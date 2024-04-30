3rd Quarter
March 31, 2024
Faith
Experience
Innovation
Growth
GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED
CORPORATE INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Haz Farooq Ahmad
Chairman
Atique Ahmad Khan
Chief Executive Ofcer
Abdullah Ahmad
Hafsa Masroor
Saima Sha Rana
Shiekh M. Saleem Ahsan
Asim Mahmud
AUDIT & RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Shiekh M. Saleem Ahsan
Chairman
Hafsa Masroor
Member
Asim Mahmud
Member
HR&R AND COMPENSATION COMMITTEE
Saima Sha Rana
Chairman
Atique Ahmad Khan
Member
Haz Farooq Ahmad
Member
Abdullah Ahmad
Member
KEY MANAGEMENT
Masroor Ahmad Khan
Managing Director
M. Ashraf Bawany
President
Shahnawaz Zafar
CFO
Farzand Ali
Company Secretary
Muhammad Hanif
G.M. Sales & Marketing
Syed Sibtul Hassan Gilani
G.M. Procurement
Asad Wazir
Head of Plants
AUDITORS
CROWE Hussain Chaudhury & Co.
Chartered Accountants
LEGAL ADVISOR
Tariq Mahmood Khan, Advocate
DSK Law Firm, Lahore.
SHARE REGISTRAR
Digital Custodian Company Limited
4F, Pardesi House, Old Queens Road, Karachi. Tel: 021-32419770
BANKERS
Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited
Askari Bank Limited
Allied Bank Limited
Bank Al Falah Limited
Bank Al Habib Limited
Bank Makramah Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Habib Metropoliton Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
Soneri Bank Limited
The Bank of Punjab
United Bank Limited
REGIONAL MARKETING OFFICE
C-7/A, Block F, Gulshan-e-Jamal
Rashid Minhas Road, Karachi.
Ph: (021) 34572150
E-mail: hanif@ghaniglobal.com
REGISTERED/CORPORATE OFFICE
10-N, Model Town Ext, Lahore.
UAN: 111 GHANI 1 (442-641)
Fax: (092) 042-35160393
E-mail: info.glass@ghaniglobal.com
Website: www.ghaniglobalglass.com
MANUFACTURING PLANTS
52-K.M. Lahore Multan Road
Phool Nagar, Distt. Kasur
Ph:(049) 4510349-549, Fax: (049) 4510749
E-mail: glassplant@ghaniglobal.com
Ghani Global Glass Limited
01
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,
Assalam-o-Alaikum Wa RehmatUllah Wa Barakatoh
The directors of your Company (Ghani Global Glass Limited) are pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim nancial statements of the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2017.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
By the grace of Almighty Allah despite all adverse economic factors during the period under review, your Company improved the sales / turnover as compared to the same period of last year. For the period ended March 2024, your company closed the sales at amounting to Rs. 2,077 million as compared to last period end sales of Rs. 1,780 million showing the 17% increase in sale. Gross prot increased to Rs. 431 million from Rs. 405 million as compared to same period in last year. Distribution cost and administrative cost incurred during period is Rs. 27.7 million and Rs. 74.7 million whereas for the comparative period it was Rs. 34.8 million and Rs. 84.7 million, respectively. Prot from operations increased from 19% in corresponding period to 25%.
Finance cost signicantly increased for the period incurred on the long term nance and working capital lines to Rs. 299 million compared to Rs. 174 million for the last period. Company earned prot amounting to Rs. 109 million as compared to the comparative period which was Rs. 87 million. As a result Earnings per share improved to Rs. 0.46 whereas during comparative period Company's Earnings per share was Rs. 0.36.
A comparison of the key nancial results of your Company for the period ended March 31, 2024 with the same period of last year is as under:
Particulars
Rupees in '000' except EPS
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Gross sales
2,077,538
1,780,057
Sales - net
1,760,812
1,517,496
Gross prot
431,831
404,827
Administrative expenses
(74,709)
(84,791)
Selling and distribution expenses
(27,776)
(34,816)
Prot from operations
435,783
281,243
Finance cost
(299,622)
(174,956)
Prot after taxation
109,475
87,467
Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)
0.46
0.36
FUTURE PROSPECTS
Company has planned to increase the capacity of Glass Ampoules and Vials production and for that purpose 6 high-tech fully automatic ampoules lines are being acquired. With this increased capacity your company will be able to produce more than 50M ampoules per month. The machines will be available in partial shipments from July, 2024 onwords.
Also we are working in Latin American companies for supply of Glass ampoules and Vials. Keeping our product quality Colombian company has approved our products. This will be a breakthrough to export the value added products other than Glass tube exports to these countries.
Ghani Global Glass Limited
02
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Indeed, all growth in the business of the company was not possible without the Will and Blessings of ALMIGHTY ALLAH. The Board of Directors wishes to express their gratitude to valued shareholders, banks/nancial Institutions, customers and suppliers for their continuous support, cooperation and patronage. We also wish to place on record the dedication, hard work and diligence of executives, staff and workers of the company.
For and behalf of Board of Directors
Lahore:
ATIQUE AHMAD KHAN
HAFIZ FAROOQ AHMAD
April 29, 2024
(Chief Executive Ofcer)
(Director)
Ghani Global Glass Limited
03
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
YÅÝqOÑ²ðF3.G'Zg»Šp6gîåfð;6aÆÑkZgzZìc¯/µ»äJ(Ã¢&ÅgZzZaÅ}ZzgzZ²ðF3.G'Zk†äv ~zb~iegZzyWÐ2024ðÑŽŽXÏn™g»²ðF3.G'ZZ{ŠciÐ50M:;âvÅWB'Æ¢&ðƒf(kZX"g XÏVƒ[øŠ~F
ÌvÅ¼ÃñƒngæÃg£ÆyZÃXìg™x»aÆbZÛÅ}ZzgzZ²ðF3.G'ZÆj~VµO%ZHÑë{z´ÆkZ
XÏƒÄg7qZaÆæW'Å]¬¡eiZ=z{z´Æ]ZæW'Å[kk†Ã´˜yZtXìtÐ]¬¡~gø
Í]†jÂ]
C1â&VËÔig®ƒ¥gŠÞ.‡iI]ZesWeg1X¶7e%Æ•'gzZè%Å¬vZ¹FFxÓ~g!zg»Æv|gŠ
œÔÎÅV.g»gzZpÔiÁhZÆvëXìLe*™ZŠZt]»yZaÆ46ugzZyz¬Ôyz¬ÚÆi]agzZ@g™ÔVzgZŠZ
XTe´g6eggÌÃ"HgzZ
£ZtzgÃƒq
y{£ZP
:gƒÑ
(I]Ze)
(WWÁhZr)
2024 s6Z29
Ghani Global Glass Limited
04
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
H…çµ…‡†9Óm†ñ]J
ig®ƒ¥}g M»'zvZGî*9gzizx?Z
~gˆ{"^eW)ÆvaÆ"ââáZzäƒ»Ã2024agâ31~zÅVç»Æ2017ZgÃiI]ZeÆvÅW
XìÙp6ä™7ÃVzgZØÍC1â
o+†Ò…^Òoi^nÖ^Ú
gzZg!zg»&|zÛ«£Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦ävÅWÔŠŽz!ÆïZúÙçtxÓyZgzŠÆ]ækiÐx™zaÆ¬vZ Æ]æ¸¦žŽì~Š™È|zÛÅ9zg2,077ävÅWÔaÆ]æàZzäƒ»Ã 2024agâXðÑ~4~«o ~«£Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦«o¦ùXìC™ÙCªÃ†ŸZ'17~|zÛ~«£Æ|zÛÅ9zg1,7806x!Z ì9zg74.7gzZ9zg27.7†ÑòOZgzZ†ÑÅ"yZgzŠÆ]ækZXŠƒ9zg431™|(Ð9zg405 ¸¦]YZyZÆ3ZVZgzzÅTðW¶~†ÑòOZX¶9zg84.7gzZ9zg34.8Kn!tnÆ]æ©»²
Xì(19%:2023agâ)25%«o|6W»vX¸9zg36w'
H545G4´
ÿ F
Æ9zg174Æ]æ¸¦ŽZƒ†ŸZVc ~†Ñ÷+aÆ]æàZzäƒay6VÅÑ GågzgzZ÷+Cæsî
Ðv:Z13%ªå9zg87Žc¾«o»9zg109~«£Æ]æ©»ävv:ZXŠƒ9zg299«£
X¶9zg0.36ãæW‰°ÅvyZgzŠÆ]æ©»²ì9zg0.46ãæW‰°~³XŠ¤J05%
:ìsfø:iZñ»òC1âëZÆvÅWaÆ]æàZzäƒ»Ã 2024agâ30B'Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦
Particulars
Rupees in '000' except EPS
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Gross sales
2,077,538
1,780,057
Sales - net
1,760,812
1,517,496
Gross prot
431,831
404,827
Administrative expenses
(74,709)
(84,791)
Selling and distribution expenses
(27,776)
(34,816)
Prot from operations
435,783
281,243
Finance cost
(299,622)
(174,956)
Prot after taxation
109,475
87,467
Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)
0.46
0.36
Ghani Global Glass Limited
05
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UN-AUDITED)
AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
Note
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Un-audited
Audited
----------------------Rupees
---------------------
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets - goodwill Long term deposit
5
2,490,983,382
2,532,183,849
19,794,072
19,794,072
12,460,900
12,460,900
2,523,238,354
2,564,438,821
Current assets
313,139,413
213,521,381
Stores, spares and loose tools
Stock in trade
995,871,657
844,969,855
Trade debts
510,152,753
449,912,519
Advances
145,549,159
70,374,279
Trade deposits, prepayments and other receivable
61,467,504
18,734,753
Tax refunds due from government
228,187,489
225,807,925
Advance income tax - net
174,541,321
184,077,780
Cash and bank balances
140,066,600
132,077,349
2,568,975,896
2,139,475,841
TOTAL ASSETS
5,092,214,250
4,703,914,662
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital and reserves
Authorized share capital
300,000,000 (2023: 300,000,000) ordinary shares of
Rupees 10 each
3,000,000,000
3,000,000,000
Issued, subscribed and paid up share capital
6
2,400,000,000
2,400,000,000
Accumulated proﬁt
133,118,354
23,642,941
Total equity
2,533,118,354
2,423,642,941
Non-current liabilities
343,244,487
376,759,459
Long term ﬁnancing
7
Deferred income
45,429,308
50,188,393
Long term security deposits
400,000
400,000
389,073,795
427,347,852
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
8
160,656,882
164,631,191
Payable to related party
1,248,348,322
960,405,450
Accrued proﬁt on ﬁnancing
46,695,120
35,502,059
Short term borrowings
648,235,250
628,129,776
Current portion of long term ﬁnancing
7
66,086,527
64,255,393
2,170,022,101
1,852,923,869
Total liabilities
2,559,095,896
2,280,271,721
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
9
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
5,092,214,250
4,703,914,662
The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these condensed ﬁnancial statements.
Atique Ahmad Khan
Shahnawaz Zafar
Haﬁz Farooq Ahmad
Chief Executive Oﬃcer
Chief Financial Oﬃcer
Director
Ghani Global Glass Limited
06
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS ( UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
9 Months Ended
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Gross sales
Note
2,055,879,284
Local
1,720,708,463
596,329,407
638,521,203
Export
21,658,745
59,348,642
-
6,650,636
2,077,538,029
1,780,057,105
596,329,407
645,171,839
Less:
Sales tax
314,527,651
257,130,974
91,249,078
96,712,781
Trade discounts
2,198,453
5,429,878
-
2,765,080
316,726,104
262,560,852
91,249,078
99,477,861
Sales - net
1,760,811,925
1,517,496,253
505,080,329
545,693,978
Cost of sales
(1,328,981,329)
(1,112,668,733)
(361,405,063)
(398,214,630)
Gross proﬁt
431,830,596
404,827,520
143,675,266
147,479,348
Administrative expenses
(74,709,087)
(84,791,144)
(23,122,511)
(32,725,991)
Selling and distribution expenses
(27,775,662)
(34,815,860)
(15,108,236)
(13,953,288)
Other operating expenses
(10,857,214)
(8,077,775)
(4,366,382)
(2,597,748)
(113,341,963)
(127,684,779)
(42,597,129)
(49,277,027)
Other income
117,294,597
4,100,449
55,410,308
1,528,251
Proﬁt
from operations
435,783,230
281,243,190
156,488,445
99,730,572
Finance cost
(299,622,333)
(174,956,330)
(101,505,568)
(66,829,336)
Proﬁt
before taxation
136,160,897
106,286,860
54,982,877
32,901,236
Taxation
(26,685,484)
(18,820,331)
(11,042,986)
(6,803,417)
Proﬁt
after taxation
109,475,413
87,466,529
43,939,891
26,097,819
Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)
10
0.46
0.36
0.18
0.11
The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these condensed ﬁnancial statements.
Atique Ahmad Khan
Shahnawaz Zafar
Haﬁz Farooq Ahmad
Chief Executive Oﬃcer
Chief Financial Oﬃcer
Director
Ghani Global Glass Limited
07
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
9 Months Ended
Quarter Ended
Profit for the period
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
109,475,413
87,466,529
43,939,891
26,097,819
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
-
-
Total comprehensive proﬁt for the period
109,475,413
87,466,529
43,939,891
26,097,819
The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these condensed ﬁnancial statements.
Atique Ahmad Khan
Shahnawaz Zafar
Haﬁz Farooq Ahmad
Chief Executive Oﬃcer
Chief Financial Oﬃcer
Director
Ghani Global Glass Limited
08
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Share Capital
Accumulated
Loan from
Total
proﬁt / (loss)
sponsors
Balance as at June 30, 2022 ( audited)
(Rupees)
2,400,000,000
(78,234,724)
-
2,321,765,276
Proﬁt after taxation
-
87,466,529
-
87,466,529
Other comprehensive proﬁt
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive proﬁt for the period
-
87,466,529
-
87,466,529
Loan repaid during the period
-
-
-
-
Balance as at March 31, 2023
2,400,000,000
9,231,805
-
2,409,231,805
Balance as at June 30, 2023 ( audited)
2,400,000,000
23,642,941
-
2,423,642,941
Proﬁt after taxation
-
-
109,475,413
-
109,475,413
Other comprehensive proﬁt
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive proﬁt for the period
-
109,475,413
-
109,475,413
Balance as at March 31, 2024
2,400,000,000
133,118,354
-
2,533,118,354
The annexed notes from 1 to 14 form an integral part of these condensed ﬁnancial statements.
Atique Ahmad Khan
Shahnawaz Zafar
Haﬁz Farooq Ahmad
Chief Executive Oﬃcer
Chief Financial Oﬃcer
Director
Ghani Global Glass Limited
09
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
