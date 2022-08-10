GEG: Trích Nghị quyết HĐQT số 36A ngày 09/08/2022
GEG: Trích Nghị quyết HĐQT số 36A ngày 09/08/2022
10/08/2022 2:48:00 CH
Công ty Cổ phần Điện Gia Lai thông báo trích Nghị quyết HĐQT số 36A ngày 09/08/2022 như sau:
Sales 2022
2 260 B
96,6 M
96,6 M
Net income 2022
393 B
16,8 M
16,8 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
19,3x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
7 308 B
312 M
312 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,63x
Nbr of Employees
617
Free-Float
23,6%
Chart GIA LAI ELECTRICITY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Technical analysis trends GIA LAI ELECTRICITY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
22 700,00 VND
Average target price
22 850,00 VND
Spread / Average Target
0,66%
