Gibb River Diamonds : Neta Lodes Gold Prospect Strike Doubles to 160m

Executive Chairman Jim Richards and GIB Exploration Manager Michael Denny during the Phase 2 aircore drilling campaign at the Neta Lodes Prospect at Edjudina, WA.

Drilling at the Gawler Prospect has confirmed an excellent target with a strike length of 270m and multiple lodes; shallow workings are also present which require deeper drilling.

1.0 Edjudina Gold Project GIB Option to acquire 100%

Gibb River Diamonds Limited ('GIB' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from the Phase 2 aircore drilling program at Edjudina which took place from 3 to 29 November 2020. A total of 157 holes were drilled for 6,162 metres, all holes were drilled at a 60 degree dip. There were no accidents or lost time incidents.

A total of 2,415 samples were assayed either as one metre splits (1,607 samples) or as composite samples (808 samples), mainly 6 metre composites. Blank, duplicate, standard and repeat samples were added as necessary to ensure data integrity for future resource calculations.

The aim of the Phase 2 drilling program was to define the strike extent of the mineralisation at Neta Lodes and Gawler which was discovered in October 2020 and to test various exploration targets in the vicinity of these two prospects.

Due to the limitations of the aircore rig, no deeper drilling (>68m down-hole) at Neta Lodes or Gawler was possible and these prospects remain fully open at depth. There are some very exciting targets at both of these prospects. This includes following up of the Neta Lodes discovery hole (36m at 3.97g/t from 4m) and drilling under the shallow stopes and mineralisation intersected in the Phase 2 drilling at Gawler.

Figure 1: Edjudina Gold Project - Location Map

