  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEG   VN000000GEG0

GIA LAI ELECTRICITY JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(GEG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
22700.00 VND   -0.44%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEG: Trích Nghị quyết HĐQT số 36A ngày 09/08/2022

08/10/2022 | 04:06am EDT
10/08/2022 2:48:00 CH

Công ty Cổ phần Điện Gia Lai thông báo trích Nghị quyết HĐQT số 36A ngày 09/08/2022 như sau:

Các tập tin đính kèm

Disclaimer

Gia Lai Electricity JSC published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 260 B 96,6 M 96,6 M
Net income 2022 393 B 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 308 B 312 M 312 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 617
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart GIA LAI ELECTRICITY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIA LAI ELECTRICITY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22 700,00 VND
Average target price 22 850,00 VND
Spread / Average Target 0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ha Thai Nguyen Chief Executive Officer
Hien Xuan Tan Chairman
Khanna Chand Deepak Independent Director
Van Thuy Nguyen Independent Director
Khue Thi Pham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIA LAI ELECTRICITY JOINT STOCK COMPANY2.61%312
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.21.23%25 396
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%24 793
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.6.83%19 037
NORTHLAND POWER INC.13.15%7 874
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-1.96%7 079