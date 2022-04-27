Giantplus Technology : Announcement on Behalf of Subsidiaries for its Resumption of Operation Approval

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/27 2.Company name:Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co.,Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: The Company's subsidiary, Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co.,Ltd., obtained the approval from the local government in China to resume operations on April 27th. 6.Countermeasures: The Company cooperates with the local government's Covid-19 Policy to take measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA