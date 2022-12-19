Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber : Corporate Briefing Session

2022 Analyst Briefing

Important Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited ("GTYR") solely for information purposes. No representation or warranty express or implied is made thereto, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, sufficiency, completeness or correctness of the information or any opinion contained herein or any opinion rendered thereto. The information contained in this presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time and will not be updated to reflect any developments that may occur after the date of the presentation. Neither GTYR nor any of its respective affiliates, officials, advisors, associates, employees or any person working for, under or on behalf, shall have any responsibility and/or liability of any nature whatsoever (in contract or otherwise) for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of a prospectus, offering circular or offering memorandum or an offer, solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and no part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into any arrangement, agreement, contract, commitment or investment decision in relation to any securities. This presentation shall not at all be intended to provide any disclosure upon which an investment decision could be made. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited, and, if sent in response to this presentation nor the information contained herein, will not be accepted.