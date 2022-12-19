Advanced search
    GTYR   PK0026201019

GHANDHARA TYRE AND RUBBER COMPANY LIMITED

(GTYR)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
28.94 PKR   -0.34%
Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber : Corporate Briefing Session

12/19/2022 | 04:23am EST
2022 Analyst Briefing

26th December, 2022

2022 Analyst Briefing

Important Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited ("GTYR") solely for information purposes. No representation or warranty express or implied is made thereto, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, sufficiency, completeness or correctness of the information or any opinion contained herein or any opinion rendered thereto. The information contained in this presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time and will not be updated to reflect any developments that may occur after the date of the presentation. Neither GTYR nor any of its respective affiliates, officials, advisors, associates, employees or any person working for, under or on behalf, shall have any responsibility and/or liability of any nature whatsoever (in contract or otherwise) for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of a prospectus, offering circular or offering memorandum or an offer, solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and no part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into any arrangement, agreement, contract, commitment or investment decision in relation to any securities. This presentation shall not at all be intended to provide any disclosure upon which an investment decision could be made. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited, and, if sent in response to this presentation nor the information contained herein, will not be accepted.

2022 Analyst Briefing

Important Disclaimer

The presentation may contain statements that reflect GTYR's own beliefs and expectations about the future. These forward looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the future, which are beyond GTYR's control. Such forward looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statements. GTYR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation and it does not make any representation, warranty (whether express or implied) or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward looking statements will be achieved. In addition, past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results.

Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external data sources that GTYR believes to its knowledge, information and belief to be reliable, but GTYR has not verified such data with independent sources and there can be no assurance, representation or warranty as to the accuracy, sufficiency, correctness or completeness of the included data. Accordingly, GTYR makes no assurance, representation or warranty as to the accuracy, sufficiency, correctness or completeness of that data, and such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

By attending this presentation, you are agreeing to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 08:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 588 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
Net income 2022 356 M 1,58 M 1,58 M
Net Debt 2022 7 046 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 8,82%
Capitalization 3 443 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hussain Kuli Khan Khattak Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Siraj Aman Lawai Chief Financial Officer
Ali Khuli Khan Khattak Non-Executive Director
Muhammad Abid Javed Chief Information Officer
Rizwan Ul Haq Siddiqui Divisional Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GHANDHARA TYRE AND RUBBER COMPANY LIMITED-37.58%15
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.36%4 967
MRF LIMITED21.52%4 565
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-41.04%4 497
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-34.61%4 235
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-5.12%3 612