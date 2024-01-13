Gian Life Care Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Gian Life Care Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 37.91 million compared to INR 50.86 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 39.8 million compared to INR 52.55 million a year ago. Net income was INR 15.53 million compared to INR 18.65 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.5 compared to INR 1.8 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.5 compared to INR 1.8 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 85.17 million compared to INR 103.78 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 90.01 million compared to INR 108.89 million a year ago. Net income was INR 20.19 million compared to INR 20.14 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.95 compared to INR 1.95 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.95 compared to INR 1.95 a year ago.