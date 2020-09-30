Log in
GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS LIMITED

(GIB)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/29
0.048 AUD   -4.00%
04:15aGIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Appendix 4G
PU
09/28GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Proposed issue of Securities - GIB
PU
09/17GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Change in substantial holding
PU
Gibb River Diamonds : Appendix 4G

09/30/2020

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS LIMITED

ABN/ARBN

Financial year ended

51 129 158 550

30 June 2020

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

X

these pages of our annual report:

36-44

X

this URL on our website:

www.gibbriverdiamonds.com

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 29 September 2020 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date here:

29 September 2020

Sign here:

_______________________________

Company Secretary

Print name:

GRANT J. MOONEY

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found.

1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

the period above. We have disclosed …

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

board and management; and

at this location:

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and

_____________________________________________

those delegated to management.

Insert location here

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of

our board and management (including those matters expressly

reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

X at this location:

http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/irm/content/pdf/Matters_Rese

rved_for_Board_Approval.pdf

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing

Corporate Governance Statement OR

a person, or putting forward to security holders a

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and

candidate for election, as a director; and

at this location:

this recommendation is therefore not

(b) provide security holders with all material

_____________________________________________

applicable

information in its possession relevant to a

decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a

Insert location here

director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our

each director and senior executive setting out the

Corporate Governance Statement OR

terms of their appointment.

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and

at this location:

this recommendation is therefore not

_____________________________________________

applicable

Insert location here

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our

accountable directly to the board, through the chair,

Corporate Governance Statement OR

on all matters to do with the proper functioning of

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and

the board.

at this location:

this recommendation is therefore not

_____________________________________________

applicable

Insert location here

2

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation

the period above. We have disclosed …

in full for the whole of the period above. We

have disclosed …

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

X an explanation why that is so in our

(a) have

a

diversity

policy

which

includes

paragraph (a):

Corporate Governance Statement OR

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

requirements for the board or a relevant

http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/IRM/Comp

committee

of

the

board

to set measurable

at this location:

any/ShowPage.aspx?CategoryId=190&CPID=1363

objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

&EID=47134694

_____________________________________________

assess

annually

both the

objectives

and the

we are an externally managed entity and

entity's progress in achieving them;

Insert location here

this recommendation is therefore not

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

applicable

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period

X at this location:

the measurable objectives for achieving gender

diversity set by the board or a relevant committee

http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/IRM/Company/ShowPage.aspx

of the board in accordance with the entity's

?CategoryId=190&CPID=1363&EID=47134694

diversity policy and its progress towards

… the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the

achieving them and either:

board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our

(1) the respective proportions of men and

diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

women on the board, in senior executive

positions and across the whole organisation

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(including how the entity has defined "senior

at this location:

executive" for these purposes); or

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the

entity's

most

recent

"Gender

Equality

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

Indicators", as defined in and published

under that Act.

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

3

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation

the period above. We have disclosed …

in full for the whole of the period above. We

have disclosed …

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our

(a) have and

disclose a process

for periodically

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Corporate Governance Statement OR

evaluating the performance of the board,

its

we are an externally managed entity and

committees and individual directors; and

at this location:

this recommendation is therefore not

(b) disclose, in

relation to each

reporting period,

_____________________________________________

applicable

whether

a

performance

evaluation

was

Insert location here

undertaken in the reporting period in accordance

with that process.

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our

(a) have and

disclose a process

for periodically

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Corporate Governance Statement OR

evaluating the performance of its senior

we are an externally managed entity and

executives; and

at this location:

this recommendation is therefore not

(b) disclose, in

relation to each

reporting period,

_____________________________________________

applicable

whether

a

performance

evaluation

was

Insert location here

undertaken in the reporting period in accordance

with that process.

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

  • at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

4

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation

the period above. We have disclosed …

in full for the whole of the period above. We

have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

With reference to paragraph (a):

(a) have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with

X an explanation why that is so in our

paragraphs (1) and (2):

(1) has at least three members, a majority of

Corporate Governance Statement OR

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

whom are independent directors; and

we are an externally managed entity and

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at this location:

this recommendation is therefore not

applicable

and disclose:

_____________________________________________

(3) the charter of the committee;

Insert location here

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

at this location:

number of times the committee met

throughout

the

period

and the

individual

_____________________________________________

attendances

of

the

members

at those

Insert location here

meetings; OR

(b) if it does not have a nomination committee,

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

disclose that fact and the processes it employs to

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

address board succession issues and to ensure

that the board has the appropriate balance of

at this location:

skills, knowledge, experience, independence and

diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and

_____________________________________________

responsibilities effectively.

Insert location here

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

  • the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

  • at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

5

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation

the period above. We have disclosed …

in full for the whole of the period above. We

have disclosed …

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills

… our board skills matrix:

an explanation why that is so in our

matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Corporate Governance Statement OR

the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and

membership.

_____________________________________________

this recommendation is therefore not

applicable

Insert location here

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

… the names of the directors considered by the board to be

an explanation why that is so in our

(a) the names of the directors considered by the

independent directors:

Corporate Governance Statement

board to be independent directors;

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association

at this location:

or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3

but the board is of the opinion that it does not

_____________________________________________

compromise the independence of the director,

Insert location here

the nature of the interest, position, association or

relationship in question and an explanation of

… where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b):

why the board is of that opinion; and

(c) the length of service of each director.

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

… the length of service of each director:

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

2020 Annual Report - Directors Report

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our

independent directors.

Corporate Governance Statement OR

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and

at this location:

this recommendation is therefore not

_____________________________________________

applicable

Insert location here

6

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation

the period above. We have disclosed …

in full for the whole of the period above. We

have disclosed …

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

X an explanation why that is so in our

independent director and, in particular, should not

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Corporate Governance Statement OR

be the same person as the CEO of the entity.

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and

this recommendation is therefore not

_____________________________________________

applicable

Insert location here

2.6

A listed entity should have a program for inducting

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

new directors and provide appropriate professional

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

development opportunities for directors to develop

at this location:

Governance Statement OR

and maintain the skills and knowledge needed to

http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/IRM/Company/ShowPage.aspx

we are an externally managed entity and

perform their role as directors effectively.

?CategoryId=190&CPID=1362&EID=54287444

this recommendation is therefore not

applicable

PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY

3.1

A listed entity should:

… our code of conduct or a summary of it:

an explanation why that is so in our

(a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Corporate Governance Statement

executives and employees; and

at this location:

(b) disclose that code or a summary of it.

http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/irm/content/pdf/Code_

of_Conduct.pdf

PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN CORPORATE REPORTING

4.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

With reference to paragraph (a) (1), (2), (4) and

(a) have an audit committee which:

… the fact that we have an audit committee that complies with

(5)

paragraphs (1) and (2):

(1) has at least three members, all of whom are

X an explanation why that is so in our

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

non-executive directors and a majority of

Corporate Governance Statement

whom are independent directors; and

at this location:

(2) is chaired by an independent director, who is

_____________________________________________

not the chair of the board,

Insert location here

and disclose:

(3) the charter of the committee;

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(4) the relevant qualifications and experience of

the members of the committee; and

at this location:

(5) in relation to each reporting period, the

number of times the committee met

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

throughout the period and the individual

attendances of the members at those

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

7

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation

the period above. We have disclosed …

in full for the whole of the period above. We

have disclosed …

meetings; OR

at this location:

(b) if it does not have an audit committee, disclose

http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/IRM/Company/ShowPage.aspx

that fact and the processes it employs that

?CategoryId=190&CPID=1360&EID=52862436

independently verify and safeguard the integrity

of its corporate reporting, including the processes

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

for the appointment and removal of the external

… the fact that we do not have an audit committee and the

auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement

processes we employ that independently verify and safeguard the

partner.

integrity of our corporate reporting, including the processes for the

appointment and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of

the audit engagement partner:

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/IRM/Company/ShowPage.aspx

?CategoryId=190&CPID=1360&EID=52862436

4.2

The board of a listed entity should, before it

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our

approves the entity's financial statements for a

Corporate Governance Statement

financial period, receive from its CEO and CFO a

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

declaration that, in their opinion, the financial

at this location:

records of the entity have been properly maintained

and that the financial statements comply with the

_____________________________________________

appropriate accounting standards and give a true and

Insert location here

fair view of the financial position and performance of

the entity and that the opinion has been formed on

the basis of a sound system of risk management and

internal control which is operating effectively.

4.3

A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our

its external auditor attends its AGM and is available

Corporate Governance Statement OR

to answer questions from security holders relevant to

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity that

the audit.

at this location:

does not hold an annual general meeting

_____________________________________________

and this recommendation is therefore not

Insert location here

applicable

8

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation

the period above. We have disclosed …

in full for the whole of the period above. We

have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 5 - MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE

5.1

A listed entity should:

… our continuous disclosure compliance policy or a summary of it:

an explanation why that is so in our

(a) have a written policy

for complying with

its

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Corporate Governance Statement

continuous disclosure

obligations under

the

at this location:

Listing Rules; and

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it.

PRINCIPLE 6 - RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS

6.1

A listed entity should provide information about

… information about us and our governance on our website:

an explanation why that is so in our

itself and its governance to investors via its website.

Corporate Governance Statement

X at this location:

http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/irm/content/corporate-

governance.aspx?RID=269

6.2

A listed entity should design and implement an

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our

investor relations program to facilitate effective two-

Corporate Governance Statement

way communication with investors.

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/irm/content/pdf/Shareholder_

Communication_Policy.pdf

6.3

A listed entity should disclose the policies and

… our policies and processes for facilitating and encouraging

an explanation why that is so in our

processes it has in place to facilitate and encourage

participation at meetings of security holders:

Corporate Governance Statement OR

participation at meetings of security holders.

we are an externally managed entity that

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

does not hold periodic meetings of security

http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/irm/content/pdf/Shareholder_

holders and this recommendation is

therefore not applicable

Communication_Policy.pdf

6.4

A listed entity should give security holders the

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our

option to receive communications from, and send

Corporate Governance Statement

communications to, the entity and its security

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

registry electronically.

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

9

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation

the period above. We have disclosed …

in full for the whole of the period above. We

have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 7 - RECOGNISE AND MANAGE RISK

7.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

The entity does not comply with paragraph (a)

(a) have a committee or committees to oversee risk,

… the fact that we have a committee or committees to oversee risk

X an explanation why that is so in our

that comply with paragraphs (1) and (2):

each of which:

Corporate Governance Statement

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(1) has at least three members, a majority of

whom are independent directors; and

at this location:

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

_____________________________________________

and disclose:

Insert location here

(3) the charter of the committee;

(4) the members of the committee; and

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the

at this location:

number

of

times

the committee

met

_____________________________________________

throughout the period

and

the individual

Insert location here

attendances of the members at those

meetings; OR

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

(b) if it does

not

have

a

risk

committee

or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

committees that satisfy (a) above, disclose that

fact and the processes it employs for overseeing

at this location:

the entity's risk management framework.

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

… the fact that we do not have a risk committee or committees that

satisfy (a) and the processes we employ for overseeing our risk

management framework:

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

7.2

The board or a committee of the board should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our

(a) review the entity's risk management framework

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Corporate Governance Statement

at least annually to satisfy itself that it continues

to be sound; and

at this location:

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period,

_____________________________________________

whether such a review has taken place.

Insert location here

10

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation

the period above. We have disclosed …

in full for the whole of the period above. We

have disclosed …

7.3

A listed entity should disclose:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

X an explanation why that is so in our

(a) if it has an internal audit function, how the

… how our internal audit function is structured and what role it

Corporate Governance Statement

performs:

function is structured and what role it performs;

OR

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(b) if it does not have an internal audit function, that

at this location:

fact and the processes it employs for evaluating

and continually improving the effectiveness of its

_____________________________________________

risk management and internal control processes.

Insert location here

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

… the fact that we do not have an internal audit function and the

processes we employ for evaluating and continually improving the

effectiveness of our risk management and internal control processes:

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

7.4

A listed entity should disclose whether it has any

… whether we have any material exposure to economic,

X an explanation why that is so in our

material exposure to economic, environmental and

environmental and social sustainability risks and, if we do, how we

Corporate Governance Statement

social sustainability risks and, if it does, how it

manage or intend to manage those risks:

manages or intends to manage those risks.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

PRINCIPLE 8 - REMUNERATE FAIRLY AND RESPONSIBLY

8.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

X an explanation why that is so in our

(a) have a remuneration committee which:

… the fact that we have a remuneration committee that complies

Corporate Governance Statement OR

with paragraphs (1) and (2):

we are an externally managed entity and

(1) has at least three members, a majority of

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

whom are independent directors; and

this recommendation is therefore not

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at this location:

applicable

and disclose:

_____________________________________________

(3) the charter of the committee;

Insert location here

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

11

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation

the period above. We have disclosed …

in full for the whole of the period above. We

have disclosed …

number of times the committee met

at this location:

throughout the period and the individual

attendances of the members at those

_____________________________________________

meetings; OR

Insert location here

(b) if it does not have a remuneration committee,

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

disclose that fact and the processes it employs for

setting

the

level

and

composition

of

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

remuneration for directors and senior executives

at this location:

and ensuring that such remuneration is

appropriate and not excessive.

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

… the fact that we do not have a remuneration committee and the

processes we employ for setting the level and composition of

remuneration for directors and senior executives and ensuring that

such remuneration is appropriate and not excessive:

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

8.2

A listed entity should separately disclose its policies

… separately our remuneration policies and practices regarding the

an explanation why that is so in our

and practices regarding the remuneration of non-

remuneration of non-executive directors and the remuneration of

Corporate Governance Statement OR

executive directors and the remuneration of

executive directors and other senior executives:

we are an externally managed entity and

executive directors and other senior executives.

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

this recommendation is therefore not

at this location:

applicable

http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/irm/PDF/1608_0/boardandseni

orexecutivesevaluationpolicy

8.3

A listed

entity

which

has

an equity-based

… our policy on this issue or a summary of it:

an explanation why that is so in our

remuneration scheme should:

Corporate Governance Statement OR

(a) have a

policy

on

whether

participants

are

X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we do not have an equity-based

permitted to enter

into

transactions (whether

at this location:

remuneration scheme and this

through the use of derivatives or otherwise)

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

which limit the economic risk of participating in

the scheme; and

Insert location here

OR

we are an externally managed entity and

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it.

this recommendation is therefore not

applicable

12

Disclaimer

GIBB River Diamonds Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
