Ghani Global : Transmission of 1st Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2022 - GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Alhamdulillah, thanks to the tireless efforts of the company's operational, distribution, and marketing teams, that was able to full all of its contractual commitments to both public and private hospitals, despite a three- to fourfold increase in demand of Oxygen across the country.

At the same time, commitments to industrial clients were fullled with zeal and careful planning. to maintain the industrial wheel in rotation.

The healthcare segment still accounts for more than 50% of the total revenue in the year under review, despite weak demand in the second half.

Engro Polymer & Chemical Limited

By the grace of Allah SWT, the new dedicated ASU began supplying gaseous oxygen and nitrogen via pipe line to full the contractual obligations to the customer as per schedule. Thanks to the operation and maintenance team's professionalism and the continuously demanding assistance of the supply chain division.

New ASU for KPK region

In terms of healthcare facilities needed by the majority of the poor population, the public healthcare system in the KPK region is underprivileged. The system became vulnerable during the corona waves when hospitals were forced to deal with immense difculties in order to ght the Corona Pandemic due to a lack of an oxygen central supply system.

Medical Oxygen is the primary treatment for the majority of patients who are suffering severe COVID-19 symptoms. That's why WHO recommends that all countries focus on the development of smooth medical oxygen supply to hospitals.

Most hospitals located in the farthest area or at higher elevations in the region are supplied by Oxygen cylinders and transported through trucks. The challenge is to increase the supply of Medical Oxygen while reducing cost so that it's accessible where it's needed most. This requires investment and commitment to put Medical Liquid Oxygen production facility in the province.

In order to meet regional demand and increase its market share, Ghani Chemical has taken the initiative to build an oxygen production facility in the area. This will help the company to achieve economies of scale and pass those cost saving to its clients, particularly in the healthcare industry.

In 2023 2nd quarter, the new plant is anticipated to start production.

Subject to sanction by the honorable Lahore high court Merger/amalgamation between G3 Technologies Limited with and into Ghani Chemical Industries Limited under section 279 to 283 and 285 of the companies act, 2017, the above said matter has been approved by both companies' shareholders in their respective extra ordinary general meetings, which was held on May 31, 2022. The sanction of the Honorable Lahore High Court, Lahore, in this regard is awaited.

GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED (Subsidiary Company)

Company has successfully commenced the commercial operations for manufacturing of glass tubing from its newly installed 2nd furnace (25TPD). With the help of this Furnace we will be in a position to enhance our footing of exports in South African countries and other Latin American and eastern European countries. With the commissioning of new furnace having additional production line, tube manufacturing capacity will be enhanced by about 50% and this furnace is expected to be ready by the end of current calendar year IN SHAA ALLAH.

Furthermore, addition of European ampoule manufacturing machines is also on the cards. This will increase our capacity of ampules to almost 55M per month. This will be the largest pant in Pakistan having this much capacity.

We are working on the Export of Glass Ampoules and tubular vials in both Clear Glass & Amber Glass in Latin American markets. For this purpose we engaged agent in this market who is actively working with the customers in Latin America and Caribbean Pharma Companies to promote our products and hopefully we will start getting fruits from these activities in coming years.

Efforts are also under way to engage ourselves in supplying of tubler glass vials for the pharmaceutical industry both in the Pakistan & outside. This requirement can be met through installing new Italian Machines for the manufacturing of vials. This will further boost our revenue and margins as well.