Gibb River Diamonds : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GIB

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
only
Entity name
GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday November 15, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
use
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Security description
New class - code
|
Unlisted Options
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Total number of +securities to be
issued/transferred Issue date
9,000,000 15/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
GIBB RIVER DIAMONDS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
Registered number type
Registration number
|
ABN
51129158550
ASX issuer code
GIB
|
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
15/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other
Please specify
Options issued to Directors following the receipt of Shareholder approval on 12 November 2021
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
New +securities
|
+Security description
Unlisted Options
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
|
15/11/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
http://www.gibbriverdiamonds.com/irm/PDF/4fd20bd9-8e06-4e90-89b7-fcda0512fbac/NoticeofAnnualGeneralMeeting
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.11000000
31/8/2025
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
Other
Ordinary fully paid share (ASX Code: GIB)
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Options issued following shareholder approval received 12 November 2021
Issue details
Number of +securities
9,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
|
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
incentive options to directors
Purpose of the issue
Other
Additional Details
To incentivise Directors and provide remuneration linked to the performance.
