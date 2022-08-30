GI Engineering : Appointment

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2022
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e August 30, 2022 has inter-alia considered and approved the following:
1. Taken note of transfer of following equity shares by erstwhile Promoters pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement dated March 4, 2022:
S.N.
Names of Transferors
No. of shares
Name of Acquirer
% of
(erstwhile promoters)
transferred
(new promoters)
shares
1.
Mr. Sajid Malik
3,18,995
Mr. Vishesh Gupta
3.70
2.
Mrs. Saroja Malik
5,70,121
Mr. Vishesh Gupta
6.62
3.
Mrs. Saroja Malik
25,00,000
M/s. Vrindaa Advanced
29.03
Materials Ltd.
Taken note of the Disclosures received under SEBI (Substantial Acquisitions of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 from the erstwhile Promoters in respect of aforesaid transfer of shares.
Post completion of open offer 37,038 Equity Shares were tendered by public shareholders in Open Offer and the same were duly transferred to Mr. Vishesh Gupta and M/s. Vrindaa Advanced Materials Ltd. as per the following details:
Consequently, now the Acquirers, Mr. Vishesh Gupta and M/s. Vrindaa Advanced Materials Ltd. became the new Promoters of the Company and shall have management and control over the company. Aggregate shareholding of Acquirers stands as under:
S. N
Name of Acquirer
No. of shares acquired
% of shares
1.
Mr. Vishesh Gupta
8,99,194
10.44
2.
M/s. Vrindaa Advanced Materials Ltd.
25,26,960
29.34
4. Pursuant to the open offer and change in control and management, Promoters' shareholding stands as under, and as such they ceased to be the Promoters/ Member of Promoter Group and cease to have management control of the Company:
S.N.
Names of Promoter
(Outgoing Category
Shareholding in
Promoters)
Company
1.
Mr. Sajid Malik
Promoter
NIL
2.
Mrs. Saroja Malik
Promoter
NIL
3.
Kilam Holdings Ltd
Promoter
NIL
4.
Kadam Holding Ltd
Promoter
5,061
5.
Sohel Malik
Promoter
1,000
5. Pursuant to the open offer and change in control and management and on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors have appointed following new Directors and new KMPs with effect from August 30, 2022:
S. N.
DIN
Name
Designation
Category
1
00255689
Mr. Vishesh Gupta
Executive Director
Promoter
2
03513272
Mr.
Suresh
Kumar
Whole Time Director
Non-Promoter
Dhingra
3
09652245
Mrs. Swati Gupta
Non-Executive
Non-Promoter
Independent Director
4
09553402
Mr. Om Prakash Agarwal
Non-Executive
Non-Promoter
Independent Director
6. Pursuant to the open offer and change in control and management, the following Directors and KMPs have resigned with effect from closure of business hours of August 30, 2022:
Mr. Sajid Malik (DIN: 00400366) resigned as the Managing Director of the Company.
Mrs. Saroja Malik (DIN: 00400421) resigned as the Director of the Company.
Mr. Ganesh Acharya (DIN: 00702346) resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Letter of Resignation attached as Annexure II
