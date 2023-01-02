Gharibwal Cement : Corporate Briefing FY 2022

GCL plant is situated in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan, district Chakwal, over more than 347 acres.
Plant has access to GT Road as well as Motorway and railway line
Company installed capacity is6,700 TPD (i.e. 2,010,000 ton clinker annually) which is a blend of Chinese & European machinery.
GCL has itsown power generation plant of 38.5 MW comprising of 2 HFO, 2 gas based and 3 dual fuel based Wartsila generators.
INTRODUCTION ABOUT COMPANY
Waste Heat Recovery of 20 MW(Including coal based Boiler) alongwith 38.5- MW Captive Power Plant (HFO+Gas) makes total power generation capacity to 58.5 MW approx.
GCL primarily produces and sell "Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC)" under the brand name of"PAIDAR".
Company's cement was used in various national construction projects such as the Mangla Dam, Qadirabad Barrage, Sulemanki Barrage etc.
GCL has quarry of prime limestone, shale and gypsum (main ingredient of cement) having reserves sufficient for more than100 years
GCL Credit Rating History by PACRA:
Long term A and Short Term A2. Outlook: Stable
ENVIRONMENT COMPLIANCE REVIEW
Company fully comply all rules and regulations of EPA
GCL is located in Zone A (As per EPA/GOP Report) which is positive Zone.
Government of Punjab & Mines and Mineral Department had declared only Zone B & few portion of Zone C as negative whereas all other Zones are positive for expansion & installation of new cement plants
PAKISTAN CEMENT INDUSTRY
Pakistan cement industry operates in two zones; North Zone and South Zone.
North Zone includes provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan which represents ~76% of installed capacity in Pakistan. South Zone includes provinces of Sindh & Balochistan representing 24% of the installed capacity..
There are 17 cement manufacturing companies operating with 25-plant locations in the industry.
Both north and south zones have their separate demand-supply dynamics. Players operating in the South Market have the opportunity to tap a number of export markets thus providing greater room for revenue diversification.
Considering stronger local demand in North Zone, reliance on exports is lower.
Export potential for players in the North Zone is limited to Afghanistan and India.
