Gibb River Diamonds : Phase 3 Drilling Expands Gold Discovery at Edjudina WA

A contract has been signed with a Kalgoorlie drilling contractor to provide aircore drilling services commencing around the 19 May 2021. The aim of this Phase 4 drilling program will be to discover repetitions of Neta Lodes style mineralisation along the 13 km of under- explored and

The Carlsen Lode higher grade core (strike 60 metres) has been defined from surface down to 80 metres and is still open at depth

The mineralisation is mainly hosted in two bodies - the Carlsen Lode (strike 160 metres) and Kasparov Lode (strike 150 metres), with both containing higher grade cores reporting >10 gram metres. Both lodes remain open at depth

Phase 3 RC drilling at the Neta Lodes Gold Prospect, Edjudina, WA has expanded the previous high grade mineralisation and defined two high grade cores from surface

1.0 Edjudina Gold Project GIB 100%

Gibb River Diamonds Limited ('GIB' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from the highly successful Phase 3 RC drilling program at the Neta Lodes Prospect, part of the Edjudina Gold Project (GIB 100%). This program took place from 2 to 11 March 2021. A total of 22 holes were drilled for 1,921 metres. There were no accidents or lost time incidents.

A total of 1,088 samples were assayed either as one metre splits (903 samples) or as composite samples (185 samples), mainly 6 metre composites. Blank, duplicate, standard and repeat samples were added as necessary to ensure data integrity for future resource calculations.

The highly successful Phase 3 drilling program has better defined and expanded the GIB Neta Lodes gold discovery. This is an exciting prospect which displays mineralisation from surface, grades, geometry and location which indicate potential for bulk open pit mining

The discovery of Neta Lodes, the first of its type in the Edjudina field, now provides an mineralisation model which will be used to guide ongoing exploration. Planning for a Phase 4 aircore drilling program is underway, which will be targeting Neta Lodes lookalike deposits along the highly prospective, under-explored and under-drilled 13km strike corridor at Edjudina.

This Phase 4 drilling program is scheduled to commence around the 19 May 2021. GIB has recently signed a contract with a quality Kalgoorlie based drilling contractor to provide these aircore drilling services.

Figure 1: Edjudina Gold Project - Location Map

