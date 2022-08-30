GI Engineering : Appointment

GI ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS LIMITED Regd. Office: 73A SDF-III, SEEPZ, Andheri (East), Mumbai-400 096 Tel No: 022-44884488, Fax No: 022-28290603 CIN: L40109MH2006PLC763731 Website: www.giesl.in ; E-mailID: investors@giesl.in Date: August 30, 2022 Corporate Relations Department The Market Operations Department BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, 1st Floor,New Trading Wing, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Rotunda Building, P J Towers, Plot No C/1, G Block, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 533048 Symbol: GISOLUTION Dear Sirs, Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2022 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e August 30, 2022 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Taken note of transfer of following equity shares by erstwhile Promoters pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement dated March 4, 2022: S.N. Names of Transferors No. of shares Name of Acquirer % of (erstwhile promoters) transferred (new promoters) shares 1. Mr. Sajid Malik 3,18,995 Mr. Vishesh Gupta 3.70 2. Mrs. Saroja Malik 5,70,121 Mr. Vishesh Gupta 6.62 3. Mrs. Saroja Malik 25,00,000 M/s. Vrindaa Advanced 29.03 Materials Ltd. Taken note of the Disclosures received under SEBI (Substantial Acquisitions of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 from the erstwhile Promoters in respect of aforesaid transfer of shares. Post completion of open offer 37,038 Equity Shares were tendered by public shareholders in Open Offer and the same were duly transferred to Mr. Vishesh Gupta and M/s. Vrindaa Advanced Materials Ltd. as per the following details: S.N. Name of Acquirer No. of shares acquired % of shares 1. Mr. Vishesh Gupta 10,078 0.12 2. M/s. Vrindaa Advanced Materials Ltd. 26,960 0.31

GI ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS LIMITED Regd. Office: 73A SDF-III, SEEPZ, Andheri (East), Mumbai-400 096 Tel No: 022-44884488, Fax No: 022-28290603 CIN: L40109MH2006PLC763731 Website: www.giesl.in ; E-mailID: investors@giesl.in Consequently, now the Acquirers, Mr. Vishesh Gupta and M/s. Vrindaa Advanced Materials Ltd. became the new Promoters of the Company and shall have management and control over the company. Aggregate shareholding of Acquirers stands as under: S. N Name of Acquirer No. of shares acquired % of shares 1. Mr. Vishesh Gupta 8,99,194 10.44 2. M/s. Vrindaa Advanced Materials Ltd. 25,26,960 29.34 4. Pursuant to the open offer and change in control and management, Promoters' shareholding stands as under, and as such they ceased to be the Promoters/ Member of Promoter Group and cease to have management control of the Company: S.N. Names of Promoter (Outgoing Category Shareholding in Promoters) Company 1. Mr. Sajid Malik Promoter NIL 2. Mrs. Saroja Malik Promoter NIL 3. Kilam Holdings Ltd Promoter NIL 4. Kadam Holding Ltd Promoter 5,061 5. Sohel Malik Promoter 1,000 5. Pursuant to the open offer and change in control and management and on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors have appointed following new Directors and new KMPs with effect from August 30, 2022: S. N. DIN Name Designation Category 1 00255689 Mr. Vishesh Gupta Executive Director Promoter 2 03513272 Mr. Suresh Kumar Whole Time Director Non-Promoter Dhingra 3 09652245 Mrs. Swati Gupta Non-Executive Non-Promoter Independent Director 4 09553402 Mr. Om Prakash Agarwal Non-Executive Non-Promoter Independent Director 6. Pursuant to the open offer and change in control and management, the following Directors and KMPs have resigned with effect from closure of business hours of August 30, 2022: Mr. Sajid Malik (DIN: 00400366) resigned as the Managing Director of the Company. Mrs. Saroja Malik (DIN: 00400421) resigned as the Director of the Company. Mr. Ganesh Acharya (DIN: 00702346) resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Letter of Resignation attached as Annexure II

GI ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS LIMITED Regd. Office: 73A SDF-III, SEEPZ, Andheri (East), Mumbai-400 096 Tel No: 022-44884488, Fax No: 022-28290603 CIN: L40109MH2006PLC763731 Website: www.giesl.in ; E-mailID: investors@giesl.in Details on above mentioned changes in Directors/KMP in accordance with SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are provided in Annexure-I. 7. Pursuant to the open offer and change in control and management and subsequent to appointments and resignation in the Board of the Company, the new composition of Board is as follows: Sl. No. DIN Name Designation 1 00255689 Mr. Vishesh Gupta Executive Director 2 03513272 Mr. Suresh Kumar Whole Time Director Dhingra 3 03051315 Mr. Manish Chhaganlal Non-Executive Independent Director Patel 4 09652245 Mrs. Swati Gupta Non-Executive Independent Director 5 09553402 Mr. Om Prakash Agarwal Non-Executive Independent Director The Board Meeting commenced at 6.10 p.m. and was concluded at 6.50 p.m. Request you to kindly take the above on record. Thanking You, Yours faithfully, For GI Engineering Solutions Limited Pranjali Joshi Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

GI ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS LIMITED Regd. Office: 73A SDF-III, SEEPZ, Andheri (East), Mumbai-400 096 Tel No: 022-44884488, Fax No: 022-28290603 CIN: L40109MH2006PLC763731 Website: www.giesl.in ; E-mailID: investors@giesl.in Annexure I Particulars of appointment: Particulars Details Name of Director Mr. Vishesh Gupta Reason for change viz. appointment, Appointment resignation, removal, death or otherwise Date of appointment August 30, 2022 Brief profile (in case of appointment) Mr. Vishesh Gupta done graduation and holds experience of around 12 years in the plastic and chemical industry and has handled various areas of business including strategic planning and implementation, procurement, storage, marketing and has led institutions across business development, strategy as well as operations over the period of years. Disclosure of relationships between No, directors (in case of appointment of a Not related to any existing / New Director director) Particulars Details Name of Director Mr. Suresh Kumar Dhingra Reason for change viz. appointment, Appointment resignation, removal, death or otherwise Date of appointment August 30, 2022 Brief profile (in case of appointment) Mr. Suresh Kumar Dhingra is Post Graduate Diploma holder in Personnel Management and Labour Welfare and has an over three decades experience in general corporate affairs, business management, human resources and labour laws, investors relations. Disclosure of relationships between No, directors (in case of appointment of a Not related to any existing / New Director director)