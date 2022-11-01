Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Ghani Global Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGL   PK0099101013

GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GGL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-30
15.21 PKR   -0.85%
12:36aGhani Global : Transmission of 1st Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2022 - GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
PU
10/11Ghani Global Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/19Ghani Global Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ghani Global : Transmission of 1st Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2022 - GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

11/01/2022 | 12:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1st Quarter

September 30, 2022

3

Ghani Global Group

ISO 9000 & ISO 14000 CERTIFIED COMPANY

Ghani Global Holdings Limited

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Masroor Ahmad Khan

Chairman

Atique Ahmad Khan

Chief Executive Ofcer

Haz Farooq Ahmad

Rabia Atique

Hafsa Masroor

Mahmood Ahmed

Chaudhry Umair Waqar

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mahmood Ahmed - Chairman

Haz Farooq Ahmad

Rabia Atique

Hafsa Masroor

HUMAN RESOURCE & REMUNERATION AND

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE

Chaudhry Umair Waqar - Chairman

Atique Ahmad Khan

Haz Farooq Ahmad

Hafsa Masroor

PRESIDENT

M. Ashraf Bawany

COMPANY SECRETARY

Farzand Ali, FCS

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Asim Mahmud, FCA

LEGAL ADVISOR

Barrister Ahmed Pervaiz, Ahmed & Pansota

Lahore

BANKS

Albaraka Bank Pakistan Limited

Askari Bank Limited

Faysal Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Habib Metro Bank Limited

The Bank of Punjab

AUDITORS

ShineWing Hameed Chaudhri & Co.

Chartered Accountants

H.M. House, 7-Bank Square, Lahore.

SHARE REGISTRAR

M/s Digital Custodian Company Limited

4-F, Pardesi House, Old Queens Road, Karachi. Tell: 021-32419770

REGIONAL MARKETING OFFICE

C-7/A, Block F, Gulshan-e-Jamal

Rashid Minhas Road, Karachi.

Ph: (021) 34572150

E-mail: shahidayub@ghaniglobal.com

REGISTERED/CORPORATE OFFICE

10-N, Model Town Ext, Lahore 54000, Pakistan UAN: 111 GHANI 1 (442-641)

Fax: (092) 42 35160393

E-mail: info.gases@ghaniglobal.com

Website: www.ghaniglobal.com

Ghani Global Holdings Limited

01

1st Quarter September 30, 2022

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Dear Shareholders

Assalam-o-Alaikum Wa RehmatUllah Wa Barakatoh

The Directors of your Company (Ghani Global Holding Limited) are pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim nancial statements of the Company for the three month ended September 30, 2022, in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2017. The consolidated unaudited condensed interim Financial Statements of the Company for the rst quarter ended September 31, 2022 are also annexed.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

Standalone Performance

For the period ended September 2022, your company has conducted some trading business resulting in sales of Rs.37.790 million and Gross prot of Rs.3.911 million. Administrative expenses incurred by the company are normal operating expenses of the Company. Other income are commission on corporate guarantee issued by the Company and prot from banks on saving accounts.

CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE

Financial Performance including subsidiaries for the three month ended September 30, 2022 in comparison with the last year is as under:

Particulars

Rupees in '000' Except EPS

September 2022

September 2021

Sales

1,717,921

1,817,749

Net Sales

1,450,161

1,605,172

Gross Prot

500,529

674,378

Distribution cost

88,145

72,314

Administrative expenses

64,322

56,570

Operating prot

342,580

538,400

Financial cost

134,830

52,103

Net prot attributable to Owners

100,371

245,050

Earnings per share

0.31

0.76

Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (subsidiary company)

Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL) is engaged in manufacturing and sale of industrial and medical gases and chemicals.

Alhamdulillah sales and end result performance of this subsidiary has considerably good.

For the period ended September 2022, subsidiary company's sales have decreased from Rs.1,430 million to Rs. 1,266 million as compared with the same period of last year, depicting decrease of 9%. Gross prot decreased from Rs. 570 million to Rs.390 million, depicting decrease of 32%. Alhamdulillah, during this period this subsidiary posted Net Prot of Rs. 123 million in comparison with Net prot of Rs. 300 million in the same period of last year.

A comparison of the key nancial results of your Company for the three month ended September 30, 2022 with the same period last year is as under:

Ghani Global Holdings Limited

02

1st Quarter September 30, 2022

Particulars

Rupees in '000' Except EPS

Sep-22

Sep-21

Sales

1,266,463

1,430,353

Net Sales

1,076,045

1,281,541

Gross Prot

390,353

570,524

Distribution cost

82,431

62,899

Administrative expenses

40,541

29,959

Operating prot

279,777

474,118

Financial cost

104,425

44,283

Net prot

122,710

300,101

Earnings per share restated

0.34

0.91

Ghani Global Glass Limited (subsidiary company)

Ghani Global Glass Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of import substitute Glass Tubing, Glass Ampoules and Glass Vials since 2015. During the period subsidiary succeeded to get approval of its products in multinational companies (MNCs), middle, and large scale national companies where it is working closely with these companies and getting a sizeable business even the presence of numerous converters in market.

For the period ended September 2022, subsidiary company's sales have increased to Rs. 480 million from Rs. 409 million as compared with the same period of last year. Gross prot of the company has increased to Rs.106 million from Rs. 103 million as compared to the same period of last year. Distribution cost and administrative cost incurred during period is Rs. 5 million and 21 million whereas for the last period it was Rs. 9 million and Rs. 19 million, respectively showing decrease in distribution & increase in admin expenses. During this period operating prot of the Company increased to Rs. 77 million as compared to last period it was Rs. 69 million. Net prot of the Company reduced to Rs. 24 million whereas as compared to last period it was Rs. 50 million in the corresponding period, this decrease is due to increase in nancial cost from Rs. 9.502 to 48.742 million.

A comparison of the key nancial results of your Company for the three month ended September 30, 2022 with the same period last year is as under:

Particulars

Rupees in '000' Except EPS

September 2022

September 2021

Sales

480,457

409,095

Net Sales

408,695

345,679

Gross Prot

106,265

103,352

Distribution cost

5,713

9,415

Administrative expenses

21,600

19,310

Operating prot

77,916

69,421

Financial cost

48,742

9,502

Net prot

24,080

50,053

Earnings per share

0.10

0.21

FUTURE PROSPECTS

GHANI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Subsidiary Company)

Due to CORONA's pandemic, the rst half of the year 2021-22 showed signicant increase in oxygen demand from the healthcare sector. Later, because of the distribution of vaccine across the country and the less severe OMICRON variant during the fth wave, which was not lethal compared to the Delta variant, the pandemic's spread was kept under control.

Ghani Global Holdings Limited

03

1st Quarter September 30, 2022

Alhamdulillah, thanks to the tireless efforts of the company's operational, distribution, and marketing teams, that was able to full all of its contractual commitments to both public and private hospitals, despite a three- to fourfold increase in demand of Oxygen across the country.

At the same time, commitments to industrial clients were fullled with zeal and careful planning. to maintain the industrial wheel in rotation.

The healthcare segment still accounts for more than 50% of the total revenue in the year under review, despite weak demand in the second half.

Engro Polymer & Chemical Limited

By the grace of Allah SWT, the new dedicated ASU began supplying gaseous oxygen and nitrogen via pipe line to full the contractual obligations to the customer as per schedule. Thanks to the operation and maintenance team's professionalism and the continuously demanding assistance of the supply chain division.

New ASU for KPK region

In terms of healthcare facilities needed by the majority of the poor population, the public healthcare system in the KPK region is underprivileged. The system became vulnerable during the corona waves when hospitals were forced to deal with immense difculties in order to ght the Corona Pandemic due to a lack of an oxygen central supply system.

Medical Oxygen is the primary treatment for the majority of patients who are suffering severe COVID-19 symptoms. That's why WHO recommends that all countries focus on the development of smooth medical oxygen supply to hospitals.

Most hospitals located in the farthest area or at higher elevations in the region are supplied by Oxygen cylinders and transported through trucks. The challenge is to increase the supply of Medical Oxygen while reducing cost so that it's accessible where it's needed most. This requires investment and commitment to put Medical Liquid Oxygen production facility in the province.

In order to meet regional demand and increase its market share, Ghani Chemical has taken the initiative to build an oxygen production facility in the area. This will help the company to achieve economies of scale and pass those cost saving to its clients, particularly in the healthcare industry.

In 2023 2nd quarter, the new plant is anticipated to start production.

Subject to sanction by the honorable Lahore high court Merger/amalgamation between G3 Technologies Limited with and into Ghani Chemical Industries Limited under section 279 to 283 and 285 of the companies act, 2017, the above said matter has been approved by both companies' shareholders in their respective extra ordinary general meetings, which was held on May 31, 2022. The sanction of the Honorable Lahore High Court, Lahore, in this regard is awaited.

GHANI GLOBAL GLASS LIMITED (Subsidiary Company)

Company has successfully commenced the commercial operations for manufacturing of glass tubing from its newly installed 2nd furnace (25TPD). With the help of this Furnace we will be in a position to enhance our footing of exports in South African countries and other Latin American and eastern European countries. With the commissioning of new furnace having additional production line, tube manufacturing capacity will be enhanced by about 50% and this furnace is expected to be ready by the end of current calendar year IN SHAA ALLAH.

Furthermore, addition of European ampoule manufacturing machines is also on the cards. This will increase our capacity of ampules to almost 55M per month. This will be the largest pant in Pakistan having this much capacity.

We are working on the Export of Glass Ampoules and tubular vials in both Clear Glass & Amber Glass in Latin American markets. For this purpose we engaged agent in this market who is actively working with the customers in Latin America and Caribbean Pharma Companies to promote our products and hopefully we will start getting fruits from these activities in coming years.

Efforts are also under way to engage ourselves in supplying of tubler glass vials for the pharmaceutical industry both in the Pakistan & outside. This requirement can be met through installing new Italian Machines for the manufacturing of vials. This will further boost our revenue and margins as well.

Ghani Global Holdings Limited

04

1st Quarter September 30, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ghani Global Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 04:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:36aGhani Global : Transmission of 1st Quarterly Accounts for the period ended September 30, 2..
PU
10/11Ghani Global Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30,..
CI
07/19Ghani Global Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
03/01Ghani Global Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
2021Ghani Global Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Sept..
CI
2021Ghani Global Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30,..
CI
2021Ghani Global Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
2021Ghani Global Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Dec..
CI
2020Ghani Global Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Sept..
CI
2020Ghani Global Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 622 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
Net income 2022 660 M 3,00 M 3,00 M
Net Debt 2022 3 269 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 897 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 632
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ghani Global Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atique Ahmad Khan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Ashraf Bawany President
Asim Mahmud Chief Financial Officer
Masroor Ahmad Khan Chairman
Nazir Ahmad Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GHANI GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.94%22
LINDE PLC-12.88%149 204
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-17.70%56 435
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-7.24%6 838
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.40.25%5 755
LINDE INDIA LIMITED23.31%3 171