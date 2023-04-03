Advanced search
Gibraltar Industries : 2023 Gibraltar Notice Proxy Statement and Proxy Form

04/03/2023
Notice of 2023 Annual

Meeting of Stockholders

and Proxy Statement

April 3, 2023

Dear Fellow Stockholders of Gibraltar:

We are pleased to invite you to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. to be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 A.M., Eastern Time, in a virtual format at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ ROCK2023.

The Annual Meeting is critical to our corporate governance process and to affirming the direction of our Company. The accompanying Proxy Statement provides you with important information about our Board of Directors and executive officers. Additionally, the Proxy Statement informs you of steps we are taking to fulfill our responsibilities to you as a stockholder.

The accompanying Proxy Statement provides you with information relating to the proposals that require your vote. If you hold shares through a brokerage firm, please note that your broker cannot vote on most of the proposals to be acted on at the Annual Meeting without your instruction. Your vote is very important to us and we encourage you to vote promptly using one of the voting methods described in the accompanying Proxy Statement. Our Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote FOR all proposals.

On behalf of our management team and our Board of Directors, we want to thank you for your continued support and confidence in Gibraltar Industries, Inc.

Sincerely,

William T. Bosway

Atlee Valentine Pope

Chairman of the Board,

Lead Independent Director

President and

Chief Executive Officer

3556 Lake Shore Road

PO Box 2028

Buffalo, New York 14219-0228

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD MAY 3, 2023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Gibraltar Industries, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 A.M., Eastern Time (the "2023 Annual Meeting"). The 2023 Annual Meeting will be held in virtual meeting format. You can attend the 2023 Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions during the meeting, by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ROCK2023. You will need to have the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card, or in the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials by the method you consented or elected to receive for delivery. The 2023 Annual Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

  1. Election of eight Director nominees named in the accompanying proxy statement, each to hold office for a one-year term until the 2024 Annual Meeting or until a successor has been duly elected and qualified, or until such director's earlier resignation, retirement or other termination of service.
  2. Advisory vote to determine stockholder preference on whether future Say-on-Pay votes should occur every one, two, or three years (the "Say-When-on-Pay" vote).
  3. Advisory approval of the Company's executive compensation (the "Say-on-Pay" vote).
  4. Approval of the Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Amended and Restated 2018 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock available for issuance as equity awards thereunder by 550,000 and to make other specified revisions.
  5. Approval of an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certification of Incorporation to add a provision designating the state and federal courts of the State of Delaware as the exclusive forums in which certain claims may be brought against the Company.
  6. Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
  7. Transaction of such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on March 17, 2023, as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Even if you plan to participate in the 2023 Annual Meeting, please promptly vote in advance of the meeting by following the instructions in the proxy card or voting instruction form. Voting in advance of the 2023 Annual Meeting does not deprive you of your right to virtually attend the 2023 Annual Meeting and to vote your shares electronically during the meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Katherine E. Bolanowski

General Counsel, Vice President and Secretary

Buffalo, New York

April 3, 2023

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials

for the Stockholder Meeting to be Held May 3, 2023

The Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the accompanying Proxy Statement and

the fiscal year 2022 Annual Report are available at www.proxyvote.com.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • PROXY SUMMARY
  • PROPOSAL 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
    13 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
    21 CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
    24 COMPENSATION OF DIRECTORS
    26 DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF THE COMPANY
    26 PROPOSAL 2 - TIMING OF ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION ("SAY-WHEN-ON-PAY") 27 PROPOSAL 3 - ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION ("SAY-ON-PAY")
    29 COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
    29 Executive Summary
    30 Say-on-Pay Vote Results and Response
    31 Compensation Philosophy and Pay-for-Performance
    33 Distinguishing Awarded Compensation from Realized Compensation
    35 Design of the Compensation Program
    37 Elements of Our Compensation Program
    42 Long-Term Incentive Compensation Grant Practices
    42 Clawback Policy
    43 Executive Stock Ownership Guidelines
    43 Hedging and Pledging Company Securities Policy
    43 Tax Considerations
    44 COMPENSATION AND HUMAN CAPITAL COMMITTEE REPORT
    45 COMPENSATION OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
    45 Summary Compensation Table
    47 Grants of Plan-Based Awards
    48 Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year End
    49 Option Exercises and Stock Vested
    49 Non-qualified Deferred Compensation
    50 Pay Ratio
    51 Pay Versus Performance
    54 Potential Payments on Termination or Change in Control

58 PROPOSAL 4 - APPROVAL OF THE GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. AMENDED AND RESTATED 2018 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN

65 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT

PROPOSAL 5 - APPROVAL OF THE AMENDMENT TO THE COMPANY'S CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION TO

67 ADD A PROVISION DESIGNATING THE STATE AND FEDERAL COURTS OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE AS THE EXCLUSIVE FORUMS IN WHICH CERTAIN CLAIMS MAY BE BROUGHT AGAINST THE COMPANY

69 PROPOSAL 6 - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

  1. INFORMATION ABOUT OUR INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
  2. CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PERSON TRANSACTIONS
  3. AUDIT AND RISK COMMITTEE REPORT
  4. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
  1. EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION
  1. DELINQUENT SECTION 16(a) REPORTS
  1. OTHER MATTERS
  2. STOCKHOLDERS' PROPOSALS
  3. HOUSEHOLDING OF ANNUAL MEETING MATERIALS

76 AVAILABILITY OF FISCAL YEAR 2022 ANNUAL REPORT A-1 APPENDIX A - NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS

B-1 APPENDIX B - AMENDED AND RESTATED 2018 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN C-1 APPENDIX C - AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

Disclaimer

Gibraltar Industries Inc. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 21:35:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
