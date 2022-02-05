Giant Manufacturing : Groenewegen Finishes Saudi Tour With Second Stage Win!

Groenewegen, who earned his first win with his new team on Stage 3, once again showed off his impressive early season form. After a solid leadout from his teammates, the 28-year-old blasted to the line on his Propel Advanced SL Disc team bike to beat Daniel McLay and Davide Ballerini, who finished second and third respectively.



"The boys did a really good job," said Groenewegen, who rode with a CADEX WheelSystem and Giant Pursuit helmet. "They've learned really [quickly] and have tried to do things as good as possible and now we have two victories. I think it's two out of three [sprint stages], so it's really nice."



The 139km final stage of the race saw an early breakaway group of four riders, but it was destined to finish with a sprint. The sprinters' teams kept the break in check, and it all came back together with 10km to go.



Groenewegen's teammate Luka Mezgec, who finished second on Stage 4, helped deliver the Dutchman to the line, where he beat McLay and Ballerini to earn the win. The victory also gave Groenewegen the red points jersey, capping off a successful week of racing for the team.