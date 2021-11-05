Log in
The Company announced consolidated financial report for the first third quarter ended Sep 30, 2021

11/05/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/05 Time of announcement 15:49:04
Subject 
 The Company announced consolidated financial
report for the first third quarter ended Sep 30, 2021
Date of events 2021/11/05 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/05
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):61,935,691
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):15,304,066
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,170,308
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):7,235,868
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):5,130,609
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):4,831,931
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):12.88
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):72,333,446
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):43,773,007
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):26,481,546
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 08:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
