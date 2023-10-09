VISION

Nothing in this earth or in the heavens is hidden from ALLAH. To indulge in honesty, integrity and self determination, to encourage in performance and most of all to put our trust in ALLAH, so that we may, eventually through our efforts and belief, become the leader amongst glass manufacturers of South Asian Countries.

MISSION

To be successful by effectively & efficiently utilizing our philosophies so that we achieve & maintain constantly the High Standards of Product Quality & Customer Satisfaction.