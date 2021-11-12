AGM Presentation 2021 - Amended

|
AGM Presentation
12 November 2021
Edjudina Gold - 100%
Iroquois Zn-Pb - 20% Free Carry Highland Plains Phosphate - 100% Ellendale Diamonds - Option Sale Pending
All Projects in Western Australia or NT
GIB is an ASX Listed, Multi-commodity Exploration and Development Company
ASX Code: GIB
211,509,445
Total Shares on Issue
Market Capitalisation
$16.9
(u diluted at $0.08
|
Cash on Hand (31 Sept)
$2.09
Due March 2022
$1.0
Due March 2023
$4.0
(Both payments contingent on
Ellendale Option)
Share Price History 12 Months
Major Shareholders
Shares
% of
Capital
Jim Richards
41,683,592
19.7
Other Directors
9,273,888
4.4
Total
1,483 Shareholders
Neta Lodes Gold Discovery, Edjudina,
Western Australia
2
Board of Directors & Management
Mr. Jim Richards
BSc Hons (Geology),
Executive Chairman
27 years experience in mining and
exploration
Grant Mooney
Non-Executive
Exploration
Non-Executive
Director & Company
Director
Manager
Secretary
Tom Reddicliffe
Michael Denny
3
Summary of GIB Projects & Interests
1. Edjudina Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields, WA
GIB 100%
• Six drilling campaigns since project acquisition in July 2020
• Discovery of the Neta Lodes Prospect includes 36m at 3.97g/t from 4m
• Mining Lease applied for over Neta Lodes
2. Iroquois Zn-Pb Discovery, WA
STK JV, GIB 20% Free-carry to BFS
• Assays for STK hole IQRC001 include
5m @ 2.9% Zn + Pb from 23m
|
22m @ 2.2% Zn + Pb from 37m
23m @ 5.5% Zn + Pb from 108m (further new drill hole assays pending)
3. Ellendale Diamond ProjectGIB 100% with BDM Option to Purchase 100%
• March 2021 GIB entered into a staged two year Option with Burgundy Diamond Mines
(BDM) which gives BDM the right to purchase 100% of the Ellendale Diamond Project
• Total transaction is $6.7 million in cash, 16 million BDM shares, and a 1.5% gross revenue
royalty. $1.7m and 4 million BDM shares have already been received
4.
Highland Plains Phosphate Project, NT
GIB 100%
• Total JORC (2004) compliant Inferred Resource: 53 million tonnes at 16% P2O5
|
|
Shares in Accelerate Resources Limited (ASX: AX8)
GIB 100%
• GIB owns 3 million shares in AX8 (last traded at 4.9 cents per share)
|
Edjudina Gold Project - GIB 100%
Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia
• Shallow/outcropping gold lodes
|
|
prospect includes 36m @
|
|
intersections
• Gawler and Perseverance both
indicate excellent grades
|
continuous historic gold
workings over 13km
• Historic production figures for
the Edjudina field are 39,476
|
41.0g/t,
• Active haul road runs through
the tenement to the Carosue
Dam mill complex 45km to the
south west
• Mining Lease application over
Neta Lodes
5
