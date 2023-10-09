01

ANNUAL REPORT 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Vision & Mission

03

Corporate Information

04

Leading the way

06

Stakeholders

07

Consumers

08

Customers

09

Suppliers

10

Employees

11

Shareholders

12

Communities

13

Strict Adherence to International Quality Standards

14

Ghani's Endevour for Green Pakistan & Concern for Environment

15

Product Portfolio - Float glass division

16

Product Portfolio - Container glass division

17

Product Portfolio - Glassware division

18

Chairman's Review

19

CEO's Review

20

Directors' Report

21

Financial Performance - Six years at Glance

29

Statement of Value Addition and its Distribution

31

Horizontal Analysis

32

Vertical Analysis

33

Statement of Compliance

34

Auditors' Review Report to the Members

36

Auditors' Report to the Members

37

Statement of Financial Position

40

Statement of Profit or Loss

41

Statement of Comprehensive Income

42

Statement of Changes in Equity

43

Statement of Cash Flow

44

Notes to the Financial Statements

46

Pattern of Shareholding

81

Notice of Annual General Meeting

84

Directors' Report (Urdu)

94

Proxy Form

GHANI GLASS LIMITED

02

VISION

Nothing in this earth or in the heavens is hidden from ALLAH. To indulge in honesty, integrity and self determination, to encourage in performance and most of all to put our trust in ALLAH, so that we may, eventually through our efforts and belief, become the leader amongst glass manufacturers of South Asian Countries.

MISSION

To be successful by effectively & efficiently utilizing our philosophies so that we achieve & maintain constantly the High Standards of Product Quality & Customer Satisfaction.

03

ANNUAL REPORT 2023

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Mr. Zaid Ghani

Chairman

Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad Khan

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Anwaar Ahmad Khan

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Aftab Ahmad Khan

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Mrs. Reema Anwaar

Director

Mr. Junaid Ghani

Director

Mr. Jubair Ghani

Director

Mr. Hamza Ghani

Director

Mr. Moeez Ghani

Director

Mr. Ibrahim Ghani

Director

Mr. Ayub Sadiq

Director

Mr. Shamim Ahmed

Director

Mr. Ovais Shamim

Director

Mr. Nouman Shaukat

Mr. Waqar Zafar

Director

Mr. Khalid Aslam Butt

Director

Hafiz Muhammad Saad

Director

Syed Wasi Haider (Nominee EOBI)

Director

Audit Committee

Mr. Ayub Sadiq

Chairman

Mr. Zaid Ghani

Member

Mr. Ibrahim Ghani

Member

HR & R Committee

Mr. Ayub Sadiq

Chairman

Mr. Anwaar Ahmad Khan

Member

Mr. Zaid Ghani

Member

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Umer Farooq Khan

Company Secretary

Hafiz Muhammad Imran Sabir

Auditors

EY Ford Rhodes, Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisor

Ally Law Associates

Share Registrar

Corplink (Pvt) Ltd

Wings Arcade, 1-K Commercial

Model Town, Lahore, Pakistan

Phones : (042) 35916714, 35916719

Fax : (042) 35869037

Banks

Albaraka Islamic Bank

Allied Bank Limited

Askari Bank Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited, IBD

Bank Al-Habib Limited

Bank Islami Pakistan Limited

Faysal Bank Limited, IBD

First Women Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, IBD

MCB Islamic Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Soneri Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Limited, IBD

The Bank of Punjab

Dubai Islamic Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

United Bank Limited

SAMBA Bank Limited

GHANI GLASS LIMITED

04

