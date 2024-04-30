3

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

Assalam-o-Alaikum Wa RehmatUllah Wa Barakatoh

The directors of your Company (Ghani Global Holdings Limited) are pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim nancial statements of the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2017.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

STANDALONE PERFORMANCE

By the grace of Almighty Allah, although sales of your company decreased during period of nine months ended March 31, 2024, yet your company's protability increased due to inclusion of other income from prot on advances/Bank deposits & corporate guarantee's commission. Your Company's sales closed the sales at amounting to Rs. 85.518 million mark as compared to last period end sales of Rs. 96.375 million showing the 11% decrease in sale. Gross prot decreased to Rs. 13.434 million from Rs. 15.624 million as compared to same period in last year. Administrative cost incurred during period is Rs. 12.295 million whereas for the comparative period it was Rs. 7.854 million respectively.

The Company earned prot amounting to Rs. 23.223 million as compared to the comparative period prot which was Rs. 10.118 million ALHAMDULILLAH. As a result, Earnings per share improved to Rs. 0.066 whereas during comparative period Company's Earnings per share was Rs. 0.029.

A comparison of the key nancial results of your Company for the period ended March 31, 2024 with the same period of last year is as under:

Rupees in thousands Except EPS

Particulars

Mar. 31, 2024

Mar. 31, 2023

Gross sales

85,518

96,375

Sales - net

71,502

81,384

Gross prot

13,434

15,624

Administrative expenses

(12,295)

(7,854)

Other Income

29,578

5,912

Prot

from operations

30,208

13,505

Prot

after taxation

23,223

10,118

Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)

0.066

0.029

CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE

Financial performance including subsidiaries for period ended March 31, 2024 in comparison with last period is as under:

Rupees in thousands Except EPS

Particulars

Mar. 31, 2023

Mar. 31, 2024

Gross sales

6,416,512

5,479,309

Net sales

5,430,881

4,644,365

Cost of sales

(3,818,197)

(3,067,226)

Gross prot

1,612,684

1,577,139

Distribution cost

(141,845)

(186,074)

Ghani Global Holdings Limited

02

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

Administrative expenses

(256,983)

(258,493)

Other expenses

(83,678)

(68,524)

Other income

379,589

175,097

Prot from operations

1,509,767

1,239,145

Finance cost

(415,895)

(385,958)

Prot before taxation

1,093,872

853,187

Taxation

(313,842)

(329,922)

Prot after taxation

780,030

523,265

Prot attributable to -

440,309

303,104

Equity holders of the Holding Company

Combined earnings per share

1.24

0.86

Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (subsidiary company)

Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL) is principally engaged in manufacturing, sale and trading of medical/ industrial gases and chemicals.

By the grace of Almighty Allah despite all adverse economic factors during the year under review, this subsidiary Company improved the sales / turnover and protability as compared to the same period of last year. For the period ended March 2024, this subsidiary company closed the sales at amounting to Rs. 4,301 million mark as compared to last period end sales of Rs. 3,706 million showing the 16% increase in sale. Gross prot increased to Rs. 1,167 million from Rs. 1,156 million as compared to same period in last year. Distribution cost and administrative cost incurred during period is Rs. 114 million and Rs. 169 million whereas for the comparative period it was Rs. 151 million and Rs.165 million, respectively. Prot from operations is increased from 34% in corresponding period to 32%.

Finance cost increased for the period incurred on the long term nance and working capital lines to Rs. 297 million from Rs. 285 million. Alhamdulillah this subsidiary Company earned prot amounting to Rs. 665 million as compared to the comparative period which was Rs. 425 million. In the result Earnings per share is Rs. 1.34 whereas during comparative period this subsidiary Company's Earnings per share was Rs. 0.89.

A comparison of the key nancial results of this subsidiary Company for the period ended March 31, 2024 with the same period of last year is as under:

Particulars

30-Mar-24

30-Mar-23

(Rupees in'000 )

(Rupees in'000 )

Sales

4,300,660

3,706,324

Sales - net

3,645,771

3,148,932

Gross prot

1,167,419

1,156,688

Distribution cost

(114,069)

(151,258)

Administrative expenses

(169,957)

(165,833)

Prot from operations

1,243,730

1,019,041

Finance cost

(297,695)

(285,792)

Prot after taxation

665,863

425,534

Earnings per share

1.34

0.89

To enter into other gases segments, your Company has acquired 100% shareholding of its associated company named Ghani Gases (Private) Limited after approval by the shareholders of the Company in their Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 02, 2024. In addition to above to enter into power generation business, your Company has formed a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Ghani Power (Private) Limited.

Ghani Global Glass Limited (subsidiary company)

During the period under review Ghani Global Glass Limited remained in business for manufacturing and sale of glass tubing, ampoules and vials.

Ghani Global Holdings Limited

03

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

By the grace of Almighty Allah despite all adverse economic factors during the year under review, this subsidiary Company improved the sales / turnover and protability as compared to the same period of last year. For the period ended March 2024, this subsidiary company closed the sales at amounting to Rs. 2,077 million mark as compared to last period end sales of Rs. 1,780 million showing the 17% increase in sale. Gross prot increased to Rs. 431 million from Rs. 404 million as compared to same period in last year. Distribution cost and administrative cost incurred during period is Rs. 27.7 million and Rs. 74.7 million whereas for the comparative period it was Rs. 34.8 million and Rs. 84.7 million, respectively. Administrative cost decreased due to right issue expenses incurred amounting to Rs. 36 million in last year. Prot from operations increased from 19% in corresponding period to 25%.

Finance cost signicantly increased for the period incurred on the long term nance and working capital lines to Rs. 299 million compared to Rs. 174 million for the last period. Alhamdulillah this subsidiary Company earned prot amounting to Rs. 109 million as compared to the comparative period which was Rs. 87 million i.e. deteriorated to 05% from 13% ALHAMDULILLAH. In the result Earnings per share is Rs. 0.46 whereas during comparative period this subsidiary Company's Earnings per share was Rs. 0.36.

A comparison of the key nancial results of this subsidiary Company for the period ended March 31, 2024 with the same period of last year is as under:

Particulars

Rupees in '000' except EPS

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Gross sales

2,077,538

1,780,057

Sales - net

1,760,812

1,517,496

Gross prot

431,831

404,828

Administrative expenses

(74,709)

(84,791)

Selling and distribution expenses

(27,776)

(34,816)

Prot from operations

435,783

281,243

Finance cost

(299,622)

(174,956)

Prot after taxation

109,475

87,467

Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)

0.46

0.36

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (subsidiary company)

This subsidiary Company has been taking bold steps for new developments in healthcare both in public and private sector across the country with increasing emphasis on a healthier and generally better quality of life. In addition to oxygen, nitrous oxide, and other industrial gases like Liquid Nitrogen being prepared for use in pharmaceutical-based products as well as in food and beverage industry.

To meet the additional requirements of medical and industrial gases in Southern Region of the country, this subsidiary Company has decided to relocate one of the 110TPD ASU plant installed at Phool Nagar (out of two) at some suitable location.

This subsidiary Company is actively in process to setup Pakistan's largest and this company's 5th 275TPD ASU plant for manufacturing of medical and industrial gases at Hattar, KPK, Special Economic Zone. In addition to above, this subsidiary Company is setting up import substitute calcium carbide manufacturing project at Hattar, KPK, Special Economic Zone. Hopefully this project will save millions of foreign exchange and shall also contribute in improving foreign exchange reserves for the country. Both the projects are expected to be accomplished shortly.

Ghani Global Holdings Limited

04

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

Ghani Global Glass Limited (subsidiary company)

This subsidiary Company has planned to increase the capacity of Glass Ampoules and Vials production and for that purpose 6 high-tech fully automatic ampoules lines are being acquired. With this increased capacity this subsidiary company will be able to produce more than 50M ampoules per month. The machines will be available in partial shipments from July, 2024 on-wards.

Also we are working in Latin American companies for supply of Glass ampoules and Vials. Keeping our product quality Colombian company has approved our products. This will be a breakthrough to export the value added products other than Glass tube exports to these countries.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The board of directors wishes to express their gratitude to valued shareholders, banks/nancial Institutions, customers and suppliers for their continuous support, cooperation and patronage. We also wish to place on record the dedication, hard work and diligence of executives, staff and workers of the company. Needless to mention, all growth in the business of the company is not possible without will and blessings of ALMIGHTY ALLAH.

For and behalf of Board of Directors

Lahore

MASROOR AHMAD KHAN

ATIQUE AHMAD KHAN

April 29, 2024

Chief Executive Ofcer

Director

Ghani Global Holdings Limited

05

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

l^Ê]†jÂ]

Le*™ZŠZt]»yZaÆ46ugzZyz¬Ôyz¬ÚÆi]agzZ@g™ÔVzgZŠZC1â&VËÔig®ƒ¥gŠÞ.‡iI]ZesWeg1

FxÓ~g!zg»Ævž7]gz¢ÅäCtXTe´g6eggÌÃ"HgzZœÔÎÅV.g»gzZpÔiÁhZÆvëXì

X7e%Æ•'gzZè%Å¬vZ¹F

y{£ZP

y{£Zgzä

:gƒÑ

(I]Ze)

(WWÁhZr)

2024 s6Z29

Ghani Global Holdings Limited

06

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

Particulars

Rupees in '000' except EPS

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Gross sales

2,077,538

1,780,057

Sales - net

1,760,812

1,517,496

Gross prot

431,831

404,828

Administrative expenses

(74,709)

(84,791)

Selling and distribution expenses

(27,776)

(34,816)

Prot from operations

435,783

281,243

Finance cost

(299,622)

(174,956)

Prot after taxation

109,475

87,467

Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)

0.46

0.36

l^Þ^ÓÚ]1ÒØfÏjŠÚ

Doß¶ÛÒo×mƒE;9nÛÖˆm†9‰;Þ]ØÓnÛnÒoßÆ

~w¸NŠÅ¡~V‡VâzŠgzZ~g»u~½oB'Ægziñƒ_(6Ï0ig£46gîx¬gzZq¡vfÅW F6~i'ZzŠÃXz*ùâ‰VuQŠgzZÔà'Wk *Ô{z´ÆxWXì"g™]âZŠZ:Zq]Z`aÆÄg75 Xì;gYHg»aÆwEZ~ÅÅ]!zægzZä3B'B'Æ]¬¡

·~(Ð~zŠ)ôwYävfÅWÔaÆä™Zg7Ã]cgz¢°ŸZÅVuQgzZ?~º´!†Æo

XìHê»ä™v6(ƒoËÃqZÐ~.öASU110TPD

275TPD VZz5»vgzZZ(Ðƒ»yÎ0aÆ~g»ÅVuQgzZ?~yzi~ŠOZàSÔKPKÔgéŒ8vfÅW 8Ãà!g»ywŠ^gàZ~yziî)ZcZgéŒ8vfÅWÔ{z´ÆÑ!{gÃèXì¿x¤uaÆäÎ.öASU XÐ†Ì}iZzgŠÆä¾!ŠIgiaÆogzZÏƒYÅ°ZeO%ZVÅÑÐ"µkZžìyZXì"g™ì‡z6 XìyZÅäƒå¢"µVâzŠ

Doß¶ÛÒo×mƒE;9nÛÖŒ¡+Øeç×+oßÆ ÅÝqOÑ²ðF3.G'Zg»Šp6gîåfð;6aÆÑkZgzZìc¯/µ»äJ(Ã¢&ÅgZzZaÅ}ZzgzZ²ðF3.G'Zk†ävf

~iegZzyWÐ2024ðÑŽŽXÏn™g»²ðF3.G'ZZ{ŠciÐ50M:;âvfÅWB'Æ¢&ðƒf(kZX"gY XÏVƒ[øŠ~­F~zb

ÌvÅ¼ÃñƒngæÃg£ÆyZÃXìg™x»aÆbZÛÅ}ZzgzZ²ðF3.G'ZÆj~VµO%ZHÑë{z´ÆkZ

XÏƒÄg7qZaÆæW'Å]¬¡eiZ=z{z´Æ]ZæW'Å[kk†Ã´˜yZtXìtÐ]¬¡~gø

Ghani Global Holdings Limited

07

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

Particulars

30-Mar-24

30-Mar-23

(Rupees in'000 )

(Rupees in'000 )

Sales

4,300,660

3,706,324

Sales - net

3,645,771

3,148,932

Gross prot

1,167,419

1,156,688

Distribution cost

(114,069)

(151,258)

Administrative expenses

(169,957)

(165,833)

Prot from operations

1,243,730

1,019,041

Finance cost

(297,695)

(285,792)

Prot after taxation

665,863

425,534

Earnings per share

1.34

0.89

Åig®ƒ¥Ævf~)w¾à©){ÂÃ 2024agâ02ävfÅWÔaÆäƒ4ZŠ~V"ÆVuŠ

aÆäƒ4ZŠ~g!zg»Æ¾gz0Xìà™Ýq8®ƒ¥100%»™(fÇZ6)v"vÝKZˆÆ~gà Xìc¯{gZŠZföG-G4»Ó$åqZÐx*Æ™(fÇZ6)gz0"ävfÅW{z´Æ6zZ

Doß¶ÛÒo×mƒE;9nÛÖŒ¡+Øeç×+oßÆ

X;g~g!zg»Æ|zÛgzZ~g»ÅVÝgzZ²ðF3.G'ZÔVŽÅj™k†Þ.‰"yZgzŠÆ]æ{^Yki

&|zÛ«£Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦ävfÅWÔŠŽz!ÆïZúÙçtxÓyZgzŠÆ]ækiÐx™zaÆ¬vZ žŽì~Š™È|zÛÅ9zg2,077ävfÅWÔaÆ]æàZzäƒ»Ã 2024agâXðÑ~4~«ogzZg!zg» ÏZÅw'¸¦«o¦ùXìC™ÙCªÃ†ŸZ'17~|zÛ~«£Æ|zÛÅ9zg1,7806x!ZÆ]æ¸¦ gzZ9zg27.7†ÑòOZgzZ†ÑÅ"yZgzŠÆ]ækZXŠƒ9zg431™|(Ð9zg404~«£Æ]æ agâ)25% «o|6W»vfX¶9zg84.7 gzZ9zg34.8 Kn!tnÆ]æ©»²ì9zg74.7

Xì(19%:2023

H545G4´

ÿ F

Æ9zg174Æ]æ¸¦ŽZƒ†ŸZVc ~†Ñ÷+aÆ]æàZzäƒay6VÅÑ GågzgzZ÷+Cæsî v:Z13%ªå9zg87Žc¾«o»9zg109~«£Æ]æ©»ävfv:ZXŠƒ9zg299«£ X¶9zg0.36ãæW‰°ÅvfyZgzŠÆ]æ©»²ì9zg0.46ãæW‰°~³XŠ¤J05%Ð

:ìsfø:iZñ»òC1âëZÆvfÅWaÆ]æàZzäƒ»Ã 2024agâ30B'Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦

Ghani Global Holdings Limited

08

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

Particulars

Rupees in thousands Except EPS

Mar. 31, 2024

Mar. 31, 2023

Gross sales

6,416,512

5,479,309

Net sales

5,430,881

4,644,365

Cost of sales

(3,818,197)

(3,067,226)

Gross prot

1,612,684

1,577,139

Distribution cost

(141,845)

(186,074)

Administrative expenses

(256,983)

(258,493)

Other expenses

(83,678)

(68,524)

Other income

379,589

175,097

Prot from operations

1,509,767

1,239,145

Finance cost

(415,895)

(385,958)

Prot before taxation

1,093,872

853,187

Taxation

(313,842)

(329,922)

Prot after taxation

780,030

523,265

Prot attributable to -

440,309

303,104

Equity holders of the Holding Company

Combined earnings per share

1.24

0.86

Doß¶ÛÒo×mƒE;9nÛÖˆm†9‰;Þ]ØÓnÛnÒoßÆ

Xìsz^~]gˆgzZ|zÛÔ~g»ÅØgzZVuQ&?6gî~Šã(GCIL)™m7&Z¡"

&|zÛ«£Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦ävfÅWÔŠŽz!ÆïZúÙçtxÓyZgzŠÆw'kiÐx™zaÆ¬vZ žŽì~Š™È|zÛÅ9zg4,301ävfÅWÔaÆ]æàZzäƒ»Ã 2024agâXðÑ~4~«ogzZg!zg» XìC™ÙCª†ŸZ'16~|zÛ~«£Æ|zÛÅ9zg3,7066x!ZÆ]æ¸¦

gzZ†ÑÅ"yZgzŠÆ]ækZXŠƒ9zg1,167™|(Ð9zg1,156~«£Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦«o¦ù |6W»vfX¶9zg165gzZ9zg151Kn!tnÆ]æ©»²ì9zg169gzZ9zg†ÑòOZ

Xì(32%:2023agâ)34%«o

H545G4´

ÿ F

fv:ZXˆƒ9zg297™|(Ð9zg285†ÑC1âaÆ]æàZzäƒay6VÅÑ GågzgzZ÷+Cæsî ]æ©»²ì9zg1.34ãæW‰°~³Xå9zg425žŽc¾«o»9zg665~«£Æ]æ©»äv X¶9zg0.89ãæW‰°ÅvfyZgzŠÆ

:ìsfø:iZñ»òC1âëZÆvfÅWaÆ]æàZzäƒ»Ã 2024agâ31B'Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦

Ghani Global Holdings Limited

09

3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024

