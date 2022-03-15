Giant Manufacturing : Indergand Lands Podium at Swiss Cup Opener!

This year's Swiss Cup, a competitive series with a long history dating back to 1994, kicked off with a new venue in Rickenbach. Indergand, fresh off a winter training camp with teammates in Spain, came into the race motivated and ready to go.



"I chose to race the Anthem Advanced Pro 29 on this course's varied terrain," said the 30-year-old, who has twice won the Swiss Cup overall title (2016 and 2017). "As usual the race started with a fast pace and the field had quite a few good riders. I worked together with Joel Roth and Andri Frischknecht to drop the field behind us, but then Andri dropped me with a couple laps to go and I lost some time behind him to finish second."



Indergand wore the Giant Rev Pro helmet and Charge Pro shoes to secure the podium placing in Rickenbach. "I'm very happy with the result and glad to pick up some UCI points for the season ahead," he said.



In other XC race action, Indergand's teammate Antoine Philipp was in Italy over the weekend for an Italian Cup race in Albenga, Italy. The Frenchman, also racing with his Anthem Advanced Pro 29, got off to a tough start with a small crash early but was able to fight back to the lead group and crack the top-10 with an eighth place finish.



"The whole race I gave everything I had to get back to the lead group, but it was not easy with the wind and feeling some exhaustion," Philipp said. "Next up I have two more race weekends in France and Switzerland leading into the first World Cup in Brazil."



