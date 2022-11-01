Ghani Global : Transmission of 1st Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2022 - GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
11/01/2022 | 12:36am EDT
1st Quarter
September 30, 2022
3
Ghani Global Group
ISO 9000 & ISO 14000 CERTIFIED COMPANY
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
CORPORATE INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Masroor Ahmad Khan
Chairman
Atique Ahmad Khan
Chief Executive Ofcer
Haz Farooq Ahmad
Rabia Atique
Hafsa Masroor
Mahmood Ahmed
Chaudhry Umair Waqar
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mahmood Ahmed - Chairman
Haz Farooq Ahmad
Rabia Atique
Hafsa Masroor
HUMAN RESOURCE & REMUNERATION AND
COMPENSATION COMMITTEE
Chaudhry Umair Waqar - Chairman
Atique Ahmad Khan
Haz Farooq Ahmad
Hafsa Masroor
PRESIDENT
M. Ashraf Bawany
COMPANY SECRETARY
Farzand Ali, FCS
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Asim Mahmud, FCA
LEGAL ADVISOR
Barrister Ahmed Pervaiz, Ahmed & Pansota
Lahore
BANKS
Albaraka Bank Pakistan Limited
Askari Bank Limited
Faysal Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Habib Metro Bank Limited
The Bank of Punjab
AUDITORS
ShineWing Hameed Chaudhri & Co.
Chartered Accountants
H.M. House, 7-Bank Square, Lahore.
SHARE REGISTRAR
M/s Digital Custodian Company Limited
4-F, Pardesi House, Old Queens Road, Karachi. Tell: 021-32419770
REGIONAL MARKETING OFFICE
C-7/A, Block F, Gulshan-e-Jamal
Rashid Minhas Road, Karachi.
Ph: (021) 34572150
E-mail: shahidayub@ghaniglobal.com
REGISTERED/CORPORATE OFFICE
10-N, Model Town Ext, Lahore 54000, Pakistan UAN: 111 GHANI 1 (442-641)
Fax: (092) 42 35160393
E-mail: info.gases@ghaniglobal.com
Website: www.ghaniglobal.com
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
01
1st Quarter September 30, 2022
DIRECTORS' REPORT
Dear Shareholders
Assalam-o-Alaikum Wa RehmatUllah Wa Barakatoh
The Directors of your Company (Ghani Global Holding Limited) are pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim nancial statements of the Company for the three month ended September 30, 2022, in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2017. The consolidated unaudited condensed interim Financial Statements of the Company for the rst quarter ended September 31, 2022 are also annexed.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
Standalone Performance
For the period ended September 2022, your company has conducted some trading business resulting in sales of Rs.37.790 million and Gross prot of Rs.3.911 million. Administrative expenses incurred by the company are normal operating expenses of the Company. Other income are commission on corporate guarantee issued by the Company and prot from banks on saving accounts.
CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE
Financial Performance including subsidiaries for the three month ended September 30, 2022 in comparison with the last year is as under:
Particulars
Rupees in '000' Except EPS
September 2022
September 2021
Sales
1,717,921
1,817,749
Net Sales
1,450,161
1,605,172
Gross Prot
500,529
674,378
Distribution cost
88,145
72,314
Administrative expenses
64,322
56,570
Operating prot
342,580
538,400
Financial cost
134,830
52,103
Net prot attributable to Owners
100,371
245,050
Earnings per share
0.31
0.76
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (subsidiary company)
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL) is engaged in manufacturing and sale of industrial and medical gases and chemicals.
Alhamdulillah sales and end result performance of this subsidiary has considerably good.
For the period ended September 2022, subsidiary company's sales have decreased from Rs.1,430 million to Rs. 1,266 million as compared with the same period of last year, depicting decrease of 9%. Gross prot decreased from Rs. 570 million to Rs.390 million, depicting decrease of 32%. Alhamdulillah, during this period this subsidiary posted Net Prot of Rs. 123 million in comparison with Net prot of Rs. 300 million in the same period of last year.
A comparison of the key nancial results of your Company for the three month ended September 30, 2022 with the same period last year is as under:
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
02
1st Quarter September 30, 2022
Particulars
Rupees in '000' Except EPS
Sep-22
Sep-21
Sales
1,266,463
1,430,353
Net Sales
1,076,045
1,281,541
Gross Prot
390,353
570,524
Distribution cost
82,431
62,899
Administrative expenses
40,541
29,959
Operating prot
279,777
474,118
Financial cost
104,425
44,283
Net prot
122,710
300,101
Earnings per share restated
0.34
0.91
Ghani Global Glass Limited (subsidiary company)
Ghani Global Glass Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of import substitute Glass Tubing, Glass Ampoules and Glass Vials since 2015. During the period subsidiary succeeded to get approval of its products in multinational companies (MNCs), middle, and large scale national companies where it is working closely with these companies and getting a sizeable business even the presence of numerous converters in market.
For the period ended September 2022, subsidiary company's sales have increased to Rs. 480 million from Rs. 409 million as compared with the same period of last year. Gross prot of the company has increased to Rs.106 million from Rs. 103 million as compared to the same period of last year. Distribution cost and administrative cost incurred during period is Rs. 5 million and 21 million whereas for the last period it was Rs. 9 million and Rs. 19 million, respectively showing decrease in distribution & increase in admin expenses. During this period operating prot of the Company increased to Rs. 77 million as compared to last period it was Rs. 69 million. Net prot of the Company reduced to Rs. 24 million whereas as compared to last period it was Rs. 50 million in the corresponding period, this decrease is due to increase in nancial cost from Rs. 9.502 to 48.742 million.
A comparison of the key nancial results of your Company for the three month ended September 30, 2022 with the same period last year is as under:
Particulars
Rupees in '000' Except EPS
September 2022
September 2021
Sales
480,457
409,095
Net Sales
408,695
345,679
Gross Prot
106,265
103,352
Distribution cost
5,713
9,415
Administrative expenses
21,600
19,310
Operating prot
77,916
69,421
Financial cost
48,742
9,502
Net prot
24,080
50,053
Earnings per share
0.10
0.21
FUTURE PROSPECTS
GHANI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Subsidiary Company)
Due to CORONA's pandemic, the rst half of the year 2021-22 showed signicant increase in oxygen demand from the healthcare sector. Later, because of the distribution of vaccine across the country and the less severe OMICRON variant during the fth wave, which was not lethal compared to the Delta variant, the pandemic's spread was kept under control.
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
03
1st Quarter September 30, 2022
Alhamdulillah, thanks to the tireless efforts of the company's operational, distribution, and marketing teams, that was able to full all of its contractual commitments to both public and private hospitals, despite a three- to fourfold increase in demand of Oxygen across the country.
At the same time, commitments to industrial clients were fullled with zeal and careful planning. to maintain the industrial wheel in rotation.
The healthcare segment still accounts for more than 50% of the total revenue in the year under review, despite weak demand in the second half.
Engro Polymer & Chemical Limited
By the grace of Allah SWT, the new dedicated ASU began supplying gaseous oxygen and nitrogen via pipe line to full the contractual obligations to the customer as per schedule. Thanks to the operation and maintenance team's professionalism and the continuously demanding assistance of the supply chain division.
New ASU for KPK region
In terms of healthcare facilities needed by the majority of the poor population, the public healthcare system in the KPK region is underprivileged. The system became vulnerable during the corona waves when hospitals were forced to deal with immense difculties in order to ght the Corona Pandemic due to a lack of an oxygen central supply system.
Medical Oxygen is the primary treatment for the majority of patients who are suffering severe COVID-19 symptoms. That's why WHO recommends that all countries focus on the development of smooth medical oxygen supply to hospitals.
Most hospitals located in the farthest area or at higher elevations in the region are supplied by Oxygen cylinders and transported through trucks. The challenge is to increase the supply of Medical Oxygen while reducing cost so that it's accessible where it's needed most. This requires investment and commitment to put Medical Liquid Oxygen production facility in the province.
In order to meet regional demand and increase its market share, Ghani Chemical has taken the initiative to build an oxygen production facility in the area. This will help the company to achieve economies of scale and pass those cost saving to its clients, particularly in the healthcare industry.
In 2023 2nd quarter, the new plant is anticipated to start production.
Subject to sanction by the honorable Lahore high court Merger/amalgamation between G3 Technologies Limited with and into Ghani Chemical Industries Limited under section 279 to 283 and 285 of the companies act, 2017, the above said matter has been approved by both companies' shareholders in their respective extra ordinary general meetings, which was held on May 31, 2022. The sanction of the Honorable Lahore High Court, Lahore, in this regard is awaited.
GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED (Subsidiary Company)
Company has successfully commenced the commercial operations for manufacturing of glass tubing from its newly installed 2nd furnace (25TPD). With the help of this Furnace we will be in a position to enhance our footing of exports in South African countries and other Latin American and eastern European countries. With the commissioning of new furnace having additional production line, tube manufacturing capacity will be enhanced by about 50% and this furnace is expected to be ready by the end of current calendar year IN SHAA ALLAH.
Furthermore, addition of European ampoule manufacturing machines is also on the cards. This will increase our capacity of ampules to almost 55M per month. This will be the largest pant in Pakistan having this much capacity.
We are working on the Export of Glass Ampoules and tubular vials in both Clear Glass & Amber Glass in Latin American markets. For this purpose we engaged agent in this market who is actively working with the customers in Latin America and Caribbean Pharma Companies to promote our products and hopefully we will start getting fruits from these activities in coming years.
Efforts are also under way to engage ourselves in supplying of tubler glass vials for the pharmaceutical industry both in the Pakistan & outside. This requirement can be met through installing new Italian Machines for the manufacturing of vials. This will further boost our revenue and margins as well.
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
04
1st Quarter September 30, 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 04:35:00 UTC.