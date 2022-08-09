Giantplus Technology : To Report Monetary Loans on Behalf of Subsidiary GIANTPLUS (SAMOA) HOLDING CO., LTD.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): There are two loans: The first loan: Name of the company that receives the monetary loans: Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co., Ltd. The relationship to the Company that extends the loans: It is a subsidiary, indirectly wholly owned by GIANTPLUS (SAMOA) HOLDING CO., LTD. Ceiling amount on the monetary loans extended: NT$3,686,972 thousand Amount of loans originally extended: NT$898,200 thousand Amount of the current additional loan: NT$179,640 thousand for working capital needs Whether or not the board of directors authorize the chairperson to give loans for the borrowing counterparty: None Total extended amount of loans and the reason for loans as of the date of occurrence of the event: NT$1,077,840 thousand The second loan: Name of the company that receives the monetary loans: Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd. The relationship to the Company that extends the loans: It is a patent company, directly wholly owned GIANTPLUS (SAMOA) HOLDING CO., LTD. Ceiling amount on the monetary loans extended: NT$3,686,972 thousand Amount of loans originally extended: NT$1,661,670 thousand Amount of the current additional loan: NT$44,910 thousand for working capital needs Whether or not the board of directors authorize the chairperson to give loans for the borrowing counterparty: None Total extended amount of loans and the reason for loans as of the date of occurrence of the event: NT$1,706,580 thousand 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD):NA 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): Capital of the loan recipient: NT$5,332,109 thousand Accumulated profit of the loan recipient: NT$138,959 thousand 5.Method of calculation of interest: Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co., Ltd.: Fixed rate, CIROR one-year basic interest rate on the business day before the actual drawdown date and plus 1.6%. Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd.: Fixed rate, SOFR one-year basic interest rate on the business day before the actual drawdown date and plus 0.4%. 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: Terms/conditions: Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co., Ltd.: Repayment of principal plus interest in one lump sum Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd.: Repaid in one time or in installments before maturity Date for repayment: Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co., Ltd.: within one year of the contract date Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd.: within two years of the actual drawdown date 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$3,413,160 thousand 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:45.63% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Subsidiary 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The exchange rate is NT$29.940. Capital of Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co., Ltd.: NT$916,660 thousand Accumulated loss of Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co., Ltd.: -NT$284,527 thousand Capital of Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd.: NT$4,415,449 thousand Accumulated profit of Giantplus Technology Co., Ltd.: NT$423,486 thousand