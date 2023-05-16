Gibraltar Industries : 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings Transcript

MAY 03, 2023 / 1:00PM, ROCK.OQ - Q1 2023 Gibraltar Industries Inc Earnings Call

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. With me on the call is Bill Bosway, Gibraltar Industries Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Murphy, Gibraltar's Chief Financial Officer.

Now I will turn the call over to Bill Bosway. Bill?

William T. Bosway - Gibraltar Industries, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO

Thanks, Carolyn. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. We'll start with an overview of the first quarter 2023 results. Tim will then take you through our financial performance, and then I'll walk you through our 2023 outlook, and then we'll open the call for your questions.

So let's turn to Slide 3 titled First Quarter 2023 Results. We got off to a good start in the quarter and delivered the net sales, earnings and cash performance we expected going into the year and saw a 20% sequential growth in order backlog as the pace of business really started to increase. For the quarter, we delivered 14% adjusted operating income improvement, 17% adjusted EPS growth and 12% free cash flow margin on a net sales decrease of 8%. We also paid down a large portion of our revolver draw and funded additional purchases on our share repurchase authorization.

Current trends in our end markets and positive customer order activity are also developing as expected and aligned and support our expectations and 2023 guidance. Let me give you a quick snapshot of our end markets.

