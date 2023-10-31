Innovating

C O N T E N T

03 Company Proﬁle

04 Directors' Review

07 Directors' Review (In Urdu)

08 Condensed Interim Statement Of Financial Position

  1. Condensed Interim Statement Of Proﬁt Or Loss Account
  2. Statement Of Changes In Equity
  3. Condensed Interim Statement Of Cash Flows (Un-audited)
  4. Notes To And Forming Part Of The Condensed Interim ﬁnancial Statements (Un-audited)

COMPANY PROFILE

Board of Directors*

Major Bankers

Lt Gen (R) Ali Kuli Khan Khattak

- Chairman

Al-Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited

Mr. Hussain Kuli Khan

- Chief Executive

Askari Bank Limited

Mr. Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak

Bank Al-Falah Limited

Mr. Ikram-ul-Majeed Sehgal

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited

Mr. Manzoor Ahmed

Faysal Bank Limited

Mr. Muhammad Kuli Khan Khattak

Habib Bank Limited

Mr. Naeem Sattar

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

Mrs. Nazia Qureshi

JS Bank Limited

Syed Ahmed Iqbal Ashraf

MCB Bank Limited

Mr. Umair Aijaz

National Bank of Pakistan

Samba Bank Limited

Company Secretary

The Bank of Punjab

Mr. Khawer Hayat

United Bank Limited

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Registered Ofﬁce & Factory

Mr. Siraj A. Lawai

H-23/2, Landhi Industrial Trading Estate,

Landhi, Karachi.

Board Audit Committee*

Phone : 021-35080172-81,021-38020207-13

Lt Gen (R) Ali Kuli Khan Khattak

UAN : 021-111 487 487

Mr. Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak

Fax : 021-35080171

Mr. Manzoor Ahmed

Website : www.gtr.com.pk

Mr. Naeem Sattar

Syed Ahmed Iqbal Ashraf

Branch Ofﬁces:

Islamabad

Board Human Resource & Remuneration Committee*

Plot No. 148-149, Khuda Baksh Road, Saraan,

Lt Gen (R) Ali Kuli Khan Khattak

Kahuta, Industrial Triangle,

Mr. Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak

Kahuta Road, Hummak

Mr. Hussain Kuli Khan

Islamabad.

Mr. Ikram-ul-Majeed Sehgal

Phone : 051 - 5971612-13, 051 - 5971650

Mr. Manzoor Ahmed

Fax : 051 - 5971615

Mrs. Nazia Qureshi

Mr. Umair Aijaz

Lahore ofﬁce / Customer Care & Service Centre

Plot No. 20, Shahrah-e-Fatima Jinnah, Lahore.

Auditors

Phone : 042-36308605-6

Shinewing Hameed Chaudhri & Co.

Fax : 042-36308607

Chartered Accountants

Multan

Legal Advisor

Plot No. 758-759/21, Khanewal Road, Multan

Ahmed & Qazi Advocates & Legal Consultants

Phone : 061-774407

Fax : 061-774408

Share Registrar

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited.

Sukkur Warehouse

CDC House 99-B,Block-B, S.M.C.H.S.,

Plot No. B30/8, Site Area, Sukkur.

Main Shahra-e-FaisalKarachi-74400

Phone : 0300 0562502

Customer Support Services(Toll Free) 0800-CDCPL (23275)

Fax: (92-21) 34326053, Email: info@cdcsrsl.com

Website: www.cdcsrsl.com

* Sequence of names in alphabetical order

Q U A T E R L Y

2023

03

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Directors are pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim ﬁnancial statements of Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Limited (the Company) for the ﬁrst quarter ended September 30, 2023.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Net sales in value terms for the ﬁrst quarter ended September 30, 2023 were Rs. 4.84 billion as compared to Rs. 3.20 billion in the same period last year, showing growth of 51%.

Sales for the period under review was improved from last period mainly due to enhanced focus on Replacement Market (RM). The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of passenger car and light truck were hampered by restricted opening of letter of credits (LCs) for CKDs, increase in car ﬁnancing rates and stringent conditions on new car ﬁnancing. Whereas farm tyre sales improved in both RM and OEM segment, owing to better crop and increase in crop support prices by the Government.

The export sales of the Company for the period were Rs. 12 million as compared to Rs 37 million in the same period last year, as tyres could not be exported to Afghanistan due to tense border situation. The Company exported its ﬁrst consignment to African market during the quarter. The Company is continuously exploring opportunities to expand its export sales to other countries to partially offset the sales impacted by the OEM segment.

The gross proﬁt for the period was Rs. 758 million as compared to Rs. 567 million in same period last year. Gross proﬁt margin was 15.6% as compared to 17.7% in same period last year. Lower gross margin was mainly due to higher utility prices, use of LPG during natural gas load shedding and increase in minimum wages partly offset by better sales mix, stability of raw material prices and enhanced focus on RM.

The ﬁnance cost for the period was Rs. 414 million as compared to Rs. 286 million in the same period last year. Increase in ﬁnancial cost is mainly attributable to increase in discount rate by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and higher working capital requirements consequent to devaluation of Pak Rupee, partially offset by better working capital management.

The independent rating agency PACRA has maintained Company's long-term rating to A+ and short-term rating to A1 on August 1, 2023 after evaluating business / ﬁnancial risk proﬁle of the Company. This rating reflects reputable business proﬁle of the Company in the automobile and allied sector.

As a result of the factors mentioned above, proﬁt after tax for the ﬁrst quarter ended September 30, 2023 was Rs. 69.5 million as compared to proﬁt after tax of Rs. 18 million reported in same period last year.

FUTURE PROSPECTS

Recent regulatory and administrative measures by the Government to curb smuggling are very encouraging for local industry. These measures, if continued on sustainable basis, will be helpful in improving the economic situation of our country. Under invoicing and smuggling is not only affecting the local industry but also depriving the Government of its due tax revenue. These measures will result in higher tax revenue for the Government and provide level playing ﬁeld to the local industry and enable them to provide employment.

Stringent regulations for exchange companies and action against illegal activities in foreign exchange market by the Government resulted in appreciation of Pak Rupee, which is good omen for the local industry.

We expect that improved agriculture outlook due to better crops and higher support prices would support farm tyre sales in both RM and OEM segments in coming months.

In its latest monetary policy statement, Monetary Policy Committee expects inflation to remain on downward trajectory, especially from the second half of this year. This indicates ease in monetary policy, which is expected to bode well for the company.

The Company is also working on strategies to reduce cost. Moreover, it is continuously working on developing new sizes and designs for both OEM and RM segments, some of which have already been commercialized and being sold in OEM and RM segments.

Despite the difﬁcult economic times and competitive pressures, we are conﬁdent that we would navigate through these challenges with determination and unwavering support of our stakeholders. We believe that the long- term growth potential of the business is intact.

The Board would like to thank all our OEM and Replacement market customers for their patronage and loyalty with the Company's products.

The Board also offers thanks to its ﬁnancial institutions for providing support, as solicited. The Board also appreciates the dedicated services rendered by the employees and the management in difﬁcult economic time.

Hussain Kuli Khan

Nazia Qureshi

Chief Executive

Director

Karachi

October 25, 2023

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

September 30, June 30,

Note

2023

2023

(Un-audited)

(Audited)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

--- Rupees in '000 ---

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Authorised capital

125,000,000 (June 30, 2023: 125,000,000) ordinary shares

1,250,000

of Rs 10 each

1,250,000

Issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital

1,219,334

1,219,334

Revenue Reserve

Unappropriated proﬁt

1,130,295

1,060,795

Capital Reserves

Reserve for capital expendtiure

1,000,000

1,000,000

Surplus on revaluation of leasehold lands

2,473,748

2,473,748

3,473,748

3,473,748

TOTAL EQUITY

5,823,377

5,753,877

LIABILITIES

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long term ﬁnances

485,281

555,592

Staff beneﬁts

511,027

486,964

Deferred liabilities

146,319

157,402

Long term deposits from dealers

12,130

11,630

Deferred tax - net

58,740

48,756

1,213,497

1,260,344

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current maturity of long term ﬁnances

274,310

273,579

Current maturity of deferred liabilities

41,332

38,549

Short term ﬁnances

1,896,272

1,824,575

Running ﬁnances under mark-up arrangements

4,895,552

4,426,247

Trade and other payables

5

3,753,784

3,978,092

Unclaimed dividend

19,378

19,332

Accrued mark-up

380,704

375,397

Provisions

323,925

324,514

11,585,257

11,260,285

TOTAL LIABILITIES

12,798,754

12,520,629

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

18,622,131

18,274,506

Contingencies and commitments

6

Siraj A. Lawai

Hussain Kuli Khan

Nazia Qureshi

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Chief Executive

Director

Q U A T E R L Y

202308

