    GHP   SE0002579912

GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB (PUBL)

(GHP)
GHP Specialty Care : growth targets and margin targets remain unchanged

09/12/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
With reference to the press release previously sent out during the day regarding the termination of GHP's agreement in the United Arab Emirates, we hereby clarify that the Group's overall goal to achieve an average organic growth of 15% per year over a three-year period and to achieve an EBIT margin of at least 7%, remain unchanged.

GHP has a very solid core business with over 20 leading clinics in the Nordic region. We see a great demand for high-quality specialist healthcare, which means that we continue the successful work of expanding our network of Nordic clinics, while at Vårdsamverkan we develop new, modern forms of collaboration for the insurance company market and occupational health care. The termination of our agreement in the United Arab Emirates next year does not affect our goal of high growth and strengthened profit margins, says Daniel Öhman, CEO of GHP.

For those of you who want to know more about what the changes around SKMCA mean, GHP invites you to a conference call tomorrow, 13/9, at 13.00. More information on how to join the conference call will be available on GHP's IR page tomorrow, no later than at 11.00.

Contacts

Daniel Öhman, CEO
Tel: +46 (0) 708-55 37 07

About Us

GHP is an internationally active health care provider that operates specialist clinics in a select number of diagnostic areas through the application of a business model that is unique in the health care industry, where leading doctors and medical staff become partners and shareholders. Each clinic specialises in a particular patient group, and this leads to increased efficiency and higher quality. This is the cornerstone of GHP's business philosophy - 'Quality through specialisation'. GHP shares are traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol 'GHP'.

Disclaimer

GHP Specialty Care AB published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 16:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 519 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2021 65,8 M 7,62 M 7,62 M
Net Debt 2021 186 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 1 986 M 231 M 230 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 791
Free-Float 42,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,25 SEK
Average target price 32,80 SEK
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Öhman Chief Executive Officer
Carl Philip Delborn Chief Financial Officer
Carsten Nils Erik Browall Chairman
Björn Zoega Chief Medical Officer
Predrag Mitic Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB (PUBL)7.01%231
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-22.25%37 671
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA10.35%27 562
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD20.00%14 001
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION-13.39%11 917
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED10.04%11 485