Giantplus Technology : Announcement of the Fifth Term Compensation Committee

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/11
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Jau-Shin Hon, Kuang-Ming Wu, and Po-Tsun Liu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Jau-Shin Hon:
Associate Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering and Management
Information, Tunghai University
Kuang-Ming Wu:
Adjunct Professor, National Taipei University Department of Law
Po-Tsun Liu:
Distinguished Professor, Department of Photonics, National Chiao Tung
University
5.Name of the new position holder:
Jau-Shin Hon, Chia-Li Shih, and Jia-Mo Huang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Jau-Shin Hon:
Associate Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering and Management
Information, Tunghai University
Chia-Li Shih:
Assistant Professor, Tunghai University College of Law
Jia-Mo Huang:
Lecturer, Chairperson of Law and Politics Section of Center of General
Education, Tungnan University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
From 2019/08/08-2022/06/25
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/11
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA