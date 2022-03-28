Giant Manufacturing : To clarify the news regarding revenue forecast

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28 2.Company name:Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the Company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News 6.Content of the report:Giant's revenue grows double digits 7.Cause of occurrence:Clarify mass media reporting 8.Countermeasures: The Company didn't provide any financial forecasts. The contents of reporting about revenue forecast was speculations by the press. Regarding the Company's financial information, please refer to official announcement on MOPS. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA