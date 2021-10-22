GHP Specialty Care : Interim Report January - September 2021 10/22/2021 | 02:14am EDT Send by mail :

Temporary overcapacity in Denmark weighs on the results for the quarter

Vårdsamverkan and Qurant develop new services for the company-financed market

company-financed market GHP's management contract in the UAE terminated as of the beginning of 2022

GHP holds a capital markets day on 18 November Third quarter 2021 Sales revenues increased to SEK 294.7 million (278.4)

Organic growth increased to 9.1 (2.1) percent

EBITDA amounted to SEK 31.0 million (34.6)

EBITDA margin amounted to 10.5 percent (12.4)

EBIT amounted to SEK 4.1 million (9.3)

EBIT margin amounted to 1.4 percent (3.3)

Result after tax amounted to SEK 1.2 million (6.7)

Result per share amounted to SEK 0.02 (0.09) First nine months 2021 Sales revenues increased to SEK 1,066.5 million (978.5)

Organic growth increased to 13.9 percent (1.6)

EBITDA increased to SEK 140.7 million (134.1)

EBITDA margin amounted to 13.2 percent (13.7)

EBIT increased to SEK 60.7 million (59.7)

EBIT margin amounted to 5.7 percent (6.1)

Result after tax increased to SEK 42.5 million (41.3)

Result per share increased to SEK 0.57 (0.52) Sales revenues, rolling 12 months SEK millions 1 500 1444 1460 1 400 1 366 1 347 1 351 1 372 1382 1 313 1 300 1 276 200 100 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 EBIT, rolling 12 months SEK millions 85 87 81 78 80 80 73 75 72 63 60 40 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 Capital gain of SEK 19.8 million in Q4 2020 is not included in the above graph Segment summary Sales revenue Operating result (EBIT) Sek millions Third quarter Third quarter 2021 2020 2021 2020 Nordic region 240.8 232.5 -2.3 9.9 International 28.6 22.2 14.8 6.5 Vårdsamverkan 25.4 23.7 1.9 2.2 Other 0.0 0.0 -10.3 -9.4 Total 294.7 278.4 4.1 9.3 Items reported as Other are attributable to Parent Company functions. For more information on the Parent Company's results, please refer to page 18. CEO's comments We are in an especially exciting phase where we manage the increased demand through developing our existing clinics, new clinics and new services. Within the Nordic core business, we have a number of expansion projects where we focus particularly on Gothenburg and Skåne. As we communicated previously, we will early next year open a new clinic in Malmö, that over time can contribute with about SEK 100 million in new revenues. In Gothenburg, we have started a new Medical Center and in Q1, we will also open a new urology, general surgery and gastro clinic. Parallel to that we are developing a digital platform for patients and extended services towards company-financed healthcare. We look forward to tell you more about this at our capital market day in November. Our aim has been to gradually provide the businesses with resources in order to avoid finding ourselves with unused capacity too soon. In most cases this has worked well. However, in Denmark we have had overcapacity for the volumes to be managed during the summer period. This means that or profitability in Denmark was considerably inferior in the third quarter as well. We expect that the action plan that we have introduced together with the increasing volumes will have a positive effect on our Danish business in the coming quarters. In September it became clear that as from next year we will not continue to run the SKMCA hospitals in the United Arab Emirates. Our client has decided to consolidate the running of the hospitals in the northern emirates and that this will be managed by a local operator. This means that the next step for us in GHP International will be to further accelerate the work of setting up the diabetes business in Saudi Arabia. In parallel we are continuing with the successful expansion of the hospital in Kuwait. In the Nordic Region profitability is always weaker in the third quarter as most of the clinic's close parts of their business as patient volumes are lower during the holidays. The impact of this seasonal variation is becoming greater as we grow. In the Nordic Region we have so far had organic growth of 16% this year and it's visible that the debt within health care grew during the pandemic and increased the existing queue problem. Leading to an increased demand for speciality care. The increased demand is also giving us a greater opportunity to influence the pricing of our services. During the quarter we started up a new clinic concentrating on conditions within the field of general and internal medicine: GHP Medicinskt Centrum Göteborg. This clinic covers a gap that we have had previously in our offering in Gothenburg and we are taking one step further towards a complete network of leading clinics for company-financed health care. International's results developed well. The greatest improvement in results comes from Kuwait, where we continue to expand the hospital with more doctors and greater patient volumes. Furthermore, this year we will not be impacted by the reduction in revenues that the pandemic entailed last year. The business in the UAE also improved its results due to the fact that as part of the transfer process we received full payment for the variable parts of the contract. Of course we think that it is regrettable that our task of running the hospitals in the UAE will be terminated at the beginning of 2022. At the same time we are very proud of what we have achieved in Ajman. The hospitals have experienced fantastic development and have taught us invaluable lessons that we can now make use of in coming projects. Vårdsamverkan is also in a very exciting phase. Over a number of years we have built up models to make care chains more efficient on the basis of insights from our constantly growing data warehouse. This has given us a unique position to help insurance companies improve their offerings. The next step for us is to improve and broaden the offerings in corporate health care in a corresponding manner. Recently our collaboration with Avonova went live and with our investment in Qurant we are focusing on modern corporate health care. It feels very inspiring that GHP is in a position where we can implement changes and continue to grow. We are holding a capital markets day on 18 November, where we will describe the strategy for strong growth and increased profitability in greater detail. I hope to see you then! Daniel Öhman, CEO 2 Nordic Region High demand as a result of the pandemic contributed to increased organic growth. Temporary overcapacity in Denmark to manage future increases in volume and the investment in the increased dental clinic in Nacka weighed on the financial results in the quarter. Continued focus on the start-up of new clinics. During the quarter GHP Medicinskt Centrum Göteborg was started. The third quarter was impacted negative by seasonal variation. International Improved results, primarily driven by Kuwait. The hospital continued to expand during the quarter. GHP's management contract in the United Arab Emirates will be terminated at the beginning of 2022. GHP accelerates the efforts to find a new partner and additional owner to the project in Saudi Arabia with intention to deconsolidate their ownership over time. When GHP in this way adapts expenses and ownership the GHP international EBIT-result could be in the same level as 2020. GHP's business development has great focus on Saudi Arabia. The dialogue with the Ministry of Health progressed well, with the common goal of setting up diabetes clinics in the country. Vårdsamverkan During the quarter the corporate health care company Avonova initiated sales of its new health care insurance, where GHP has full quality, cost and care provider responsibility for the somatic care. The digital platform is complete and ready for use by Avonovapatients. During the third quarter GHP Vårdsamverkan and Qurant initiated collaboration in the development of new services for the company- financed market. GHP Specialty Care AB 556757-1103 Interim report January-September 2021 Financial summary for the third quarter of 2021 Sales revenues Sales growth increased to 5.9 percent (1.5) for the third quarter and to 9.0 percent (4.1) for the nine-month period, of which organic growth was 9.1 percent (2.1) for the third quarter and 13.9 percent (1.6) for the nine-month period. Operating result The operating result before depreciation and amortisation for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to SEK 31.0 million (34.6), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 10.5 percent (12.4). The operating result after depreciation and amortisation amounted to SEK 4.1 million (9.3) for the third quarter of 2021, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 1.4 percent (3.3), and to 5.7 percent (6.1) for the nine-month period. Net financial items Net financial items amounted to SEK -2.4 million (-1.5) for the third quarter of 2021 and to SEK -6.8 million (-5.2) for the nine-month period. Income tax The tax expense amounted to SEK -0.5 million (-1.0) for the third quarter and to SEK -11.4 million (-13.2) for the nine-month period. Result for the period The result after tax for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to SEK 1.2 million (6.7), of which SEK 1.2 million (6.6) was attributable to Parent Company shareholders. For the first nine months of 2021 the corresponding figure was SEK 42.5 million (41.3), of which SEK 39.7 million (36.2) was attributable to Parent Company shareholders Current and non-currentinterest-bearing liabilities At 30 September 2021 the company had utilised credit of SEK 363.4 million (376.4). Of this figure, SEK 80.9 million (132.5) is current liabilities and SEK 282.5 million (243.9) non-current liabilities. The lease liability at 30 September 2021 amounted to SEK 204.8 million, of which SEK 198.6 million is due to the IFRS 16 effect. Cash flow and financial position Cash flow was SEK -27.8 million (-13.0) for the third quarter of 2021 and SEK -88.2 million (148.3) for the nine-month period. The greatest differences in the financing activities are the repayments of deferment because of Covid-19 and dividends to shareholders. Cash flow from operating activities included changes in working capital of SEK -26.0 million (-33.3) for the third quarter of 2021 and of SEK -11.5 million (2.8) for the nine-month period. Cash flow during the third quarter was affected, amongst other things, by investments in hospital equipment of SEK 1.8 million, as well as investments in leasehold improvement of SEK 1.0 million. The Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 138.2 million (173.9) at 30 September 2021. In addition, the Group has been granted credit of SEK 70.0 million (70.0) by a bank but this credit is as yet unutilised. Group taxes and employer's contributions to the tune of SEK 50.3 million included in the temporary payment respite have been repaid during the year. No furlough assistance has been received during 2021. Net loan debt amounted to SEK 214.1 million (202.5) at 30 September 2021. Net loan debt excluding IFRS 16 amounted to SEK 15.5 million (-10.7). For more information, see the table in note 9, Effects of IFRS 16 on the income statement. All covenants were met during the period. 3 Personnel The average number of employees for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to 764 (738). Consolidated sales revenues and results Third quarter First three quarters Year Sek millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Sales revenues 294.7 278.4 1 066.5 978.5 1 371.9 Growth, % 5.9 1.5 9.0 4.1 4.5 whereof organic, % 9.1 2.1 13.9 1.6 3.8 whereof aquired/divested, % -2.5 0.4 -3.2 2.2 1.0 Operating result before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) 31.0 34.6 140.7 134.1 200.4 Operating result (EBIT) 4.1 9.3 60.7 59.7 100.1 Consolidated cashflow Third quarter First three quarters Year Sek millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Cash flow from operating activities -1.0 0.8 103.1 135.7 215.5 Cash flow from investing activities -3.9 -7.2 -41.4 -15.1 -8.3 Cash flow from financing activities -22.9 -6.0 -151.3 28.3 -4.4 Exchange rate differences in cash and cash equivalents 0.3 -0.6 1.3 -0.6 -1.9 Cash flow -27.8 -13.0 -88.2 148.3 200.8 GHP Specialty Care AB 556757-1103 Interim report January-September 2021 Segment summary Nordic Region In the Nordic Region GHP runs 23 specialty care clinics in the fields of orthopaedics, spine surgery/spine care, obesity surgery and diabetes care, gastroenterology, urology, general surgery, arrhythmia, sports medicine, general and internal medicine, neurology, skin and specialist dentistry. The businesses focus on quality, continuity, development and efficiency and it is our conviction that this stems from a high degree of specialisation. GHP's motto is thus Quality through specialisation. The clinics' customers consist of County Councils/Regions, insurance companies and to a certain extent private individuals. In the Nordic Region GHP has one clinic in Denmark and the other businesses are in Sweden. The third quarter was impacted as usual by the fact that it is the holiday period. Most of the clinics reduce their business operations as it is not efficient to keep the clinics fully open as patient volumes are lower. At the same time this means that profitability is lower in the third quarter compared with other quarters. The effect of this seasonal variation is becoming greater and greater as the Nordic Region segment grows. In August, GHP's business operations at Löwenströmska Sjukhuset in Stockholm were hit by a water leak. This meant that the operating theatres could not be used as planned. GHP has insurance coverage that limits the financial impact of the water leak. It has, however, reduced the segment's sales revenues by approximately SEK 6 million because of the water leak. The insurance compensation is recorded as "Other operating revenues" in the income statement. Organic growth in the quarter amounted to 7%. The above-mentioned water leak negatively impacted organic growth in the quarter by approximately 3 percentage points. Organic growth for the first nine months amounted to 16%. The care backlog as a result of the pandemic means that the demand for specialty care is very high. GHP's clinics have prepared for this by gradually increasing capacity in their business operations. However, overcapacity in business operations in Denmark was still too high in the quarter and this had a negative impact on profitability. At the end of the quarter, there was a clear increase in patient flows and this, together with the action plan introduced, is expected to improve profitability in coming quarters. In the previous year have GHP expand the dental clinic in Nacka, it is the greatest private clinic for speciality care in Sweden. The expansion had a temporary negative effect on the result compared to the result the same period last year. In September GHP broadened its offering in Gothenburg by opening GHP Medicinskt Centrum Göteborg. The clinic is manned by experienced specialist doctors and concentrates on conditions in the field of general and internal medicine, with the focus on patients with health care insurance. 4 Sales revenues Operating result Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2021 SEK 240.8 million SEK -2.3 million (232.5) (9.9) Operating margin Third quarter 2021 -0.9 % (4.3) Seasonal variation GHP's business is affected by seasonal variation, in particular round about the summer holiday. As most of the Group's clinics do not carry out any surgical procedures at all during a few summer weeks, sales, the operating result and cash flow are affected negatively during the third quarter. The clinics are closed during this period due to the fact that it is inefficient to run a clinic at half capacity as certain economies of scale are lost. It is also the case that the demand for operations is considerably lower during the holidays as many people do not want to have recently undergone surgery during the holiday. GHP Specialty Care AB 556757-1103 Interim report January-September 2021 International The International segment conducts business in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and in Kuwait. GHP has conducted diabetes care at a clinic in the UAE for a number of years but during 2016 GHP expanded its business operations after having won a procurement process at the end of 2015. The procurement process comprised a management contract for the diabetes clinic, two accident and emergency hospitals and a paediatric and obstetric hospital. The hospitals' assets and employees remain under hospital management and GHP's company in the UAE only employs the hospitals' Group management. In 2019 GHP signed an agreement with Kuwait Medical Center Holding Company (KMCH) whereby GHP is the operator of Kuwait Hospital in Kuwait City. The agreement runs for five years as from 1 July 2019 and can be extended. GHP's client in the UAE, Pure Health, announced in September that the running of the hospitals in the northern emirates was going to be consolidated and that GHP's contract was therefore to be terminated as of 6 January 2022. GHP will receive full remuneration from the variable parts of the contract from the client until the transfer of the hospitals at the beginning of January 2022. The costs for winding down business operations are expected to be limited. GHP will continue to run Kuwait Hospital as an independent unit on the basis of the existing management contract. Regarding GHP's business development in the region, it will concentrate on GHP's diabetes project in Saudi Arabia, which has great future potential and over time will require considerable investments. As a consequence of the terminated contract in the UAE, GHP will accelerate the strategic alternative of finding a partner and additional owner for the project in Saudi Arabia, with the intention to over time no longer be majority owner. The operating result in International increased in the quarter to SEK 14.8 million (6.5). The greatest improvement in the operating result comes from Kuwait, where the expansion of the hospital continued during the third quarter and where revenues in the comparative period were negatively impacted by the pandemic. Business operations in the UAE also displayed an improvement in the operating result. Sales revenues Operating result Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2021 SEK 28.6 million SEK 14.8 million (22.2) (6.5) 5 Operating margin Third quarter 2021 51.7 % (29.3) GHP Specialty Care AB 556757-1103 Interim report January-September 2021 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

