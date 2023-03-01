Ghani Global Glass : TRANSMISSION OF HALF YEARLY ACCOUNTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022-GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present the unaudited/limited reviewed condensed interim nancial statements of the Company for the half year ended December 31, 2022, along with the review report of the Auditors thereon, in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2017.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
For the period ended December 2022, the company's sales have increased to Rs. 1,134.903 million up 23.5% from Rs. 918.398 million during the same period of last year. Despite increase in cost of production due to increase in input costs, gross prot was maintained at last year level. Distribution cost and administrative cost incurred during the period were recorded at Rs. 20.421 million and Rs. 52.065 million as against Rs. 19.403 million and Rs. 40.138 million, respectively, over the same period of last year. This represents the company's focus on maintaining cost efciency and limiting the contraction in overall margins. Your company earned operating prot of Rs. 181.675 million down a relatively paltry 6% on a year-on-year basis. However, the hawkish stance by the SBP and sharp upward revisions to interest rates lead nance cost higher to Rs. 108.126 million as compared to Rs. 27.915 million for the same period last year.
As a result of the above, Company's net prot for this half year remained at Rs. 61.531 million versus a prot of Rs. 137.564 million in the corresponding period ending December 2021.
A comparison of the key nancial results of your Company for the half year ended December 31, 2022, with the same period of last year is provided as under:
Particulars
Rupees in '000' Except EPS
December 2022
December 2021
Sales
1,134,903
918,398
Net Sales
971,802
779,049
Gross Prot
257,324
257,971
Distribution cost
20,421
19,404
Administrative expenses
51,883
40,139
Operating prot
181,834
193,003
Financial cost
108,126
27,915
Net prot
61,690
137,564
Earnings per share (EPS) - PKR
0.26
0.57
FUTURE PROSPECTS
Due to current practical difculties faced by the industry for opening of LCs and import of machinery parts, the repair work of existing furnace have been delayed.
To boost the export business, your Company is engaging an agent to market the export of Ampoules and Vials in both clear and amber glass in MENA, Europe, Latin American and to target Caribbean Pharma Companies.
REMUNERATION OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Keeping in view of the current macro-economic condition of the Country, business environment and an austerity measure, the Chief Executive Ofcer of your Company has himself requested the Board to defer the matter of increase in his remuneration till improvement of the market conditions.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Indeed, all growth in the business of the company was not possible without the Will and Blessings of ALMIGHTY ALLAH. The Board of Directors wishes to express their gratitude to valued shareholders, banks/nancial Institutions, customers and suppliers for their continuous support, cooperation and patronage. We also wish to place on record the dedication, hard work and diligence of executives, staff and workers of the company.
