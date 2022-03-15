Log in
    9921   TW0009921007

GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(9921)
Giant Manufacturing : Indergand Lands Podium at Swiss Cup Opener!

03/15/2022
Indergand Lands Podium at Swiss Cup Opener!

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Teams/Riders

Giant Factory Off-Road Team rider Reto Indergand turned in an impressive podium finish at the opening race of the 2022 PROFFIX Swiss Bike Cup series in Rickenbach, Switzerland. A second-place finish earned the Swiss rider some valuable UCI points ahead of the upcoming World Cup season.
  • Indergand opened his 2022 Swiss Cup series on a high note in Rickenbach. Armin M. Küstenbrück / EGO-Promotion photo
  • The Anthem Advanced Pro 29 with Maestro suspension was Indergand's choice for the challenging track at Rickenbach. Merlin Muth / EGO-Promotion photo
  • Indergand was joined on the podium by race winner Andri Frischknecht (middle) and third-place finisher Loan Cheneval (right). Armin M. Küstenbrück / EGO-Promotion photo
  • Philipp overcame an early crash to make the top-10 at an Italian Cup race in Albenga. Alessio Pederiva photo

This year's Swiss Cup, a competitive series with a long history dating back to 1994, kicked off with a new venue in Rickenbach. Indergand, fresh off a winter training camp with teammates in Spain, came into the race motivated and ready to go.

"I chose to race the Anthem Advanced Pro 29 on this course's varied terrain," said the 30-year-old, who has twice won the Swiss Cup overall title (2016 and 2017). "As usual the race started with a fast pace and the field had quite a few good riders. I worked together with Joel Roth and Andri Frischknecht to drop the field behind us, but then Andri dropped me with a couple laps to go and I lost some time behind him to finish second."

Indergand wore the Giant Rev Pro helmet and Charge Pro shoes to secure the podium placing in Rickenbach. "I'm very happy with the result and glad to pick up some UCI points for the season ahead," he said.

In other XC race action, Indergand's teammate Antoine Philipp was in Italy over the weekend for an Italian Cup race in Albenga, Italy. The Frenchman, also racing with his Anthem Advanced Pro 29, got off to a tough start with a small crash early but was able to fight back to the lead group and crack the top-10 with an eighth place finish.

"The whole race I gave everything I had to get back to the lead group, but it was not easy with the wind and feeling some exhaustion," Philipp said. "Next up I have two more race weekends in France and Switzerland leading into the first World Cup in Brazil."

Disclaimer

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 80 428 M 2 813 M 2 813 M
Net income 2021 5 993 M 210 M 210 M
Net Debt 2021 5 380 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 102 B 3 569 M 3 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 272,00 TWD
Average target price 397,58 TWD
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yung Chang Liu Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Pi Yu Wang Chief Financial Officer
Hsiu Chen Tu Chairman
Sheng Chang Chang Global Head-Research & Development
Chung Yi Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-21.16%3 674
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-14.92%6 561
POLARIS INC.-5.02%6 269
BRP INC.-27.45%5 139
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-33.00%4 869
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-20.61%4 533