Giantplus Technology : The Impact on Power Outage on April 26th

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26 2.Company name:Giantplus Technology Co. , Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None 5.Cause of occurrence: Taipower Dayan Substation UHV 69KV voltage comparator is faulty. The power outage caused the Company's Bade factory production line to stop working. 6.Countermeasures:Now, Taipower is still under investigation and repair. The Company's production at Bade factory will be resumed right after Taipower repairs the power. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company will continue to observe and confirm the loss of power outage.