Giant Manufacturing : Groenewegen Finishes Saudi Tour With Second Stage Win!
02/05/2022 | 06:18pm EST
Groenewegen Finishes Saudi Tour With Second Stage Win!
Saturday, February 5, 2022
Teams/Riders
Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen snatched his second stage win of the Saudi Tour, winning the final stage in AIUIa Old Town to cap off a great showing by Team BikeExchange-Jayco in their first stage race of the season.
Groenewegen collected two wins in his first race of the season. Cor Vos photo
The Dutch sprinter, new to Team BikeExchange-Jayco this year, is looking fast on his new Propel Advanced SL Disc team bike. Cor Vos photo
In addition to handling leadout duties, Mezgec scored a second-place finish on Stage 4. Cor Vos photo
Mezgec helped deliver Groenewegen to the line in the final stage. Getty Sport Images
The team was firing on all cylinders in its first stage race of the season. Getty Sport Images
Groenewegen, who earned his first win with his new team on Stage 3, once again showed off his impressive early season form. After a solid leadout from his teammates, the 28-year-old blasted to the line on his Propel Advanced SL Disc team bike to beat Daniel McLay and Davide Ballerini, who finished second and third respectively.
"The boys did a really good job," said Groenewegen, who rode with a CADEX WheelSystem and Giant Pursuit helmet. "They've learned really [quickly] and have tried to do things as good as possible and now we have two victories. I think it's two out of three [sprint stages], so it's really nice."
The 139km final stage of the race saw an early breakaway group of four riders, but it was destined to finish with a sprint. The sprinters' teams kept the break in check, and it all came back together with 10km to go.
Groenewegen's teammate Luka Mezgec, who finished second on Stage 4, helped deliver the Dutchman to the line, where he beat McLay and Ballerini to earn the win. The victory also gave Groenewegen the red points jersey, capping off a successful week of racing for the team.
Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 23:17:03 UTC.