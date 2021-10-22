Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. GHP Specialty Care AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHP   SE0002579912

GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB (PUBL)

(GHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interim report January - September 2021: High demand driving organic growth

10/22/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Demand for specialty care continues to increase in the wake of the pandemic
  • Temporary overcapacity in Denmark weighs on the results for the quarter
  • Vårdsamverkan and Qurant develop new services for the company-financed market
  • GHP's management contract in the UAE terminated as of the beginning of 2022
  • GHP holds a capital markets day on 18 November

Third quarter 2021

  • Sales revenues increased to SEK 294.7 million (278.4)
  • Organic growth increased to 9.1 (2.1) percent
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 31.0 million (34.6)
  • EBITDA margin amounted to 10.5 percent (12.4)
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 4.1 million (9.3)
  • EBIT margin amounted to 1.4 percent (3.3)
  • Result after tax amounted to SEK 1.2 million (6.7)
  • Result per share amounted to SEK 0.02 (0.09)

First nine months 2021

  • Sales revenues increased to SEK 1,066.5 million (978.5)
  • Organic growth increased to 13.9 percent (1.6)
  • EBITDA increased to SEK 140.7 million (134.1)
  • EBITDA margin amounted to 13.2 percent (13.7)
  • EBIT increased to SEK 60.7 million (59.7)
  • EBIT margin amounted to 5.7 percent (6.1)
  • Result after tax increased to SEK 42.5 million (41.3)
  • Result per share increased to SEK 0.57 (0.52)

CEO's comments
We are in an especially exciting phase where we manage the increased demand through developing our existing clinics, new clinics and new services. Within the Nordic core business, we have a number of expansion projects where we focus particularly on Gothenburg and Skåne. As we communicated previously, we will early next year open a new clinic in Malmö, that over time can contribute with about SEK 100 million in new revenues. In Gothenburg, we have started a new Medical Center and in Q1, we will also open a new urology, general surgery and gastro clinic. Parallel to that we are developing a digital platform for patients and extended services towards company-financed healthcare. We look forward to tell you more about this at our capital market day in November.

Our aim has been to gradually provide the businesses with resources in order to avoid finding ourselves with unused capacity too soon. In most cases this has worked well. However, in Denmark we have had overcapacity for the volumes to be managed during the summer period. This means that our profitability in Denmark was considerably inferior in the third quarter as well. We expect that the action plan that we have introduced together with the increasing volumes will have a positive effect on our Danish business in the coming quarters.

In September it became clear that as from next year we will not continue to run the SKMCA hospitals in the United Arab Emirates. Our client has decided to consolidate the running of the hospitals in the northern emirates and that this will be managed by a local operator. This means that the next step for us in GHP International will be to further accelerate the work of setting up the diabetes business in Saudi Arabia. In parallel we are continuing with the successful expansion of the hospital in Kuwait.

In the Nordic Region profitability is always weaker in the third quarter as most of the clinic's close parts of their business as patient volumes are lower during the holidays. The impact of this seasonal variation is becoming greater as we grow. In the Nordic Region we have so far had organic growth of 16% this year and it's visible that the debt within health care grew during the pandemic and increased the existing queue problem. Leading to an increased demand for speciality care. The increased demand is also giving us a greater opportunity to influence the pricing of our services.

During the quarter we started up a new clinic concentrating on conditions within the field of general and internal medicine: GHP Medicinskt Centrum Göteborg. This clinic covers a gap that we have had previously in our offering in Gothenburg and we are taking one step further towards a complete network of leading clinics for company-financed health care.

International's resultsdeveloped well. The greatest improvement in results comes from Kuwait, where we continue to expand the hospital with more doctors and greater patient volumes. Furthermore, this year we will not be impacted by the reduction in revenues that the pandemic entailed last year. The business in the UAE also improved its results due to the fact that as part of the transfer process we received full payment for the variable parts of the contract. Of course we think that it is regrettable that our task of running the hospitals in the UAE will be terminated at the beginning of 2022. At the same time we are very proud of what we have achieved in Ajman. The hospitals have experienced fantastic development and have taught us invaluable lessons that we can now make use of in coming projects.

Vårdsamverkan is also in a very exciting phase. Over a number of years we have built up models to make care chains more efficient on the basis of insights from our constantly growing data warehouse. This has given us a unique position to help insurance companies improve their offerings. The next step for us is to improve and broaden the offerings in corporate health care in a corresponding manner. Recently our collaboration with Avonova went live and with our investment in Qurant we are focusing on modern corporate health care.

It feels very inspiring that GHP is in a position where we can implement changes and continue to grow. We are holding a capital markets day on 18 November, where we will describe the strategy for strong growth and increased profitability in greater detail. I hope to see you then!

Contacts

Daniel Öhman, CEO
Tel: +46 (0) 708 55 37 07

Philip Delborn, CFO
Tel: +46 (0) 702 12 52 64

About Us

GHP is an internationally active health care provider that operates specialist clinics in a select number of diagnostic areas through the application of a business model that is unique in the health care industry, where leading doctors and medical staff become partners and shareholders. Each clinic specialises in a particular patient group, and this leads to increased efficiency and higher quality. This is the cornerstone of GHP's business philosophy - "Quality through specialisation". GHP shares are traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol "GHP".

This information is information that GHP Specialty Care is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-10-22 08:00 CEST.

Disclaimer

GHP Specialty Care AB published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB (PUBL)
02:14aGHP SPECIALTY CARE : Interim Report January - September 2021
PU
02:14aINTERIM REPORT JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2 : High demand driving organic growth
PU
10/15GHP SPECIALTY CARE : Invitation to GHP's conference call regarding the Interim report Janu..
PU
10/13GHP SPECIALTY CARE : Nomination Committee for the AGM 2022 in GHP Specialty Care AB
AQ
10/08GHP SPECIALTY CARE : Invitation to GHP's capital market day – presentation of strate..
PU
09/20GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB(OM : GHP) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/16GHP SPECIALTY CARE : opens Medicinskt Centrum in Gothenburg
PU
09/16GHP Opens Medicinskt Centrum in Gothenburg
CI
09/12GHP SPECIALTY CARE : growth targets and margin targets remain unchanged
PU
09/12GHP SPECIALTY CARE : management contract in United Arab Emirates will end in the beginning..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 519 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2021 65,0 M 7,56 M 7,56 M
Net Debt 2021 186 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 1 902 M 221 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 791
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
GHP Specialty Care AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,05 SEK
Average target price 29,80 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Öhman Chief Executive Officer
Carl Philip Delborn Chief Financial Officer
Carsten Nils Erik Browall Chairman
Björn Zoega Chief Medical Officer
Predrag Mitic Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GHP SPECIALTY CARE AB (PUBL)2.46%221
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-19.36%39 580
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA8.93%26 502
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD20.00%13 963
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION-16.84%11 656
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED8.52%11 516