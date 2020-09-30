Gibb River Diamonds : Appendix 4G 0 09/30/2020 | 04:15am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Name of entity GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS LIMITED ABN/ARBN Financial year ended 51 129 158 550 30 June 2020 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3 X these pages of our annual report: 36-44 X this URL on our website: www.gibbriverdiamonds.com The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 29 September 2020 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date here: 29 September 2020 Sign here: _______________________________ Company Secretary Print name: GRANT J. MOONEY 1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. 1 ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  board and management; and at this location: (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and _____________________________________________ those delegated to management. Insert location here … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management): X at this location: http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/irm/content/pdf/Matters_Rese rved_for_Board_Approval.pdf 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing Corporate Governance Statement OR a person, or putting forward to security holders a X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  we are an externally managed entity and candidate for election, as a director; and  at this location: this recommendation is therefore not (b) provide security holders with all material _____________________________________________ applicable information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a Insert location here director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our each director and senior executive setting out the Corporate Governance Statement OR terms of their appointment. X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  we are an externally managed entity and  at this location: this recommendation is therefore not _____________________________________________ applicable Insert location here 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our accountable directly to the board, through the chair, Corporate Governance Statement OR on all matters to do with the proper functioning of X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  we are an externally managed entity and the board.  at this location: this recommendation is therefore not _____________________________________________ applicable Insert location here 2 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of We have NOTfollowed the recommendation the period above. We have disclosed … in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with X an explanation why that is so in our (a) have a diversity policy which includes paragraph (a): Corporate Governance Statement OR X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR requirements for the board or a relevant http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/IRM/Comp  committee of the board to set measurable at this location: any/ShowPage.aspx?CategoryId=190&CPID=1363 objectives for achieving gender diversity and to &EID=47134694 _____________________________________________ assess annually both the objectives and the  we are an externally managed entity and entity's progress in achieving them; Insert location here this recommendation is therefore not (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: applicable (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period X at this location: the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/IRM/Company/ShowPage.aspx of the board in accordance with the entity's ?CategoryId=190&CPID=1363&EID=47134694 diversity policy and its progress towards … the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the achieving them and either: board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our (1) the respective proportions of men and diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them: women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (including how the entity has defined "senior  at this location: executive" for these purposes); or (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under _____________________________________________ Insert location here the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality … and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 3 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of We have NOTfollowed the recommendation the period above. We have disclosed … in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):  an explanation why that is so in our (a) have and disclose a process for periodically X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Corporate Governance Statement OR evaluating the performance of the board, its  we are an externally managed entity and  committees and individual directors; and at this location: this recommendation is therefore not (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, _____________________________________________ applicable whether a performance evaluation was Insert location here undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):  an explanation why that is so in our (a) have and disclose a process for periodically X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Corporate Governance Statement OR evaluating the performance of its senior  we are an externally managed entity and  executives; and at this location: this recommendation is therefore not (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, _____________________________________________ applicable whether a performance evaluation was Insert location here undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 4 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of We have NOTfollowed the recommendation the period above. We have disclosed … in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] With reference to paragraph (a): (a) have a nomination committee which: … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with X an explanation why that is so in our paragraphs (1) and (2): (1) has at least three members, a majority of Corporate Governance Statement OR  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  whom are independent directors; and we are an externally managed entity and  (2) is chaired by an independent director, at this location: this recommendation is therefore not applicable and disclose: _____________________________________________ (3) the charter of the committee; Insert location here (4) the members of the committee; and (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the … and a copy of the charter of the committee:  at this location: number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual _____________________________________________ attendances of the members at those Insert location here meetings; OR (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): disclose that fact and the processes it employs to  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of  at this location: skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and _____________________________________________ responsibilities effectively. Insert location here [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 5 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of We have NOTfollowed the recommendation the period above. We have disclosed … in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills … our board skills matrix:  an explanation why that is so in our matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Corporate Governance Statement OR the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its  at this location:  we are an externally managed entity and membership. _____________________________________________ this recommendation is therefore not applicable Insert location here 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: … the names of the directors considered by the board to be  an explanation why that is so in our (a) the names of the directors considered by the independent directors: Corporate Governance Statement board to be independent directors; X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (b) if a director has an interest, position, association  at this location: or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not _____________________________________________ compromise the independence of the director, Insert location here the nature of the interest, position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of … where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b): why the board is of that opinion; and (c) the length of service of each director. X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here … the length of service of each director: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at this location: 2020 Annual Report - Directors Report 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our independent directors. Corporate Governance Statement OR X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  we are an externally managed entity and  at this location: this recommendation is therefore not _____________________________________________ applicable Insert location here 6 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of We have NOTfollowed the recommendation the period above. We have disclosed … in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an … the fact that we follow this recommendation: X an explanation why that is so in our independent director and, in particular, should not  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Corporate Governance Statement OR be the same person as the CEO of the entity.  at this location:  we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not _____________________________________________ applicable Insert location here 2.6 A listed entity should have a program for inducting … the fact that we follow this recommendation: new directors and provide appropriate professional X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR an explanation why that is so in our Corporate development opportunities for directors to develop at this location: Governance Statement OR and maintain the skills and knowledge needed to http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/IRM/Company/ShowPage.aspx  we are an externally managed entity and perform their role as directors effectively. ?CategoryId=190&CPID=1362&EID=54287444 this recommendation is therefore not applicable PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY 3.1 A listed entity should: … our code of conduct or a summary of it:  an explanation why that is so in our (a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Corporate Governance Statement executives and employees; and at this location: (b) disclose that code or a summary of it. http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/irm/content/pdf/Code_ of_Conduct.pdf PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN CORPORATE REPORTING 4.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] With reference to paragraph (a) (1), (2), (4) and (a) have an audit committee which: … the fact that we have an audit committee that complies with (5) paragraphs (1) and (2): (1) has at least three members, all of whom are X an explanation why that is so in our  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR non-executive directors and a majority of Corporate Governance Statement whom are independent directors; and  at this location: (2) is chaired by an independent director, who is _____________________________________________ not the chair of the board, Insert location here and disclose: (3) the charter of the committee; … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (4) the relevant qualifications and experience of the members of the committee; and at this location: (5) in relation to each reporting period, the number of times the committee met … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those in our Corporate Governance Statement OR 7 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of We have NOTfollowed the recommendation the period above. We have disclosed … in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … meetings; OR at this location: (b) if it does not have an audit committee, disclose http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/IRM/Company/ShowPage.aspx that fact and the processes it employs that ?CategoryId=190&CPID=1360&EID=52862436 independently verify and safeguard the integrity of its corporate reporting, including the processes [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] for the appointment and removal of the external … the fact that we do not have an audit committee and the auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement processes we employ that independently verify and safeguard the partner. integrity of our corporate reporting, including the processes for the appointment and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of the audit engagement partner: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at this location: http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/IRM/Company/ShowPage.aspx ?CategoryId=190&CPID=1360&EID=52862436 4.2 The board of a listed entity should, before it … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our approves the entity's financial statements for a Corporate Governance Statement financial period, receive from its CEO and CFO a X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR declaration that, in their opinion, the financial  at this location: records of the entity have been properly maintained and that the financial statements comply with the _____________________________________________ appropriate accounting standards and give a true and Insert location here fair view of the financial position and performance of the entity and that the opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. 4.3 A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our its external auditor attends its AGM and is available Corporate Governance Statement OR to answer questions from security holders relevant to X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  we are an externally managed entity that the audit.  at this location: does not hold an annual general meeting _____________________________________________ and this recommendation is therefore not Insert location here applicable 8 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of We have NOTfollowed the recommendation the period above. We have disclosed … in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 5 - MAKE TIMELY AND BALANCED DISCLOSURE 5.1 A listed entity should: … our continuous disclosure compliance policy or a summary of it:  an explanation why that is so in our (a) have a written policy for complying with its X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Corporate Governance Statement continuous disclosure obligations under the at this location: Listing Rules; and (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it. PRINCIPLE 6 - RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS 6.1 A listed entity should provide information about … information about us and our governance on our website:  an explanation why that is so in our itself and its governance to investors via its website. Corporate Governance Statement X at this location: http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/irm/content/corporate- governance.aspx?RID=269 6.2 A listed entity should design and implement an … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our investor relations program to facilitate effective two- Corporate Governance Statement way communication with investors. X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at this location: http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/irm/content/pdf/Shareholder_ Communication_Policy.pdf 6.3 A listed entity should disclose the policies and … our policies and processes for facilitating and encouraging  an explanation why that is so in our processes it has in place to facilitate and encourage participation at meetings of security holders: Corporate Governance Statement OR participation at meetings of security holders.  we are an externally managed entity that X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at this location: does not hold periodic meetings of security http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/irm/content/pdf/Shareholder_ holders and this recommendation is therefore not applicable Communication_Policy.pdf 6.4 A listed entity should give security holders the … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our option to receive communications from, and send Corporate Governance Statement communications to, the entity and its security X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR registry electronically.  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 9 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of We have NOTfollowed the recommendation the period above. We have disclosed … in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … PRINCIPLE 7 - RECOGNISE AND MANAGE RISK 7.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] The entity does not comply with paragraph (a) (a) have a committee or committees to oversee risk, … the fact that we have a committee or committees to oversee risk X an explanation why that is so in our that comply with paragraphs (1) and (2): each of which: Corporate Governance Statement  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and  at this location: (2) is chaired by an independent director, _____________________________________________ and disclose: Insert location here (3) the charter of the committee; (4) the members of the committee; and … and a copy of the charter of the committee: (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the  at this location: number of times the committee met _____________________________________________ throughout the period and the individual Insert location here attendances of the members at those meetings; OR … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): (b) if it does not have a risk committee or  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR committees that satisfy (a) above, disclose that fact and the processes it employs for overseeing  at this location: the entity's risk management framework. _____________________________________________ Insert location here [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] … the fact that we do not have a risk committee or committees that satisfy (a) and the processes we employ for overseeing our risk management framework: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 7.2 The board or a committee of the board should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation:  an explanation why that is so in our (a) review the entity's risk management framework X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Corporate Governance Statement at least annually to satisfy itself that it continues  to be sound; and at this location: (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, _____________________________________________ whether such a review has taken place. Insert location here 10 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of We have NOTfollowed the recommendation the period above. We have disclosed … in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … 7.3 A listed entity should disclose: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] X an explanation why that is so in our (a) if it has an internal audit function, how the … how our internal audit function is structured and what role it Corporate Governance Statement performs: function is structured and what role it performs; OR in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (b) if it does not have an internal audit function, that  at this location: fact and the processes it employs for evaluating and continually improving the effectiveness of its _____________________________________________ risk management and internal control processes. Insert location here [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] … the fact that we do not have an internal audit function and the processes we employ for evaluating and continually improving the effectiveness of our risk management and internal control processes: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 7.4 A listed entity should disclose whether it has any … whether we have any material exposure to economic, X an explanation why that is so in our material exposure to economic, environmental and environmental and social sustainability risks and, if we do, how we Corporate Governance Statement social sustainability risks and, if it does, how it manage or intend to manage those risks: manages or intends to manage those risks.  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at this location: PRINCIPLE 8 - REMUNERATE FAIRLY AND RESPONSIBLY 8.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] X an explanation why that is so in our (a) have a remuneration committee which: … the fact that we have a remuneration committee that complies Corporate Governance Statement OR with paragraphs (1) and (2):  we are an externally managed entity and (1) has at least three members, a majority of  in our Corporate Governance Statement OR whom are independent directors; and this recommendation is therefore not (2) is chaired by an independent director,  at this location: applicable and disclose: _____________________________________________ (3) the charter of the committee; Insert location here (4) the members of the committee; and (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the … and a copy of the charter of the committee: 11 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of We have NOTfollowed the recommendation the period above. We have disclosed … in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed … number of times the committee met  at this location: throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those _____________________________________________ meetings; OR Insert location here (b) if it does not have a remuneration committee, … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): disclose that fact and the processes it employs for setting the level and composition of X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR remuneration for directors and senior executives at this location: and ensuring that such remuneration is appropriate and not excessive. [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] … the fact that we do not have a remuneration committee and the processes we employ for setting the level and composition of remuneration for directors and senior executives and ensuring that such remuneration is appropriate and not excessive: X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  at this location: _____________________________________________ Insert location here 8.2 A listed entity should separately disclose its policies … separately our remuneration policies and practices regarding the  an explanation why that is so in our and practices regarding the remuneration of non- remuneration of non-executive directors and the remuneration of Corporate Governance Statement OR executive directors and the remuneration of executive directors and other senior executives:  we are an externally managed entity and executive directors and other senior executives. X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR this recommendation is therefore not at this location: applicable http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/irm/PDF/1608_0/boardandseni orexecutivesevaluationpolicy 8.3 A listed entity which has an equity-based … our policy on this issue or a summary of it:  an explanation why that is so in our remuneration scheme should: Corporate Governance Statement OR (a) have a policy on whether participants are X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR  we do not have an equity-based  permitted to enter into transactions (whether at this location: remuneration scheme and this through the use of derivatives or otherwise) _____________________________________________ recommendation is therefore not applicable which limit the economic risk of participating in the scheme; and Insert location here OR  we are an externally managed entity and (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it. this recommendation is therefore not applicable 12 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer GIBB River Diamonds Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:14:15 UTC 0 All news about GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS LIMITED 04:15a GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Appendix 4G PU 09/28 GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Proposed issue of Securities - GIB PU 09/17 GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Change in substantial holding PU 09/09 GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Change of Director's Interest Notice PU 09/08 GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Appendix 2A PU 09/08 GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Appendix 3B PU 09/08 GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : SPP Closes Oversubscribed PU 08/17 GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Share Purchase Plan PU 08/17 GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : GIB Launches Share Purchase Plan PU 02/11 GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS : Investor Presentation - RIU Explorers Conference PU