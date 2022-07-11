Giantplus Technology : Announcement of the Fifth Term Compensation Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/11 2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Jau-Shin Hon, Kuang-Ming Wu, and Po-Tsun Liu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Jau-Shin Hon: Associate Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering and Management Information, Tunghai University Kuang-Ming Wu: Adjunct Professor, National Taipei University Department of Law Po-Tsun Liu: Distinguished Professor, Department of Photonics, National Chiao Tung University 5.Name of the new position holder: Jau-Shin Hon, Chia-Li Shih, and Jia-Mo Huang 6.Resume of the new position holder: Jau-Shin Hon: Associate Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering and Management Information, Tunghai University Chia-Li Shih: Assistant Professor, Tunghai University College of Law Jia-Mo Huang: Lecturer, Chairperson of Law and Politics Section of Center of General Education, Tungnan University 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________): From 2019/08/08-2022/06/25 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/11 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA