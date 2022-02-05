Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9921   TW0009921007

GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(9921)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 01/26
316.5 TWD   +1.44%
316.5 TWD   +1.44%
02/03GIANT MANUFACTURING : Groenewegen Sprints to First Win of the Year!
PU
02/03GIANT MANUFACTURING : Groenewegen Sprints to First Win of the Year!
PU
01/25INTRODUCING : The All-New Trance X E+!
PU
Giant Manufacturing : Groenewegen Finishes Saudi Tour With Second Stage Win!

02/05/2022 | 06:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Groenewegen Finishes Saudi Tour With Second Stage Win!

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Teams/Riders

Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen snatched his second stage win of the Saudi Tour, winning the final stage in AIUIa Old Town to cap off a great showing by Team BikeExchange-Jayco in their first stage race of the season.
  • Groenewegen collected two wins in his first race of the season. Cor Vos photo
  • The Dutch sprinter, new to Team BikeExchange-Jayco this year, is looking fast on his new Propel Advanced SL Disc team bike. Cor Vos photo
  • In addition to handling leadout duties, Mezgec scored a second-place finish on Stage 4. Cor Vos photo
  • Mezgec helped deliver Groenewegen to the line in the final stage. Getty Sport Images
  • The team was firing on all cylinders in its first stage race of the season. Getty Sport Images

Groenewegen, who earned his first win with his new team on Stage 3, once again showed off his impressive early season form. After a solid leadout from his teammates, the 28-year-old blasted to the line on his Propel Advanced SL Disc team bike to beat Daniel McLay and Davide Ballerini, who finished second and third respectively.

"The boys did a really good job," said Groenewegen, who rode with a CADEX WheelSystem and Giant Pursuit helmet. "They've learned really [quickly] and have tried to do things as good as possible and now we have two victories. I think it's two out of three [sprint stages], so it's really nice."

The 139km final stage of the race saw an early breakaway group of four riders, but it was destined to finish with a sprint. The sprinters' teams kept the break in check, and it all came back together with 10km to go.

Groenewegen's teammate Luka Mezgec, who finished second on Stage 4, helped deliver the Dutchman to the line, where he beat McLay and Ballerini to earn the win. The victory also gave Groenewegen the red points jersey, capping off a successful week of racing for the team.

Share

Disclaimer

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 23:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 80 428 M 2 889 M 2 889 M
Net income 2021 6 015 M 216 M 216 M
Net Debt 2021 5 380 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 119 B 4 263 M 4 263 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 316,50 TWD
Average target price 403,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yung Chang Liu Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Pi Yu Wang Chief Financial Officer
Hsiu Chen Tu Chairman
Sheng Chang Chang Global Head-Research & Development
Chung Yi Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-8.26%4 263
POLARIS INC.4.77%6 988
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-9.67%6 955
BRP INC.-9.49%6 442
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-20.71%5 756
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-10.21%5 183