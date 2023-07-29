GI Engineering Solutions Limited is an India-based engineering design company specializing in civil engineering activities and ancillary services. The Company is engaged in activities pertaining to information technology-based engineering services, civil engineering, development of software, software programs and other related services. The Companyâs segments include Dealing in Shares/Securities, Engineering Based Services, and Trading Division-Infrastructure. It provides civil design, project management, environmental studies, land planning, structural design, and surface water management, among others. Its residential design offerings include planned unit developments, single-family subdivisions, traditional condominiums, single-family site condominiums, apartment complexes and manufactured housing communities. Its commercial/industrial design offerings include industrial subdivisions, industrial site condominiums, commercial site plans, industrial site plans and marinas.