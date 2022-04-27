Giantplus Technology : Announcement on Behalf of Subsidiaries for its Resumption of Operation Approval
04/27/2022 | 05:25am EDT
Provided by: GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/27
Time of announcement
17:04:15
Subject
Announcement on Behalf of Subsidiaries for its
Resumption of Operation Approval
Date of events
2022/04/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/27
2.Company name:Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co.,Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company's subsidiary, Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology
Co.,Ltd., obtained the approval from the local government in China to resume
operations on April 27th.
6.Countermeasures:
The Company cooperates with the local government's Covid-19 Policy to take
measures to respond to the epidemic to ensure the safety and health of
employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Giantplus Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:24:12 UTC.