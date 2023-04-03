Gibraltar Industries : 2023 Gibraltar Notice Proxy Statement and Proxy Form

April 3, 2023

Dear Fellow Stockholders of Gibraltar:

We are pleased to invite you to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. to be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 A.M., Eastern Time, in a virtual format at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ ROCK2023.

The Annual Meeting is critical to our corporate governance process and to affirming the direction of our Company. The accompanying Proxy Statement provides you with important information about our Board of Directors and executive officers. Additionally, the Proxy Statement informs you of steps we are taking to fulfill our responsibilities to you as a stockholder.

The accompanying Proxy Statement provides you with information relating to the proposals that require your vote. If you hold shares through a brokerage firm, please note that your broker cannot vote on most of the proposals to be acted on at the Annual Meeting without your instruction. Your vote is very important to us and we encourage you to vote promptly using one of the voting methods described in the accompanying Proxy Statement. Our Board of Directors recommends that stockholders vote FOR all proposals.

On behalf of our management team and our Board of Directors, we want to thank you for your continued support and confidence in Gibraltar Industries, Inc.

Sincerely,