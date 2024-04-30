By the grace of Almighty Allah despite all adverse economic factors during the year under review, this subsidiary Company improved the sales / turnover and protability as compared to the same period of last year. For the period ended March 2024, this subsidiary company closed the sales at amounting to Rs. 2,077 million mark as compared to last period end sales of Rs. 1,780 million showing the 17% increase in sale. Gross prot increased to Rs. 431 million from Rs. 404 million as compared to same period in last year. Distribution cost and administrative cost incurred during period is Rs. 27.7 million and Rs. 74.7 million whereas for the comparative period it was Rs. 34.8 million and Rs. 84.7 million, respectively. Administrative cost decreased due to right issue expenses incurred amounting to Rs. 36 million in last year. Prot from operations increased from 19% in corresponding period to 25%.

Finance cost signicantly increased for the period incurred on the long term nance and working capital lines to Rs. 299 million compared to Rs. 174 million for the last period. Alhamdulillah this subsidiary Company earned prot amounting to Rs. 109 million as compared to the comparative period which was Rs. 87 million i.e. deteriorated to 05% from 13% ALHAMDULILLAH. In the result Earnings per share is Rs. 0.46 whereas during comparative period this subsidiary Company's Earnings per share was Rs. 0.36.

A comparison of the key nancial results of this subsidiary Company for the period ended March 31, 2024 with the same period of last year is as under:

Particulars Rupees in '000' except EPS March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Gross sales 2,077,538 1,780,057 Sales - net 1,760,812 1,517,496 Gross prot 431,831 404,828 Administrative expenses (74,709) (84,791) Selling and distribution expenses (27,776) (34,816) Prot from operations 435,783 281,243 Finance cost (299,622) (174,956) Prot after taxation 109,475 87,467 Earnings per share - basic and diluted (Rupees) 0.46 0.36

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Ghani Chemical Industries Limited (subsidiary company)

This subsidiary Company has been taking bold steps for new developments in healthcare both in public and private sector across the country with increasing emphasis on a healthier and generally better quality of life. In addition to oxygen, nitrous oxide, and other industrial gases like Liquid Nitrogen being prepared for use in pharmaceutical-based products as well as in food and beverage industry.

To meet the additional requirements of medical and industrial gases in Southern Region of the country, this subsidiary Company has decided to relocate one of the 110TPD ASU plant installed at Phool Nagar (out of two) at some suitable location.

This subsidiary Company is actively in process to setup Pakistan's largest and this company's 5th 275TPD ASU plant for manufacturing of medical and industrial gases at Hattar, KPK, Special Economic Zone. In addition to above, this subsidiary Company is setting up import substitute calcium carbide manufacturing project at Hattar, KPK, Special Economic Zone. Hopefully this project will save millions of foreign exchange and shall also contribute in improving foreign exchange reserves for the country. Both the projects are expected to be accomplished shortly.