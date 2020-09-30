Gibb River Diamonds : Appendix 4G

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 29 September 2020 and has been approved by the board.
The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.
Date here:
29 September 2020
Sign here:
_______________________________
Company Secretary
Print name:
GRANT J. MOONEY
1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.
Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.
Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.
"Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found.
1
ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of
the period above. We have disclosed …
We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT
1.1
A listed entity should disclose:
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
board and management; and
at this location:
(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and
_____________________________________________
those delegated to management.
Insert location here
… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of
our board and management (including those matters expressly
reserved to the board and those delegated to management):
… the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the
achieving them and either:
board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our
(1) the respective proportions of men and
diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:
women on the board, in senior executive
positions and across the whole organisation
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
(including how the entity has defined "senior
at this location:
executive" for these purposes); or
(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under
_____________________________________________
Insert location here
the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the
entity's
most
recent
"Gender
Equality
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):
Indicators", as defined in and published
under that Act.
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
at this location:
_____________________________________________
Insert location here
3
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of
We have NOTfollowed the recommendation
the period above. We have disclosed …
in full for the whole of the period above. We
have disclosed …
1.6
A listed entity should:
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
an explanation why that is so in our
(a) have and
disclose a process
for periodically
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
Corporate Governance Statement OR
evaluating the performance of the board,
its
we are an externally managed entity and
committees and individual directors; and
at this location:
this recommendation is therefore not
(b) disclose, in
relation to each
reporting period,
_____________________________________________
applicable
whether
a
performance
evaluation
was
Insert location here
undertaken in the reporting period in accordance
with that process.
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
at this location:
_____________________________________________
Insert location here
1.7
A listed entity should:
… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):
an explanation why that is so in our
(a) have and
disclose a process
for periodically
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
Corporate Governance Statement OR
evaluating the performance of its senior
we are an externally managed entity and
executives; and
at this location:
this recommendation is therefore not
(b) disclose, in
relation to each
reporting period,
_____________________________________________
applicable
whether
a
performance
evaluation
was
Insert location here
undertaken in the reporting period in accordance
with that process.
… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
at this location:
_____________________________________________
Insert location here
4
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of
We have NOTfollowed the recommendation
the period above. We have disclosed …
in full for the whole of the period above. We
have disclosed …
PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE
2.1
The board of a listed entity should:
[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]
With reference to paragraph (a):
(a) have a nomination committee which:
… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with
X an explanation why that is so in our
paragraphs (1) and (2):
(1) has at least three members, a majority of
Corporate Governance Statement OR
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
whom are independent directors; and
we are an externally managed entity and
(2) is chaired by an independent director,
at this location:
this recommendation is therefore not
applicable
and disclose:
_____________________________________________
(3) the charter of the committee;
Insert location here
(4) the members of the committee; and
(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the
… and a copy of the charter of the committee:
at this location:
number of times the committee met
throughout
the
period
and the
individual
_____________________________________________
attendances
of
the
members
at those
Insert location here
meetings; OR
(b) if it does not have a nomination committee,
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):
disclose that fact and the processes it employs to
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
address board succession issues and to ensure
that the board has the appropriate balance of
at this location:
skills, knowledge, experience, independence and
diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and
_____________________________________________
responsibilities effectively.
Insert location here
[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]
the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
at this location:
_____________________________________________
Insert location here
5
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of
We have NOTfollowed the recommendation
the period above. We have disclosed …
in full for the whole of the period above. We
have disclosed …
2.2
A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills
… our board skills matrix:
an explanation why that is so in our
matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
Corporate Governance Statement OR
the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its
at this location:
we are an externally managed entity and
membership.
_____________________________________________
this recommendation is therefore not
applicable
Insert location here
2.3
A listed entity should disclose:
… the names of the directors considered by the board to be
an explanation why that is so in our
(a) the names of the directors considered by the
independent directors:
Corporate Governance Statement
board to be independent directors;
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
(b) if a director has an interest, position, association
at this location:
or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3
but the board is of the opinion that it does not
_____________________________________________
compromise the independence of the director,
Insert location here
the nature of the interest, position, association or
relationship in question and an explanation of
… where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b):
why the board is of that opinion; and
(c) the length of service of each director.
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
at this location:
_____________________________________________
Insert location here
… the length of service of each director:
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
at this location:
2020 Annual Report - Directors Report
2.4
A majority of the board of a listed entity should be
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
an explanation why that is so in our
independent directors.
Corporate Governance Statement OR
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
we are an externally managed entity and
at this location:
this recommendation is therefore not
_____________________________________________
applicable
Insert location here
6
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of
We have NOTfollowed the recommendation
the period above. We have disclosed …
in full for the whole of the period above. We
have disclosed …
2.5
The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
X an explanation why that is so in our
independent director and, in particular, should not
in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
Corporate Governance Statement OR
be the same person as the CEO of the entity.
at this location:
we are an externally managed entity and
this recommendation is therefore not
_____________________________________________
applicable
Insert location here
2.6
A listed entity should have a program for inducting
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
new directors and provide appropriate professional
X in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
an explanation why that is so in our Corporate
development opportunities for directors to develop
GIBB River Diamonds Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:14:15 UTC