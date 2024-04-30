DIRECTORS' REVIEW

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

Assalam-o-Alaikum Wa RehmatUllah Wa Barakatoh

The directors of your Company (Ghani Global Glass Limited) are pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim nancial statements of the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2017.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

By the grace of Almighty Allah despite all adverse economic factors during the period under review, your Company improved the sales / turnover as compared to the same period of last year. For the period ended March 2024, your company closed the sales at amounting to Rs. 2,077 million as compared to last period end sales of Rs. 1,780 million showing the 17% increase in sale. Gross prot increased to Rs. 431 million from Rs. 405 million as compared to same period in last year. Distribution cost and administrative cost incurred during period is Rs. 27.7 million and Rs. 74.7 million whereas for the comparative period it was Rs. 34.8 million and Rs. 84.7 million, respectively. Prot from operations increased from 19% in corresponding period to 25%.

Finance cost signicantly increased for the period incurred on the long term nance and working capital lines to Rs. 299 million compared to Rs. 174 million for the last period. Company earned prot amounting to Rs. 109 million as compared to the comparative period which was Rs. 87 million. As a result Earnings per share improved to Rs. 0.46 whereas during comparative period Company's Earnings per share was Rs. 0.36.

A comparison of the key nancial results of your Company for the period ended March 31, 2024 with the same period of last year is as under:

Particulars Rupees in '000' except EPS March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Gross sales 2,077,538 1,780,057 Sales - net 1,760,812 1,517,496 Gross prot 431,831 404,827 Administrative expenses (74,709) (84,791) Selling and distribution expenses (27,776) (34,816) Prot from operations 435,783 281,243 Finance cost (299,622) (174,956) Prot after taxation 109,475 87,467 Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees) 0.46 0.36

FUTURE PROSPECTS

Company has planned to increase the capacity of Glass Ampoules and Vials production and for that purpose 6 high-tech fully automatic ampoules lines are being acquired. With this increased capacity your company will be able to produce more than 50M ampoules per month. The machines will be available in partial shipments from July, 2024 onwords.

Also we are working in Latin American companies for supply of Glass ampoules and Vials. Keeping our product quality Colombian company has approved our products. This will be a breakthrough to export the value added products other than Glass tube exports to these countries.