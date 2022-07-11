Log in
    8105   TW0008105008

GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(8105)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
10.00 TWD   +0.40%
GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Fifth Term Compensation Committee
PU
GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of Electoin of the Chairmam by the Board of Directors
PU
GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved to Release the Board of Directors from Non-competition Restrictions
PU
Giantplus Technology : Announcement of the Fifth Term Compensation Committee

07/11/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/11 Time of announcement 14:12:48
Subject 
 Announcement of the Fifth Term Compensation Committee
Date of events 2022/07/11 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/11
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Jau-Shin Hon, Kuang-Ming Wu, and Po-Tsun Liu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Jau-Shin Hon:
Associate Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering and Management
Information, Tunghai University
Kuang-Ming Wu:
Adjunct Professor, National Taipei University Department of Law
Po-Tsun Liu:
Distinguished Professor, Department of Photonics, National Chiao Tung
University
5.Name of the new position holder:
Jau-Shin Hon, Chia-Li Shih, and Jia-Mo Huang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Jau-Shin Hon:
Associate Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering and Management
Information, Tunghai University
Chia-Li Shih:
Assistant Professor, Tunghai University College of Law
Jia-Mo Huang:
Lecturer, Chairperson of Law and Politics Section of Center of General
Education, Tungnan University
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
From 2019/08/08-2022/06/25
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/11
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Giantplus Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
