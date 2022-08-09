Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8105   TW0008105008

GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(8105)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
11.30 TWD   -1.74%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Giantplus Technology : To Report Monetary Loans on Behalf of Subsidiary GIANTPLUS (SAMOA) HOLDING CO., LTD.

08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 17:05:16
Subject 
 To Report Monetary Loans on Behalf of Subsidiary
GIANTPLUS (SAMOA) HOLDING CO., LTD.
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
There are two loans:
The first loan:
Name of the company that receives the monetary loans:
Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co., Ltd.
The relationship to the Company that extends the loans: It is a subsidiary,
indirectly wholly owned by GIANTPLUS (SAMOA) HOLDING CO., LTD.
Ceiling amount on the monetary loans extended: NT$3,686,972 thousand
Amount of loans originally extended: NT$898,200 thousand
Amount of the current additional loan: NT$179,640 thousand for working
capital needs
Whether or not the board of directors authorize the chairperson to give
loans for the borrowing counterparty: None
Total extended amount of loans and the reason for loans as of the date of
occurrence of the event: NT$1,077,840 thousand
The second loan:
Name of the company that receives the monetary loans:
Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd.
The relationship to the Company that extends the loans: It is a patent
company, directly wholly owned GIANTPLUS (SAMOA) HOLDING CO., LTD.
Ceiling amount on the monetary loans extended: NT$3,686,972 thousand
Amount of loans originally extended: NT$1,661,670 thousand
Amount of the current additional loan: NT$44,910 thousand for working
capital needs
Whether or not the board of directors authorize the chairperson to give
loans for the borrowing counterparty: None
Total extended amount of loans and the reason for loans as of the date of
occurrence of the event: NT$1,706,580 thousand
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):NA
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
Capital of the loan recipient: NT$5,332,109 thousand
Accumulated profit of the loan recipient: NT$138,959 thousand
5.Method of calculation of interest:
Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co., Ltd.:
Fixed rate, CIROR one-year basic interest rate on the business day before
the actual drawdown date and plus 1.6%.
Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd.:
Fixed rate, SOFR one-year basic interest rate on the business day before
the actual drawdown date and plus 0.4%.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
Terms/conditions:
Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co., Ltd.:
Repayment of principal plus interest in one lump sum
Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd.:
Repaid in one time or in installments before maturity
Date for repayment:
Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co., Ltd.:
within one year of the contract date
Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd.:
within two years of the actual drawdown date
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$3,413,160 thousand
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:45.63%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Subsidiary
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The exchange rate is NT$29.940.
Capital of Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co., Ltd.:
NT$916,660 thousand
Accumulated loss of Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co., Ltd.:
-NT$284,527 thousand
Capital of Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd.: NT$4,415,449 thousand
Accumulated profit of Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd.: NT$423,486 thousand

Disclaimer

Giantplus Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 269 M - -
Net income 2021 92,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 950 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 989 M 166 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 11,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Akimitsu Matoba General Manager & Director
I Cheng Chen Chief Financial Officer, Spokesman & Deputy GM
Takayuki Tamura Chairman
Kuang Ming Wu Independent Director
Pai Tsun Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIANTPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.00%166
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-8.85%30 394
CORNING INCORPORATED-3.84%30 347
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-28.20%8 968
E INK HOLDINGS INC.35.76%7 785
AUO CORPORATION-37.99%4 528