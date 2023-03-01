Ghani Global Glass : TRANSMISSION OF HALF YEARLY ACCOUNTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022-GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Dear Shareholders

Assalam-o-Alaikum Wa RehmatUllah Wa Barakatoh

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present the unaudited/limited reviewed condensed interim nancial statements of the Company for the half year ended December 31, 2022, along with the review report of the Auditors thereon, in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2017.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

For the period ended December 2022, the company's sales have increased to Rs. 1,134.903 million up 23.5% from Rs. 918.398 million during the same period of last year. Despite increase in cost of production due to increase in input costs, gross prot was maintained at last year level. Distribution cost and administrative cost incurred during the period were recorded at Rs. 20.421 million and Rs. 52.065 million as against Rs. 19.403 million and Rs. 40.138 million, respectively, over the same period of last year. This represents the company's focus on maintaining cost efciency and limiting the contraction in overall margins. Your company earned operating prot of Rs. 181.675 million down a relatively paltry 6% on a year-on-year basis. However, the hawkish stance by the SBP and sharp upward revisions to interest rates lead nance cost higher to Rs. 108.126 million as compared to Rs. 27.915 million for the same period last year.

As a result of the above, Company's net prot for this half year remained at Rs. 61.531 million versus a prot of Rs. 137.564 million in the corresponding period ending December 2021.

A comparison of the key nancial results of your Company for the half year ended December 31, 2022, with the same period of last year is provided as under:

Particulars Rupees in '000' Except EPS December 2022 December 2021 Sales 1,134,903 918,398 Net Sales 971,802 779,049 Gross Prot 257,324 257,971 Distribution cost 20,421 19,404 Administrative expenses 51,883 40,139 Operating prot 181,834 193,003 Financial cost 108,126 27,915 Net prot 61,690 137,564 Earnings per share (EPS) - PKR 0.26 0.57

FUTURE PROSPECTS

Due to current practical difculties faced by the industry for opening of LCs and import of machinery parts, the repair work of existing furnace have been delayed.

To boost the export business, your Company is engaging an agent to market the export of Ampoules and Vials in both clear and amber glass in MENA, Europe, Latin American and to target Caribbean Pharma Companies.

REMUNERATION OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Keeping in view of the current macro-economic condition of the Country, business environment and an austerity measure, the Chief Executive Ofcer of your Company has himself requested the Board to defer the matter of increase in his remuneration till improvement of the market conditions.