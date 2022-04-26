Giantplus Technology : The Impact on Power Outage on April 26th
04/26/2022 | 02:11am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/26
Time of announcement
13:51:17
Subject
The Impact on Power Outage on April 26th
Date of events
2022/04/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/26
2.Company name:Giantplus Technology Co. , Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None
5.Cause of occurrence:
Taipower Dayan Substation UHV 69KV voltage comparator is faulty. The power
outage caused the Company's Bade factory production line to stop working.
6.Countermeasures:Now, Taipower is still under investigation and repair.
The Company's production at Bade factory will be resumed right after
Taipower repairs the power.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company will continue to observe and confirm the loss of power outage.
Giantplus Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:09:06 UTC.