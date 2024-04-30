3
3rd Quarter
March 31, 2024
Ghani Global Group
Faith
Experience
Innovation
Growth
3
Ghani Global Group
ISO 9000 & ISO 14000 CERTIFIED COMPANY
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Atique Ahmad Khan
Chairman
Masroor Ahmad Khan
Chief Executive Ofcer
Umar Ahmad
Saira Farooq
Muhammad Ashraf Bawany
Mahmood Ahmed
Farzin Khan
AUDIT & RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Mahmood Ahmed
Chairman
Saira Farooq
Member
Muhammad Ashraf Bawany
Member
HR&R AND COMPENSATION COMMITTEE
Farzin Khan
Chairman
Masroor Ahmad Khan
Member
Atique Ahmad Khan
Member
Umar Ahmad
Member
KEY MANAGEMENT
Asim Mahmud
(Director Finance / CFO)
Farzand Ali
(GM Corporate / Company Secretary)
Syed Sibtul Hassan Gilani
(GM Procurement)
Muhammad Hanif
(G.M Sales & Marketing - Glass)
Bilal Butt
(G.M Sales & Marketing - Gases/Chemicals)
Asad Wazir
(Head of Glass Plants)
Abid Ameen
(Head of Gases/Chemicals Plants)
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
01
SHARE REGISTRAR
Digital Custodian Company Limited
4F, Pardesi House, Old Queens Road, Karachi.
Tel: 021-32419770
AUDITORS
ShineWing Hameed Chaudhri & Co.
Chartered Accountants, Lahore
LEGAL ADVISOR
Tariq Mahmood Khan, Advocate
DSK Law Firm, Lahore.
BANKERS
Albaraka Bank Pakistan Limited
Askari Bank Limited
Bank Alah Limited
Faysal Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Habib Metro Bank Limited
The Bank of Punjab
REGIONAL MARKETING OFFICE
C-7/A, Block F, Gulshan-e-Jamal
Rashid Minhas Road, Karachi.
Ph: (021) 34572150
E-mail: hanif@ghaniglobal.com
REGISTERED/CORPORATE OFFICE
10-N, Model Town Ext, Lahore.
UAN: 111 GHANI 1 (442-641)
Fax: (092) 042-35160393
E-mail: info.gases@ghaniglobal.com
Website: www.ghaniglobal.com
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,
Assalam-o-Alaikum Wa RehmatUllah Wa Barakatoh
The directors of your Company (Ghani Global Holdings Limited) are pleased to present the unaudited condensed interim nancial statements of the Company for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, in compliance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2017.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
STANDALONE PERFORMANCE
By the grace of Almighty Allah, although sales of your company decreased during period of nine months ended March 31, 2024, yet your company's protability increased due to inclusion of other income from prot on advances/Bank deposits & corporate guarantee's commission. Your Company's sales closed the sales at amounting to Rs. 85.518 million mark as compared to last period end sales of Rs. 96.375 million showing the 11% decrease in sale. Gross prot decreased to Rs. 13.434 million from Rs. 15.624 million as compared to same period in last year. Administrative cost incurred during period is Rs. 12.295 million whereas for the comparative period it was Rs. 7.854 million respectively.
The Company earned prot amounting to Rs. 23.223 million as compared to the comparative period prot which was Rs. 10.118 million ALHAMDULILLAH. As a result, Earnings per share improved to Rs. 0.066 whereas during comparative period Company's Earnings per share was Rs. 0.029.
A comparison of the key nancial results of your Company for the period ended March 31, 2024 with the same period of last year is as under:
Rupees in thousands Except EPS
Particulars
Mar. 31, 2024
Mar. 31, 2023
Gross sales
85,518
96,375
Sales - net
71,502
81,384
Gross prot
13,434
15,624
Administrative expenses
(12,295)
(7,854)
Other Income
29,578
5,912
Prot
from operations
30,208
13,505
Prot
after taxation
23,223
10,118
Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)
0.066
0.029
CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE
Financial performance including subsidiaries for period ended March 31, 2024 in comparison with last period is as under:
Rupees in thousands Except EPS
Particulars
Mar. 31, 2023
Mar. 31, 2024
Gross sales
6,416,512
5,479,309
Net sales
5,430,881
4,644,365
Cost of sales
(3,818,197)
(3,067,226)
Gross prot
1,612,684
1,577,139
Distribution cost
(141,845)
(186,074)
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
02
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
Administrative expenses
(256,983)
(258,493)
Other expenses
(83,678)
(68,524)
Other income
379,589
175,097
Prot from operations
1,509,767
1,239,145
Finance cost
(415,895)
(385,958)
Prot before taxation
1,093,872
853,187
Taxation
(313,842)
(329,922)
Prot after taxation
780,030
523,265
Prot attributable to -
440,309
303,104
Equity holders of the Holding Company
Combined earnings per share
1.24
0.86
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (subsidiary company)
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (GCIL) is principally engaged in manufacturing, sale and trading of medical/ industrial gases and chemicals.
By the grace of Almighty Allah despite all adverse economic factors during the year under review, this subsidiary Company improved the sales / turnover and protability as compared to the same period of last year. For the period ended March 2024, this subsidiary company closed the sales at amounting to Rs. 4,301 million mark as compared to last period end sales of Rs. 3,706 million showing the 16% increase in sale. Gross prot increased to Rs. 1,167 million from Rs. 1,156 million as compared to same period in last year. Distribution cost and administrative cost incurred during period is Rs. 114 million and Rs. 169 million whereas for the comparative period it was Rs. 151 million and Rs.165 million, respectively. Prot from operations is increased from 34% in corresponding period to 32%.
Finance cost increased for the period incurred on the long term nance and working capital lines to Rs. 297 million from Rs. 285 million. Alhamdulillah this subsidiary Company earned prot amounting to Rs. 665 million as compared to the comparative period which was Rs. 425 million. In the result Earnings per share is Rs. 1.34 whereas during comparative period this subsidiary Company's Earnings per share was Rs. 0.89.
A comparison of the key nancial results of this subsidiary Company for the period ended March 31, 2024 with the same period of last year is as under:
Particulars
30-Mar-24
30-Mar-23
(Rupees in'000 )
(Rupees in'000 )
Sales
4,300,660
3,706,324
Sales - net
3,645,771
3,148,932
Gross prot
1,167,419
1,156,688
Distribution cost
(114,069)
(151,258)
Administrative expenses
(169,957)
(165,833)
Prot from operations
1,243,730
1,019,041
Finance cost
(297,695)
(285,792)
Prot after taxation
665,863
425,534
Earnings per share
1.34
0.89
To enter into other gases segments, your Company has acquired 100% shareholding of its associated company named Ghani Gases (Private) Limited after approval by the shareholders of the Company in their Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 02, 2024. In addition to above to enter into power generation business, your Company has formed a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Ghani Power (Private) Limited.
Ghani Global Glass Limited (subsidiary company)
During the period under review Ghani Global Glass Limited remained in business for manufacturing and sale of glass tubing, ampoules and vials.
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
03
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
By the grace of Almighty Allah despite all adverse economic factors during the year under review, this subsidiary Company improved the sales / turnover and protability as compared to the same period of last year. For the period ended March 2024, this subsidiary company closed the sales at amounting to Rs. 2,077 million mark as compared to last period end sales of Rs. 1,780 million showing the 17% increase in sale. Gross prot increased to Rs. 431 million from Rs. 404 million as compared to same period in last year. Distribution cost and administrative cost incurred during period is Rs. 27.7 million and Rs. 74.7 million whereas for the comparative period it was Rs. 34.8 million and Rs. 84.7 million, respectively. Administrative cost decreased due to right issue expenses incurred amounting to Rs. 36 million in last year. Prot from operations increased from 19% in corresponding period to 25%.
Finance cost signicantly increased for the period incurred on the long term nance and working capital lines to Rs. 299 million compared to Rs. 174 million for the last period. Alhamdulillah this subsidiary Company earned prot amounting to Rs. 109 million as compared to the comparative period which was Rs. 87 million i.e. deteriorated to 05% from 13% ALHAMDULILLAH. In the result Earnings per share is Rs. 0.46 whereas during comparative period this subsidiary Company's Earnings per share was Rs. 0.36.
A comparison of the key nancial results of this subsidiary Company for the period ended March 31, 2024 with the same period of last year is as under:
Particulars
Rupees in '000' except EPS
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Gross sales
2,077,538
1,780,057
Sales - net
1,760,812
1,517,496
Gross prot
431,831
404,828
Administrative expenses
(74,709)
(84,791)
Selling and distribution expenses
(27,776)
(34,816)
Prot from operations
435,783
281,243
Finance cost
(299,622)
(174,956)
Prot after taxation
109,475
87,467
Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)
0.46
0.36
FUTURE OUTLOOK
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (subsidiary company)
This subsidiary Company has been taking bold steps for new developments in healthcare both in public and private sector across the country with increasing emphasis on a healthier and generally better quality of life. In addition to oxygen, nitrous oxide, and other industrial gases like Liquid Nitrogen being prepared for use in pharmaceutical-based products as well as in food and beverage industry.
To meet the additional requirements of medical and industrial gases in Southern Region of the country, this subsidiary Company has decided to relocate one of the 110TPD ASU plant installed at Phool Nagar (out of two) at some suitable location.
This subsidiary Company is actively in process to setup Pakistan's largest and this company's 5th 275TPD ASU plant for manufacturing of medical and industrial gases at Hattar, KPK, Special Economic Zone. In addition to above, this subsidiary Company is setting up import substitute calcium carbide manufacturing project at Hattar, KPK, Special Economic Zone. Hopefully this project will save millions of foreign exchange and shall also contribute in improving foreign exchange reserves for the country. Both the projects are expected to be accomplished shortly.
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
04
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
Ghani Global Glass Limited (subsidiary company)
This subsidiary Company has planned to increase the capacity of Glass Ampoules and Vials production and for that purpose 6 high-tech fully automatic ampoules lines are being acquired. With this increased capacity this subsidiary company will be able to produce more than 50M ampoules per month. The machines will be available in partial shipments from July, 2024 on-wards.
Also we are working in Latin American companies for supply of Glass ampoules and Vials. Keeping our product quality Colombian company has approved our products. This will be a breakthrough to export the value added products other than Glass tube exports to these countries.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
The board of directors wishes to express their gratitude to valued shareholders, banks/nancial Institutions, customers and suppliers for their continuous support, cooperation and patronage. We also wish to place on record the dedication, hard work and diligence of executives, staff and workers of the company. Needless to mention, all growth in the business of the company is not possible without will and blessings of ALMIGHTY ALLAH.
For and behalf of Board of Directors
Lahore
MASROOR AHMAD KHAN
ATIQUE AHMAD KHAN
April 29, 2024
Chief Executive Ofcer
Director
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
05
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
l^Ê]†jÂ]
Le*™ZŠZt]»yZaÆ46ugzZyz¬Ôyz¬ÚÆi]agzZ@g™ÔVzgZŠZC1â&VËÔig®ƒ¥gŠÞ.‡iI]ZesWeg1
FxÓ~g!zg»Ævž7]gz¢ÅäCtXTe´g6eggÌÃ"HgzZœÔÎÅV.g»gzZpÔiÁhZÆvëXì
X7e%Æ•'gzZè%Å¬vZ¹F
y{£ZP
y{£Zgzä
:gƒÑ
(I]Ze)
(WWÁhZr)
2024 s6Z29
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
06
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
Particulars
Rupees in '000' except EPS
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Gross sales
2,077,538
1,780,057
Sales - net
1,760,812
1,517,496
Gross prot
431,831
404,828
Administrative expenses
(74,709)
(84,791)
Selling and distribution expenses
(27,776)
(34,816)
Prot from operations
435,783
281,243
Finance cost
(299,622)
(174,956)
Prot after taxation
109,475
87,467
Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees)
0.46
0.36
l^Þ^ÓÚ]1ÒØfÏjŠÚ
Doß¶ÛÒo×mƒE;9nÛÖˆm†9‰;Þ]ØÓnÛnÒoßÆ
~w¸NŠÅ¡~V‡VâzŠgzZ~g»u~½oB'Ægziñƒ_(6Ï0ig£46gîx¬gzZq¡vfÅW F6~i'ZzŠÃXz*ùâ‰VuQŠgzZÔà'Wk *Ô{z´ÆxWXì"g™]âZŠZ:Zq]Z`aÆÄg75 Xì;gYHg»aÆwEZ~ÅÅ]!zægzZä3B'B'Æ]¬¡
·~(Ð~zŠ)ôwYävfÅWÔaÆä™Zg7Ã]cgz¢°ŸZÅVuQgzZ?~º´!†Æo
XìHê»ä™v6(ƒoËÃqZÐ~.öASU110TPD
275TPD VZz5»vgzZZ(Ðƒ»yÎ0aÆ~g»ÅVuQgzZ?~yzi~ŠOZàSÔKPKÔgéŒ8vfÅW 8Ãà!g»ywŠ^gàZ~yziî)ZcZgéŒ8vfÅWÔ{z´ÆÑ!{gÃèXì¿x¤uaÆäÎ.öASU XÐ†Ì}iZzgŠÆä¾!ŠIgiaÆogzZÏƒYÅ°ZeO%ZVÅÑÐ"µkZžìyZXì"g™ì‡z6 XìyZÅäƒå¢"µVâzŠ
Doß¶ÛÒo×mƒE;9nÛÖŒ¡+Øeç×+oßÆ ÅÝqOÑ²ðF3.G'Zg»Šp6gîåfð;6aÆÑkZgzZìc¯/µ»äJ(Ã¢&ÅgZzZaÅ}ZzgzZ²ðF3.G'Zk†ävf
~iegZzyWÐ2024ðÑŽŽXÏn™g»²ðF3.G'ZZ{ŠciÐ50M:;âvfÅWB'Æ¢&ðƒf(kZX"gY XÏVƒ[øŠ~F~zb
ÌvÅ¼ÃñƒngæÃg£ÆyZÃXìg™x»aÆbZÛÅ}ZzgzZ²ðF3.G'ZÆj~VµO%ZHÑë{z´ÆkZ
XÏƒÄg7qZaÆæW'Å]¬¡eiZ=z{z´Æ]ZæW'Å[kk†Ã´˜yZtXìtÐ]¬¡~gø
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
07
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
Particulars
30-Mar-24
30-Mar-23
(Rupees in'000 )
(Rupees in'000 )
Sales
4,300,660
3,706,324
Sales - net
3,645,771
3,148,932
Gross prot
1,167,419
1,156,688
Distribution cost
(114,069)
(151,258)
Administrative expenses
(169,957)
(165,833)
Prot from operations
1,243,730
1,019,041
Finance cost
(297,695)
(285,792)
Prot after taxation
665,863
425,534
Earnings per share
1.34
0.89
Åig®ƒ¥Ævf~)w¾à©){ÂÃ 2024agâ02ävfÅWÔaÆäƒ4ZŠ~V"ÆVuŠ
aÆäƒ4ZŠ~g!zg»Æ¾gz0Xìà™Ýq8®ƒ¥100%»™(fÇZ6)v"vÝKZˆÆ~gà Xìc¯{gZŠZföG-G4»Ó$åqZÐx*Æ™(fÇZ6)gz0"ävfÅW{z´Æ6zZ
Doß¶ÛÒo×mƒE;9nÛÖŒ¡+Øeç×+oßÆ
X;g~g!zg»Æ|zÛgzZ~g»ÅVÝgzZ²ðF3.G'ZÔVŽÅj™k†Þ.‰"yZgzŠÆ]æ{^Yki
&|zÛ«£Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦ävfÅWÔŠŽz!ÆïZúÙçtxÓyZgzŠÆ]ækiÐx™zaÆ¬vZ žŽì~Š™È|zÛÅ9zg2,077ävfÅWÔaÆ]æàZzäƒ»Ã 2024agâXðÑ~4~«ogzZg!zg» ÏZÅw'¸¦«o¦ùXìC™ÙCªÃ†ŸZ'17~|zÛ~«£Æ|zÛÅ9zg1,7806x!ZÆ]æ¸¦ gzZ9zg27.7†ÑòOZgzZ†ÑÅ"yZgzŠÆ]ækZXŠƒ9zg431™|(Ð9zg404~«£Æ]æ agâ)25% «o|6W»vfX¶9zg84.7 gzZ9zg34.8 Kn!tnÆ]æ©»²ì9zg74.7
Xì(19%:2023
H545G4´
ÿ F
Æ9zg174Æ]æ¸¦ŽZƒ†ŸZVc ~†Ñ÷+aÆ]æàZzäƒay6VÅÑ GågzgzZ÷+Cæsî v:Z13%ªå9zg87Žc¾«o»9zg109~«£Æ]æ©»ävfv:ZXŠƒ9zg299«£ X¶9zg0.36ãæW‰°ÅvfyZgzŠÆ]æ©»²ì9zg0.46ãæW‰°~³XŠ¤J05%Ð
:ìsfø:iZñ»òC1âëZÆvfÅWaÆ]æàZzäƒ»Ã 2024agâ30B'Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
08
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
Particulars
Rupees in thousands Except EPS
Mar. 31, 2024
Mar. 31, 2023
Gross sales
6,416,512
5,479,309
Net sales
5,430,881
4,644,365
Cost of sales
(3,818,197)
(3,067,226)
Gross prot
1,612,684
1,577,139
Distribution cost
(141,845)
(186,074)
Administrative expenses
(256,983)
(258,493)
Other expenses
(83,678)
(68,524)
Other income
379,589
175,097
Prot from operations
1,509,767
1,239,145
Finance cost
(415,895)
(385,958)
Prot before taxation
1,093,872
853,187
Taxation
(313,842)
(329,922)
Prot after taxation
780,030
523,265
Prot attributable to -
440,309
303,104
Equity holders of the Holding Company
Combined earnings per share
1.24
0.86
Doß¶ÛÒo×mƒE;9nÛÖˆm†9‰;Þ]ØÓnÛnÒoßÆ
Xìsz^~]gˆgzZ|zÛÔ~g»ÅØgzZVuQ&?6gî~Šã(GCIL)™m7&Z¡"
&|zÛ«£Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦ävfÅWÔŠŽz!ÆïZúÙçtxÓyZgzŠÆw'kiÐx™zaÆ¬vZ žŽì~Š™È|zÛÅ9zg4,301ävfÅWÔaÆ]æàZzäƒ»Ã 2024agâXðÑ~4~«ogzZg!zg» XìC™ÙCª†ŸZ'16~|zÛ~«£Æ|zÛÅ9zg3,7066x!ZÆ]æ¸¦
gzZ†ÑÅ"yZgzŠÆ]ækZXŠƒ9zg1,167™|(Ð9zg1,156~«£Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦«o¦ù |6W»vfX¶9zg165gzZ9zg151Kn!tnÆ]æ©»²ì9zg169gzZ9zg†ÑòOZ
Xì(32%:2023agâ)34%«o
H545G4´
ÿ F
fv:ZXˆƒ9zg297™|(Ð9zg285†ÑC1âaÆ]æàZzäƒay6VÅÑ GågzgzZ÷+Cæsî ]æ©»²ì9zg1.34ãæW‰°~³Xå9zg425žŽc¾«o»9zg665~«£Æ]æ©»äv X¶9zg0.89ãæW‰°ÅvfyZgzŠÆ
:ìsfø:iZñ»òC1âëZÆvfÅWaÆ]æàZzäƒ»Ã 2024agâ31B'Æ]æÏZÅw'¸¦
Ghani Global Holdings Limited
09
3rd Quarter - March 31, 2024
