  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9921   TW0009921007

GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(9921)
  Report
News 
Summary

Giant Manufacturing : To clarify the news regarding revenue forecast

03/28/2022 | 12:01am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/28 Time of announcement 11:48:39
Subject 
 To clarify the news regarding revenue forecast
Date of events 2022/03/28 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28
2.Company name:Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the Company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily News
6.Content of the report:Giant's revenue grows double digits
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarify mass media reporting
8.Countermeasures: The Company didn't provide any financial forecasts.
The contents of reporting about revenue forecast was speculations by
the press. Regarding the Company's financial information,
please refer to official announcement on MOPS.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 04:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
