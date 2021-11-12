Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Gibb River Diamonds Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIB   AU0000031411

GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS LIMITED

(GIB)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGM Presentation 2021 - Amended

11/12/2021 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

only

AGM Presentation

use

12 November 2021

personalr

Edjudina Gold - 100%

Iroquois Zn-Pb - 20% Free Carry Highland Plains Phosphate - 100% Ellendale Diamonds - Option Sale Pending

All Projects in Western Australia or NT

GIB is an ASX Listed, Multi-commodity Exploration and Development Company

ASX Code: GIB

only

211,509,445

Total Shares on Issue

Market Capitalisation

$16.9

M

(u diluted at $0.08

per share)

Cash on Hand (31 Sept)

$2.09

M

Due March 2022

$1.0

M

Due March 2023

$4.0

M

(Both payments contingent on

Ellendale Option)

useShare Price History 12 Months

r personal

Major Shareholders

Shares

% of

Capital

Jim Richards

41,683,592

19.7

Other Directors

9,273,888

4.4

Total

1,483 Shareholders

Neta Lodes Gold Discovery, Edjudina,

Western Australia

2

Board of Directors & Management

only

Mr. Jim Richards

BSc Hons (Geology),

Executive Chairman

27 years experience in mining and

use

exploration

personalGrant Mooney

Non-Executive

Exploration

Non-Executive

Director & Company

Director

Manager

Secretary

Tom Reddicliffe

Michael Denny

r

3

Summary of GIB Projects & Interests

1. Edjudina Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields, WA

GIB 100%

• Six drilling campaigns since project acquisition in July 2020

only

• Discovery of the Neta Lodes Prospect includes 36m at 3.97g/t from 4m

• Mining Lease applied for over Neta Lodes

2. Iroquois Zn-Pb Discovery, WA

STK JV, GIB 20% Free-carry to BFS

• Assays for STK hole IQRC001 include

use

5m @ 2.9% Zn + Pb from 23m

22m @ 2.2% Zn + Pb from 37m

23m @ 5.5% Zn + Pb from 108m (further new drill hole assays pending)

3. Ellendale Diamond ProjectGIB 100% with BDM Option to Purchase 100%

personal

• March 2021 GIB entered into a staged two year Option with Burgundy Diamond Mines

(BDM) which gives BDM the right to purchase 100% of the Ellendale Diamond Project

• Total transaction is $6.7 million in cash, 16 million BDM shares, and a 1.5% gross revenue

royalty. $1.7m and 4 million BDM shares have already been received

4.

Highland Plains Phosphate Project, NT

GIB 100%

• Total JORC (2004) compliant Inferred Resource: 53 million tonnes at 16% P2O5

5.

Shares in Accelerate Resources Limited (ASX: AX8)

GIB 100%

• GIB owns 3 million shares in AX8 (last traded at 4.9 cents per share)

r

4

Edjudina Gold Project - GIB 100%

Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia

only

• Shallow/outcropping gold lodes

• Discovery of Neta Lodes

prospect includes 36m @

3.97g/t. Numerous high grade

intersections

use

• Gawler and Perseverance both

indicate excellent grades

• Multiple parallel lines of nearly

continuous historic gold

workings over 13km

personal

• Historic production figures for

the Edjudina field are 39,476

ounces of gold at a grade of

41.0g/t,

• Active haul road runs through

the tenement to the Carosue

Dam mill complex 45km to the

south west

• Mining Lease application over

Neta Lodes

r

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GIBB River Diamonds Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 07:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS LIMITED
02:47aAGM Presentation 2021 - Amended
PU
11/03Gibb River Diamonds Starts Phase Six Drilling at Edjudina Gold Project
MT
11/03Gibb River Diamonds Limited Announces Phase 6 Drilling Commences At Edjudina Gold Proje..
CI
10/18GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Extends Gold Mineralization at Western Australia's Edjudina; Shares ..
MT
10/17Gibb River Diamonds Limited Provides Phase 5 Drilling Grows Neta Gold Prospect
CI
09/29Gibb River Diamonds Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
09/16GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Concludes Drilling at Edjudina Project; Shares Climb 4%
MT
09/15Gibb River Diamonds Limited Announces the Completion of the Phase 5 RC Drill Program At..
CI
09/05GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Starts Phase Five Drilling at Edjudina Gold Project; Shares Surge 11..
MT
09/05Gibb River Diamonds Limited Announces Phase 5 Drilling Commencement At Edjudina Gold Pr..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,33  0,24  0,24 
Net income 2021 1,98 M 1,44 M 1,44 M
Net cash 2021 2,28 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,0 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 32 021 286x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gibb River Diamonds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James McArthur Richards Executive Chairman
Grant Jonathan Mooney Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Thomas Henry Reddicliffe Non-Executive Director
Michael Denny Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS LIMITED1.19%13
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED20.62%27 751
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD268.22%27 713
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA36.17%13 475
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED3.24%10 491
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-5.13%10 013