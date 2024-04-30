3rd Quarter

March 31, 2024

GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Haz Farooq Ahmad

Chairman

Atique Ahmad Khan

Chief Executive Ofcer

Abdullah Ahmad

Hafsa Masroor

Saima Sha Rana

Shiekh M. Saleem Ahsan

Asim Mahmud

AUDIT & RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Shiekh M. Saleem Ahsan

Chairman

Hafsa Masroor

Member

Asim Mahmud

Member

HR&R AND COMPENSATION COMMITTEE

Saima Sha Rana

Chairman

Atique Ahmad Khan

Member

Haz Farooq Ahmad

Member

Abdullah Ahmad

Member

KEY MANAGEMENT

Masroor Ahmad Khan

Managing Director

M. Ashraf Bawany

President

Shahnawaz Zafar

CFO

Farzand Ali

Company Secretary

Muhammad Hanif

G.M. Sales & Marketing

Syed Sibtul Hassan Gilani

G.M. Procurement

Asad Wazir

Head of Plants

AUDITORS

CROWE Hussain Chaudhury & Co.

Chartered Accountants

LEGAL ADVISOR

Tariq Mahmood Khan, Advocate

DSK Law Firm, Lahore.

SHARE REGISTRAR

Digital Custodian Company Limited

4F, Pardesi House, Old Queens Road, Karachi. Tel: 021-32419770

BANKERS

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Askari Bank Limited

Allied Bank Limited

Bank Al Falah Limited

Bank Al Habib Limited

Bank Makramah Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Habib Metropoliton Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

Soneri Bank Limited

The Bank of Punjab

United Bank Limited

REGIONAL MARKETING OFFICE

C-7/A, Block F, Gulshan-e-Jamal

Rashid Minhas Road, Karachi.

Ph: (021) 34572150

E-mail: hanif@ghaniglobal.com

REGISTERED/CORPORATE OFFICE

10-N, Model Town Ext, Lahore.

UAN: 111 GHANI 1 (442-641)

Fax: (092) 042-35160393

E-mail: info.glass@ghaniglobal.com

Website: www.ghaniglobalglass.com

MANUFACTURING PLANTS

52-K.M. Lahore Multan Road

Phool Nagar, Distt. Kasur

Ph:(049) 4510349-549, Fax: (049) 4510749

E-mail: glassplant@ghaniglobal.com

Ghani Global Glass Limited

01

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

Assalam-o-Alaikum Wa RehmatUllah Wa Barakatoh

The directors of your Company (Ghani Global Glass Limited) are pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim nancial statements of the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2017.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

By the grace of Almighty Allah despite all adverse economic factors during the period under review, your Company improved the sales / turnover as compared to the same period of last year. For the period ended March 2024, your company closed the sales at amounting to Rs. 2,077 million as compared to last period end sales of Rs. 1,780 million showing the 17% increase in sale. Gross prot increased to Rs. 431 million from Rs. 405 million as compared to same period in last year. Distribution cost and administrative cost incurred during period is Rs. 27.7 million and Rs. 74.7 million whereas for the comparative period it was Rs. 34.8 million and Rs. 84.7 million, respectively. Prot from operations increased from 19% in corresponding period to 25%.

Finance cost signicantly increased for the period incurred on the long term nance and working capital lines to Rs. 299 million compared to Rs. 174 million for the last period. Company earned prot amounting to Rs. 109 million as compared to the comparative period which was Rs. 87 million. As a result Earnings per share improved to Rs. 0.46 whereas during comparative period Company's Earnings per share was Rs. 0.36.

A comparison of the key nancial results of your Company for the period ended March 31, 2024 with the same period of last year is as under:

Particulars

Rupees in '000' except EPS

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Gross sales

2,077,538

1,780,057

Sales - net

1,760,812

1,517,496

Gross prot

431,831

404,827

Administrative expenses

(74,709)

(84,791)

Selling and distribution expenses

(27,776)

(34,816)

Prot from operations

435,783

281,243

Finance cost

(299,622)

(174,956)

Prot after taxation

109,475

87,467

Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)

0.46

0.36

FUTURE PROSPECTS

Company has planned to increase the capacity of Glass Ampoules and Vials production and for that purpose 6 high-tech fully automatic ampoules lines are being acquired. With this increased capacity your company will be able to produce more than 50M ampoules per month. The machines will be available in partial shipments from July, 2024 onwords.

Also we are working in Latin American companies for supply of Glass ampoules and Vials. Keeping our product quality Colombian company has approved our products. This will be a breakthrough to export the value added products other than Glass tube exports to these countries.

Ghani Global Glass Limited

02

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Indeed, all growth in the business of the company was not possible without the Will and Blessings of ALMIGHTY ALLAH. The Board of Directors wishes to express their gratitude to valued shareholders, banks/nancial Institutions, customers and suppliers for their continuous support, cooperation and patronage. We also wish to place on record the dedication, hard work and diligence of executives, staff and workers of the company.

For and behalf of Board of Directors

Lahore:

ATIQUE AHMAD KHAN

HAFIZ FAROOQ AHMAD

April 29, 2024

(Chief Executive Ofcer)

(Director)

Ghani Global Glass Limited

03

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

YÅÝqOÑ²ðF3.G'Zg»Šp6gîåfð;6aÆÑkZgzZìc¯/µ»äJ(Ã¢&ÅgZzZaÅ}ZzgzZ²ðF3.G'Zk†äv ~zb~iegZzyWÐ2024ðÑŽŽXÏn™g»²ðF3.G'ZZ{ŠciÐ50M:;âvÅWB'Æ¢&ðƒf(kZX"g XÏVƒ[øŠ~­F

ÌvÅ¼ÃñƒngæÃg£ÆyZÃXìg™x»aÆbZÛÅ}ZzgzZ²ðF3.G'ZÆj~VµO%ZHÑë{z´ÆkZ

XÏƒÄg7qZaÆæW'Å]¬¡eiZ=z{z´Æ]ZæW'Å[kk†Ã´˜yZtXìtÐ]¬¡~gø

Í]†jÂ]

C1â&VËÔig®ƒ¥gŠÞ.‡iI]ZesWeg1X¶7e%Æ•'gzZè%Å¬vZ¹FFxÓ~g!zg»Æv|gŠ

œÔÎÅV.g»gzZpÔiÁhZÆvëXìLe*™ZŠZt]»yZaÆ46ugzZyz¬Ôyz¬ÚÆi]agzZ@g™ÔVzgZŠZ

XTe´g6eggÌÃ"HgzZ

£ZtzgÃƒq

y{£ZP

:gƒÑ

(I]Ze)

(WWÁhZr)

2024 s6Z29

Ghani Global Glass Limited

04

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

H…çµ…‡†9Óm†ñ]J

ig®ƒ¥}g M»'zvZGî*9gzizx?Z

~gˆ{"^eW)ÆvaÆ"ââáZzäƒ»Ã2024agâ31~zÅVç»Æ2017ZgÃiI]ZeÆvÅW

XìÙp6ä™7ÃVzgZØÍC1â

o+†Ò…^Òoi^nÖ^Ú

gzZg!zg»&|zÛ«£Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦ävÅWÔŠŽz!ÆïZúÙçtxÓyZgzŠÆ]ækiÐx™zaÆ¬vZ Æ]æ¸¦žŽì~Š™È|zÛÅ9zg2,077ävÅWÔaÆ]æàZzäƒ»Ã 2024agâXðÑ~4~«o ~«£Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦«o¦ùXìC™ÙCªÃ†ŸZ'17~|zÛ~«£Æ|zÛÅ9zg1,7806x!Z ì9zg74.7gzZ9zg27.7†ÑòOZgzZ†ÑÅ"yZgzŠÆ]ækZXŠƒ9zg431™|(Ð9zg405 ¸¦]YZyZÆ3ZVZgzzÅTðW¶~†ÑòOZX¶9zg84.7gzZ9zg34.8Kn!tnÆ]æ©»²

Xì(19%:2023agâ)25%«o|6W»vX¸9zg36w'

H545G4´

ÿ F

Æ9zg174Æ]æ¸¦ŽZƒ†ŸZVc ~†Ñ÷+aÆ]æàZzäƒay6VÅÑ GågzgzZ÷+Cæsî

Ðv:Z13%ªå9zg87Žc¾«o»9zg109~«£Æ]æ©»ävv:ZXŠƒ9zg299«£

X¶9zg0.36ãæW‰°ÅvyZgzŠÆ]æ©»²ì9zg0.46ãæW‰°~³XŠ¤J05%

:ìsfø:iZñ»òC1âëZÆvÅWaÆ]æàZzäƒ»Ã 2024agâ30B'Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦

Particulars

Rupees in '000' except EPS

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Gross sales

2,077,538

1,780,057

Sales - net

1,760,812

1,517,496

Gross prot

431,831

404,827

Administrative expenses

(74,709)

(84,791)

Selling and distribution expenses

(27,776)

(34,816)

Prot from operations

435,783

281,243

Finance cost

(299,622)

(174,956)

Prot after taxation

109,475

87,467

Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)

0.46

0.36

Ghani Global Glass Limited

05

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UN-AUDITED)

AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

Note

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Un-audited

Audited

----------------------Rupees

---------------------

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets - goodwill Long term deposit

5

2,490,983,382

2,532,183,849

19,794,072

19,794,072

12,460,900

12,460,900

2,523,238,354

2,564,438,821

Current assets

313,139,413

213,521,381

Stores, spares and loose tools

Stock in trade

995,871,657

844,969,855

Trade debts

510,152,753

449,912,519

Advances

145,549,159

70,374,279

Trade deposits, prepayments and other receivable

61,467,504

18,734,753

Tax refunds due from government

228,187,489

225,807,925

Advance income tax - net

174,541,321

184,077,780

Cash and bank balances

140,066,600

132,077,349

2,568,975,896

2,139,475,841

TOTAL ASSETS

5,092,214,250

4,703,914,662

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital and reserves

Authorized share capital

300,000,000 (2023: 300,000,000) ordinary shares of

Rupees 10 each

3,000,000,000

3,000,000,000

Issued, subscribed and paid up share capital

6

2,400,000,000

2,400,000,000

Accumulated proﬁt

133,118,354

23,642,941

Total equity

2,533,118,354

2,423,642,941

Non-current liabilities

343,244,487

376,759,459

Long term ﬁnancing

7

Deferred income

45,429,308

50,188,393

Long term security deposits

400,000

400,000

389,073,795

427,347,852

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

8

160,656,882

164,631,191

Payable to related party

1,248,348,322

960,405,450

Accrued proﬁt on ﬁnancing

46,695,120

35,502,059

Short term borrowings

648,235,250

628,129,776

Current portion of long term ﬁnancing

7

66,086,527

64,255,393

2,170,022,101

1,852,923,869

Total liabilities

2,559,095,896

2,280,271,721

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

9

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

5,092,214,250

4,703,914,662

The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these condensed ﬁnancial statements.

Atique Ahmad Khan

Shahnawaz Zafar

Haﬁz Farooq Ahmad

Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Director

Ghani Global Glass Limited

06

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS ( UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

9 Months Ended

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Gross sales

Note

2,055,879,284

Local

1,720,708,463

596,329,407

638,521,203

Export

21,658,745

59,348,642

-

6,650,636

2,077,538,029

1,780,057,105

596,329,407

645,171,839

Less:

Sales tax

314,527,651

257,130,974

91,249,078

96,712,781

Trade discounts

2,198,453

5,429,878

-

2,765,080

316,726,104

262,560,852

91,249,078

99,477,861

Sales - net

1,760,811,925

1,517,496,253

505,080,329

545,693,978

Cost of sales

(1,328,981,329)

(1,112,668,733)

(361,405,063)

(398,214,630)

Gross proﬁt

431,830,596

404,827,520

143,675,266

147,479,348

Administrative expenses

(74,709,087)

(84,791,144)

(23,122,511)

(32,725,991)

Selling and distribution expenses

(27,775,662)

(34,815,860)

(15,108,236)

(13,953,288)

Other operating expenses

(10,857,214)

(8,077,775)

(4,366,382)

(2,597,748)

(113,341,963)

(127,684,779)

(42,597,129)

(49,277,027)

Other income

117,294,597

4,100,449

55,410,308

1,528,251

Proﬁt

from operations

435,783,230

281,243,190

156,488,445

99,730,572

Finance cost

(299,622,333)

(174,956,330)

(101,505,568)

(66,829,336)

Proﬁt

before taxation

136,160,897

106,286,860

54,982,877

32,901,236

Taxation

(26,685,484)

(18,820,331)

(11,042,986)

(6,803,417)

Proﬁt

after taxation

109,475,413

87,466,529

43,939,891

26,097,819

Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)

10

0.46

0.36

0.18

0.11

The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these condensed ﬁnancial statements.

Atique Ahmad Khan

Shahnawaz Zafar

Haﬁz Farooq Ahmad

Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Director

Ghani Global Glass Limited

07

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

9 Months Ended

Quarter Ended

Profit for the period

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

109,475,413

87,466,529

43,939,891

26,097,819

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

-

-

Total comprehensive proﬁt for the period

109,475,413

87,466,529

43,939,891

26,097,819

The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these condensed ﬁnancial statements.

Atique Ahmad Khan

Shahnawaz Zafar

Haﬁz Farooq Ahmad

Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Director

Ghani Global Glass Limited

08

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Share Capital

Accumulated

Loan from

Total

proﬁt / (loss)

sponsors

Balance as at June 30, 2022 ( audited)

(Rupees)

2,400,000,000

(78,234,724)

-

2,321,765,276

Proﬁt after taxation

-

87,466,529

-

87,466,529

Other comprehensive proﬁt

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive proﬁt for the period

-

87,466,529

-

87,466,529

Loan repaid during the period

-

-

-

-

Balance as at March 31, 2023

2,400,000,000

9,231,805

-

2,409,231,805

Balance as at June 30, 2023 ( audited)

2,400,000,000

23,642,941

-

2,423,642,941

Proﬁt after taxation

-

-

109,475,413

-

109,475,413

Other comprehensive proﬁt

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive proﬁt for the period

-

109,475,413

-

109,475,413

Balance as at March 31, 2024

2,400,000,000

133,118,354

-

2,533,118,354

The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these condensed ﬁnancial statements.

Atique Ahmad Khan

Shahnawaz Zafar

Haﬁz Farooq Ahmad

Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Chief Financial Oﬃcer

Director

Ghani Global Glass Limited

09

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

