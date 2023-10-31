DIRECTORS' REVIEW

The Directors are pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim ﬁnancial statements of Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Limited (the Company) for the ﬁrst quarter ended September 30, 2023.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Net sales in value terms for the ﬁrst quarter ended September 30, 2023 were Rs. 4.84 billion as compared to Rs. 3.20 billion in the same period last year, showing growth of 51%.

Sales for the period under review was improved from last period mainly due to enhanced focus on Replacement Market (RM). The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of passenger car and light truck were hampered by restricted opening of letter of credits (LCs) for CKDs, increase in car ﬁnancing rates and stringent conditions on new car ﬁnancing. Whereas farm tyre sales improved in both RM and OEM segment, owing to better crop and increase in crop support prices by the Government.

The export sales of the Company for the period were Rs. 12 million as compared to Rs 37 million in the same period last year, as tyres could not be exported to Afghanistan due to tense border situation. The Company exported its ﬁrst consignment to African market during the quarter. The Company is continuously exploring opportunities to expand its export sales to other countries to partially offset the sales impacted by the OEM segment.

The gross proﬁt for the period was Rs. 758 million as compared to Rs. 567 million in same period last year. Gross proﬁt margin was 15.6% as compared to 17.7% in same period last year. Lower gross margin was mainly due to higher utility prices, use of LPG during natural gas load shedding and increase in minimum wages partly offset by better sales mix, stability of raw material prices and enhanced focus on RM.

The ﬁnance cost for the period was Rs. 414 million as compared to Rs. 286 million in the same period last year. Increase in ﬁnancial cost is mainly attributable to increase in discount rate by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and higher working capital requirements consequent to devaluation of Pak Rupee, partially offset by better working capital management.

The independent rating agency PACRA has maintained Company's long-term rating to A+ and short-term rating to A1 on August 1, 2023 after evaluating business / ﬁnancial risk proﬁle of the Company. This rating reflects reputable business proﬁle of the Company in the automobile and allied sector.

As a result of the factors mentioned above, proﬁt after tax for the ﬁrst quarter ended September 30, 2023 was Rs. 69.5 million as compared to proﬁt after tax of Rs. 18 million reported in same period last year.

FUTURE PROSPECTS

Recent regulatory and administrative measures by the Government to curb smuggling are very encouraging for local industry. These measures, if continued on sustainable basis, will be helpful in improving the economic situation of our country. Under invoicing and smuggling is not only affecting the local industry but also depriving the Government of its due tax revenue. These measures will result in higher tax revenue for the Government and provide level playing ﬁeld to the local industry and enable them to provide employment.