float
38,7%
Technical analysis trends GHANDHARA NISSAN LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
57,03
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-