  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Gharibwal Cement Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GWLC   PK0005701013

GHARIBWAL CEMENT LIMITED

(GWLC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-29
15.99 PKR   +1.85%
01:28aGharibwal Cement : Corporate Briefing FY 2022
PU
2022Gharibwal Cement : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended September 30, 2022
PU
2022Gharibwal Cement : Inancial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gharibwal Cement : Corporate Briefing FY 2022

01/02/2023 | 01:28am EST
GHARIBWAL CEMENT LIMITED

Corporate Briefing 2022

INTRODUCTION ABOUT COMPANY

  • GCL was incorporated in 1960.
  • GCL plant is situated in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan, district Chakwal, over more than 347 acres.
  • Plant has access to GT Road as well as Motorway and railway line
  • Company installed capacity is 6,700 TPD (i.e. 2,010,000 ton clinker annually) which is a blend of Chinese & European machinery.
  • GCL has its own power generation plant of 38.5 MW comprising of 2 HFO, 2 gas based and 3 dual fuel based Wartsila generators.

INTRODUCTION ABOUT COMPANY

  • Waste Heat Recovery of 20 MW (Including coal based Boiler) alongwith 38.5- MW Captive Power Plant (HFO+Gas) makes total power generation capacity to 58.5 MW approx.
  • GCL primarily produces and sell "Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC)" under the brand name of "PAIDAR".
  • Company's cement was used in various national construction projects such as the Mangla Dam, Qadirabad Barrage, Sulemanki Barrage etc.
  • GCL has quarry of prime limestone, shale and gypsum (main ingredient of cement) having reserves sufficient for more than100 years
  • GCL Credit Rating History by PACRA:

Long term A and Short Term A2. Outlook: Stable

ENVIRONMENT COMPLIANCE REVIEW

  • Company fully comply all rules and regulations of EPA
  • GCL is located in Zone A (As per EPA/GOP Report) which is positive Zone.
  • Government of Punjab & Mines and Mineral Department had declared only Zone B & few portion of Zone C as negative whereas all other Zones are positive for expansion & installation of new cement plants

PAKISTAN CEMENT INDUSTRY

Pakistan cement industry operates in two zones; North Zone and South Zone.

  • North Zone includes provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan which represents ~76% of installed capacity in Pakistan. South Zone includes provinces of Sindh & Balochistan representing 24% of the installed capacity..
  • There are 17 cement manufacturing companies operating with 25-plant locations in the industry.
  • Both north and south zones have their separate demand-supply dynamics. Players operating in the South Market have the opportunity to tap a number of export markets thus providing greater room for revenue diversification.
  • Considering stronger local demand in North Zone, reliance on exports is lower.

Export potential for players in the North Zone is limited to Afghanistan and India.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gharibwal Cement Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 06:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 16 194 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
Net income 2022 1 355 M 5,98 M 5,98 M
Net Debt 2022 397 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,76x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 6 400 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 393
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart GHARIBWAL CEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gharibwal Cement Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 15,99
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Tousif Peracha Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Shamail Javed Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Siddiq Tirmizey Chairman
Syed Iftikhar Ali General Manager-Administration
Daniyal Jawaid Paracha Independent Non-Executive Director
