Ghani Glass : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2023
October 08, 2023 at 11:42 pm EDT
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Vision & Mission
Corporate Information
Leading the way
Stakeholders
Consumers
Customers
Suppliers
Employees
Shareholders
Communities
Strict Adherence to International Quality Standards
Ghani's Endevour for Green Pakistan & Concern for Environment
Product Portfolio - Float glass division
Product Portfolio - Container glass division
Product Portfolio - Glassware division
Chairman's Review
CEO's Review
Directors' Report
Financial Performance - Six years at Glance
Statement of Value Addition and its Distribution
Horizontal Analysis
Vertical Analysis
Statement of Compliance
Auditors' Review Report to the Members
Auditors' Report to the Members
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Profit or Loss
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flow
Notes to the Financial Statements
Pattern of Shareholding
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Directors' Report (Urdu)
Proxy Form
GHANI GLASS LIMITED
VISION
Nothing in this earth or in the heavens is hidden from ALLAH. To indulge in honesty, integrity and self determination, to encourage in performance and most of all to put our trust in ALLAH, so that we may, eventually through our efforts and belief, become the leader amongst glass manufacturers of South Asian Countries.
MISSION
To be successful by effectively & efficiently utilizing our philosophies so that we achieve & maintain constantly the High Standards of Product Quality & Customer Satisfaction.
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Mr. Zaid Ghani
Chairman
Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad Khan
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Anwaar Ahmad Khan
Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Aftab Ahmad Khan
Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Mrs. Reema Anwaar
Director
Mr. Junaid Ghani
Director
Mr. Jubair Ghani
Director
Mr. Hamza Ghani
Director
Mr. Moeez Ghani
Director
Mr. Ibrahim Ghani
Director
Mr. Ayub Sadiq
Director
Mr. Shamim Ahmed
Director
Mr. Ovais Shamim
Director
Mr. Nouman Shaukat
Mr. Waqar Zafar
Director
Mr. Khalid Aslam Butt
Director
Hafiz Muhammad Saad
Director
Syed Wasi Haider (Nominee EOBI)
Director
Audit Committee
Mr. Ayub Sadiq
Chairman
Mr. Zaid Ghani
Member
Mr. Ibrahim Ghani
Member
HR & R Committee
Mr. Ayub Sadiq
Chairman
Mr. Anwaar Ahmad Khan
Member
Mr. Zaid Ghani
Member
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Umer Farooq Khan
Company Secretary
Hafiz Muhammad Imran Sabir
Auditors
EY Ford Rhodes, Chartered Accountants
Legal Advisor
Ally Law Associates
Share Registrar
Corplink (Pvt) Ltd
Wings Arcade, 1-K Commercial
Model Town, Lahore, Pakistan
Phones : (042) 35916714, 35916719
Fax : (042) 35869037
Banks
Albaraka Islamic Bank
Allied Bank Limited
Askari Bank Limited
Bank Alfalah Limited, IBD
Bank Al-Habib Limited
Bank Islami Pakistan Limited
Faysal Bank Limited, IBD
First Women Bank Limited
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, IBD
MCB Islamic Bank Limited
National Bank of Pakistan
Soneri Bank Limited
Standard Chartered Bank Limited, IBD
The Bank of Punjab
Dubai Islamic Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
United Bank Limited
SAMBA Bank Limited
GHANI GLASS LIMITED
Ghani Glass Limited is a Pakistan-based company engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of glass containers and float glass. The Company's products include float glass, pharmaceutical containers, and food and beverages containers. Its float glass division offers Ghani Clear Glass, Ghani Low - i, Ghani Green Glass, Ghani Brown Glass, Ghani Blue Glass/Ocean Blue Glass and Ghani Reflective Glass. It offers pharmaceutical containers in various ranges, such as bottles/syrups, liquid, droppers, tablets/jars and vials. Its food and beverages glass containers include food jars range - flint, food bottles range - flint, beverages bottles range - flint and beverages bottles range - green. It operates in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kenya, Turkey, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Tunisia, China, Qatar, Uganda and Others. Its manufacturing plants are located in Karachi, Sheikupura, and Sheikupura.