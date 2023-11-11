Gian Life Care Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Gian Life Care Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 22.98 million compared to INR 28.19 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 24.48 million compared to INR 31.61 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2.04 million compared to INR 4.55 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.2 compared to INR 0.44 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.2 compared to INR 0.44 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 47.26 million. Revenue was INR 50.21 million. Net income was INR 4.66 million. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.45. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.45.