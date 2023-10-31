Innovating
C O N T E N T
03 Company Proﬁle
04 Directors' Review
07 Directors' Review (In Urdu)
08 Condensed Interim Statement Of Financial Position
- Condensed Interim Statement Of Proﬁt Or Loss Account
- Statement Of Changes In Equity
- Condensed Interim Statement Of Cash Flows (Un-audited)
- Notes To And Forming Part Of The Condensed Interim ﬁnancial Statements (Un-audited)
COMPANY PROFILE
Board of Directors*
Major Bankers
Lt Gen (R) Ali Kuli Khan Khattak
- Chairman
Al-Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited
Mr. Hussain Kuli Khan
- Chief Executive
Askari Bank Limited
Mr. Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak
Bank Al-Falah Limited
Mr. Ikram-ul-Majeed Sehgal
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited
Mr. Manzoor Ahmed
Faysal Bank Limited
Mr. Muhammad Kuli Khan Khattak
Habib Bank Limited
Mr. Naeem Sattar
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
Mrs. Nazia Qureshi
JS Bank Limited
Syed Ahmed Iqbal Ashraf
MCB Bank Limited
Mr. Umair Aijaz
National Bank of Pakistan
Samba Bank Limited
Company Secretary
The Bank of Punjab
Mr. Khawer Hayat
United Bank Limited
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
Registered Ofﬁce & Factory
Mr. Siraj A. Lawai
H-23/2, Landhi Industrial Trading Estate,
Landhi, Karachi.
Board Audit Committee*
Phone : 021-35080172-81,021-38020207-13
Lt Gen (R) Ali Kuli Khan Khattak
UAN : 021-111 487 487
Mr. Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak
Fax : 021-35080171
Mr. Manzoor Ahmed
Website : www.gtr.com.pk
Mr. Naeem Sattar
Syed Ahmed Iqbal Ashraf
Branch Ofﬁces:
Islamabad
Board Human Resource & Remuneration Committee*
Plot No. 148-149, Khuda Baksh Road, Saraan,
Lt Gen (R) Ali Kuli Khan Khattak
Kahuta, Industrial Triangle,
Mr. Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak
Kahuta Road, Hummak
Mr. Hussain Kuli Khan
Islamabad.
Mr. Ikram-ul-Majeed Sehgal
Phone : 051 - 5971612-13, 051 - 5971650
Mr. Manzoor Ahmed
Fax : 051 - 5971615
Mrs. Nazia Qureshi
Mr. Umair Aijaz
Lahore ofﬁce / Customer Care & Service Centre
Plot No. 20, Shahrah-e-Fatima Jinnah, Lahore.
Auditors
Phone : 042-36308605-6
Shinewing Hameed Chaudhri & Co.
Fax : 042-36308607
Chartered Accountants
Multan
Legal Advisor
Plot No. 758-759/21, Khanewal Road, Multan
Ahmed & Qazi Advocates & Legal Consultants
Phone : 061-774407
Fax : 061-774408
Share Registrar
CDC Share Registrar Services Limited.
Sukkur Warehouse
CDC House 99-B,Block-B, S.M.C.H.S.,
Plot No. B30/8, Site Area, Sukkur.
Main Shahra-e-FaisalKarachi-74400
Phone : 0300 0562502
Customer Support Services(Toll Free) 0800-CDCPL (23275)
Fax: (92-21) 34326053, Email: info@cdcsrsl.com
Website: www.cdcsrsl.com
* Sequence of names in alphabetical order
Q U A T E R L Y
2023
03
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
The Directors are pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim ﬁnancial statements of Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Limited (the Company) for the ﬁrst quarter ended September 30, 2023.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Net sales in value terms for the ﬁrst quarter ended September 30, 2023 were Rs. 4.84 billion as compared to Rs. 3.20 billion in the same period last year, showing growth of 51%.
Sales for the period under review was improved from last period mainly due to enhanced focus on Replacement Market (RM). The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of passenger car and light truck were hampered by restricted opening of letter of credits (LCs) for CKDs, increase in car ﬁnancing rates and stringent conditions on new car ﬁnancing. Whereas farm tyre sales improved in both RM and OEM segment, owing to better crop and increase in crop support prices by the Government.
The export sales of the Company for the period were Rs. 12 million as compared to Rs 37 million in the same period last year, as tyres could not be exported to Afghanistan due to tense border situation. The Company exported its ﬁrst consignment to African market during the quarter. The Company is continuously exploring opportunities to expand its export sales to other countries to partially offset the sales impacted by the OEM segment.
The gross proﬁt for the period was Rs. 758 million as compared to Rs. 567 million in same period last year. Gross proﬁt margin was 15.6% as compared to 17.7% in same period last year. Lower gross margin was mainly due to higher utility prices, use of LPG during natural gas load shedding and increase in minimum wages partly offset by better sales mix, stability of raw material prices and enhanced focus on RM.
The ﬁnance cost for the period was Rs. 414 million as compared to Rs. 286 million in the same period last year. Increase in ﬁnancial cost is mainly attributable to increase in discount rate by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and higher working capital requirements consequent to devaluation of Pak Rupee, partially offset by better working capital management.
The independent rating agency PACRA has maintained Company's long-term rating to A+ and short-term rating to A1 on August 1, 2023 after evaluating business / ﬁnancial risk proﬁle of the Company. This rating reflects reputable business proﬁle of the Company in the automobile and allied sector.
As a result of the factors mentioned above, proﬁt after tax for the ﬁrst quarter ended September 30, 2023 was Rs. 69.5 million as compared to proﬁt after tax of Rs. 18 million reported in same period last year.
FUTURE PROSPECTS
Recent regulatory and administrative measures by the Government to curb smuggling are very encouraging for local industry. These measures, if continued on sustainable basis, will be helpful in improving the economic situation of our country. Under invoicing and smuggling is not only affecting the local industry but also depriving the Government of its due tax revenue. These measures will result in higher tax revenue for the Government and provide level playing ﬁeld to the local industry and enable them to provide employment.
Q U A T E R L Y
202304
Stringent regulations for exchange companies and action against illegal activities in foreign exchange market by the Government resulted in appreciation of Pak Rupee, which is good omen for the local industry.
We expect that improved agriculture outlook due to better crops and higher support prices would support farm tyre sales in both RM and OEM segments in coming months.
In its latest monetary policy statement, Monetary Policy Committee expects inflation to remain on downward trajectory, especially from the second half of this year. This indicates ease in monetary policy, which is expected to bode well for the company.
The Company is also working on strategies to reduce cost. Moreover, it is continuously working on developing new sizes and designs for both OEM and RM segments, some of which have already been commercialized and being sold in OEM and RM segments.
Despite the difﬁcult economic times and competitive pressures, we are conﬁdent that we would navigate through these challenges with determination and unwavering support of our stakeholders. We believe that the long- term growth potential of the business is intact.
The Board would like to thank all our OEM and Replacement market customers for their patronage and loyalty with the Company's products.
The Board also offers thanks to its ﬁnancial institutions for providing support, as solicited. The Board also appreciates the dedicated services rendered by the employees and the management in difﬁcult economic time.
Hussain Kuli Khan
Nazia Qureshi
Chief Executive
Director
Karachi
October 25, 2023
Q U A T E R L Y
202305
Q U A T E R L Y
202306
Q U A T E R L Y
202307
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
September 30, June 30,
Note
2023
2023
(Un-audited)
(Audited)
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
--- Rupees in '000 ---
SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Authorised capital
125,000,000 (June 30, 2023: 125,000,000) ordinary shares
1,250,000
of Rs 10 each
1,250,000
Issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital
1,219,334
1,219,334
Revenue Reserve
Unappropriated proﬁt
1,130,295
1,060,795
Capital Reserves
Reserve for capital expendtiure
1,000,000
1,000,000
Surplus on revaluation of leasehold lands
2,473,748
2,473,748
3,473,748
3,473,748
TOTAL EQUITY
5,823,377
5,753,877
LIABILITIES
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long term ﬁnances
485,281
555,592
Staff beneﬁts
511,027
486,964
Deferred liabilities
146,319
157,402
Long term deposits from dealers
12,130
11,630
Deferred tax - net
58,740
48,756
1,213,497
1,260,344
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current maturity of long term ﬁnances
274,310
273,579
Current maturity of deferred liabilities
41,332
38,549
Short term ﬁnances
1,896,272
1,824,575
Running ﬁnances under mark-up arrangements
4,895,552
4,426,247
Trade and other payables
5
3,753,784
3,978,092
Unclaimed dividend
19,378
19,332
Accrued mark-up
380,704
375,397
Provisions
323,925
324,514
11,585,257
11,260,285
TOTAL LIABILITIES
12,798,754
12,520,629
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
18,622,131
18,274,506
Contingencies and commitments
6
Siraj A. Lawai
Hussain Kuli Khan
Nazia Qureshi
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
Chief Executive
Director
Q U A T E R L Y
202308
