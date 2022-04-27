Log in
    8105   TW0008105008

GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(8105)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-25
10.75 TWD    0.00%
05:25aGIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on Behalf of Subsidiaries for its Resumption of Operation Approval
PU
04/26GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY : The Impact on Power Outage on April 26th
PU
04/20GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary to cooperate with the local government's Covid-19 Policy to extend production suspensions
PU
Giantplus Technology : Announcement on Behalf of Subsidiaries for its Resumption of Operation Approval

04/27/2022 | 05:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/27 Time of announcement 17:04:15
Subject 
 Announcement on Behalf of Subsidiaries for its
Resumption of Operation Approval
Date of events 2022/04/27 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/27
2.Company name:Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co.,Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
 The Company's subsidiary, Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology
Co.,Ltd., obtained the approval from the local government in China to resume
operations on April 27th.
6.Countermeasures:
The Company cooperates with the local government's Covid-19 Policy to take
measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety and health of
employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Giantplus Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:24:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
