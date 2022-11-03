Gibraltar Industries : 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Transcript

Timothy F. Murphy Gibraltar Industries, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
William T. Bosway Gibraltar Industries, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Julio Alberto Romero Sidoti & Company, LLC - Equity Analyst
Kenneth Robinson Zener KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Director & Equity Research Analyst
Stefanos Chambous Crist CJS Securities, Inc. - Equity Research Associate
Walter Scott Liptak Seaport Research Partners - MD & Senior Industrials Analyst
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Greeting and welcome to Gibraltar Industries Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like turn the conference over to your host, Caroline Capaccio, LHA Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Ma'am
Caroline Capaccio
Thank you Operator. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. With me on the call is Bill Bosway, Gibraltar Industries' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Murphy, Gibraltar's Chief Financial Officer.
The earnings press release that was issued this morning, as well as the slide presentation that management will use during the call, are both available in the Investor section of the company's website, Gibraltar1.com. As noted in the earnings press release issued today, Gibraltar has classified the processing equipment business in the Agtech segment as held for sale with first quarter 2022 results and has removed the related revenues and expenses from the processing business from its adjusted results. Gibraltar's earnings press release and remarks contain non-GAAP financial measures. (inaudible) the reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted financial measures can be found on the earnings press release that was issued today.
Also, as noted on slide 2 of the presentation, the press release and slide presentation contain forward-looking statements with respect to future financial results. These statements does not guarantee the future performance and the company's actual results may differ materially from any anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Gibraltar advises you to read the risk factors detailed in its SEC filings, which can also be accessed through the company's website.
Now we'll turn the call over to Bill Bosway. Bill?
William T. Bosway - Gibraltar Industries, Inc. - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
Good morning everyone and thank you for joining today's call. We'll start with an overview of second quarter results and financial performance, and we'll talk about our outlook for the rest of the year, and then we'll open the call for your questions. So let's turn to slide 3 and we'll start with second quarter 2022 results. We generated solid revenue growth and margin expansion in the quarter with adjusted revenue up 7%, adjusted operating income up 20%, adjusted EBITDA up 16%, adjusted EPS grew 19% to $0.96 per share.
Renewables, Agtech and Infrastructure margins improve sequentially as expected and our Residential business delivered both strong revenue and margin performance. Our order backlog increased 5% to $408 million and demand drivers remain relatively healthy across our end markets, despite ongoing trade challenges impacting our Renewables customers and continue to drive additional participation gains in our Residential business and Agtech and Infrastructure bookings are accelerating. Renewables customers continue to wait for clarity on panel availability so they can finalize projects and book additional orders for the second half of the year, as well as in 2023.
Our performance reflects our continued focus on 80/20 execution, supply chain optimization, accelerating the digitization of our operations, keeping our organization as healthy and flexible as possible and continue to conduct business the right, responsible way every day. I'd say at the halfway point of the year we are tracking to our full year performance objectives.
Let's turn the slide 4 for an update on commodity price and supply. Just as a reminder, there are really 3 main core commodities we use across the company: steel, aluminum and resin. We focus on 3 drivers relative to each commodity. First, the absolute price of the commodity. Second, the price variability of the commodity. And then third, obviously the availability of the commodity. In general, availability of each core commodity is better than last year, but pricing continues to be dynamic due the macro environment and the geopolitical situation.
Hot-rolled coil steel price fell from its high of $2,000 a ton in Q4 2021 to $1,329 at quarter end, and it continued to fall as we entered the current quarter. Structural and plate steel used in our Renewables and Infrastructure businesses increased during the first half of year, but recently structural steel prices have come down between 3% and 4%. According to the June report from IHS MARKIT, steel prices is forecasted come down further over the next 12 to 18 months. And we'll see how that happens and we'll remain agile as steel prices move.
Aluminum rose to peak level in Q1 2022, and then came down slightly during the second quarter. There are a number of variables impacting aluminum price, including ongoing energy crisis in Europe, which actually started in 2021, the rolling COVID lockdowns in China and the additional energy supply pressure in Europe stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. We do expect aluminum prices to remain elevated and probably through 2023.
Given the current price cost environment, we're just going to continue to execute across our three core initiatives. Number one, just trying to keep our price and input cost balanced and implement changes in a timely, efficient manner. Secondly, just continue to execute and accelerate more 80/20 initiatives to drive productivity and cost reduction. And finally, third, continue to optimize our contract terms and conditions with our customers to try to balance and share potential risk in the current environment.
Let's move to slide 5 for an update on panel supply to the solar industry. The two trade issues the withhold release order, the WRO, which has been succeeded now by the UFLPA, which stands for the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, and the Department of Commerce's anti-dumping and countervailing terrorist investigation, referred to as the AD/CVD, both remain active and continue to limit visibility and clarity for panel supply.
First, let's start with the UFLPA, which is - which was signed into law last December, was implemented here just recently in late June, and is enforced by the US Customs and Border Protection. Effectively, the law requires importers of record to prove via traceability processes and documentation that quartzite material mined in Xinjiang province is not contained in panels deployed in the US. I'd say the industry's working with the US Customs and Border Protection to understand importing traceability requirements for both successful and efficient importation, and there's a learning curve associated with that.
Second, the Department of Commerce is expected to issue its preliminary ruling in late August, so later this month, with its final ruling in January, 2023. If the Department of Commerce finds in favor of the complainant, future panel imports can be assessed duties and it is possible the DoC will make these duties retroactive to when the petition was accepted, or earlier.
Now, that being said, while the administration instructed the DoC to implement a 2-year waiver on tariffs, the DoC has not yet executed an order to do so. And we believe this will be done in conjunction with or around the time of the DoC's preliminary ruling on the AD/CVD case. As a result, the industry has effectively continued its pause in executing finalizing many existing and future projects as we've expected. We do expect the 2-year tariff waiver to be implemented and provide much needed clarity on tariffs for the industry going forward. Also, in our view, the DoC's preliminary ruling will provide solid direction to the industry on what to expect in its final ruling, again, due in January. We also believe the
administration will continue to support the solar industry, given the importance of renewable energy production in creating a balanced energy plan for the US.
For our Renewables business, the scenarios we planned coming into 2022 really do remain consistent, given our experience in Q2, the first half and our current outlook for the second half. I would say the industry really looks forward to the DoC's preliminary decision and getting through the UFLPA learning curve so the industry and our customers can finalize project plans for 2023 and 2024.
With that I'll turn over to Tim for a review of our results.
Timothy F. Murphy - Gibraltar Industries, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Thanks Bill and good morning, everyone. I'll take you through our consolidated and segment results, starting on slide 6. And as a reminder, my discussion will cover the results from continuing operation and exclude the related revenues and expenses from the Agtech segment's processing equipment business, which have been removed from adjusted for both 2021 and 2022 as a result of the classification of this business as held for sale during the first quarter.
Adjusted second quarter revenue increased 6.8% to $364.2 million. This growth was purely organic and was driven by price management and participation gains in Residential, partially offset by panel supply challenges in Renewables and project delays in Agtech. Backlog at quarter end was $408 million, up over 5% from second quarter 2021, driven by continued end market demand. Adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA increased 19.9% and 16.3% respectively in the second quarter, with adjusted EPS up 18.5%. Margin improvements in the quarter were driven by price management, participation gains, business mix and 80/20 initiatives, with Residential and Agtech margins continuing to expand and Renewables and Infrastructure generating sequential improvement. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding decreased 1.2% to $32.7 million in the second quarter due to our share repurchase program.
Now let's review each segment starting with slide 7, the Renewables segment. Segment revenues decreased 5.8%. The decrease reflects movements in project schedules as customers work through trade issues affecting panel supply, as Bill outlined. We continue to work with our customers to ensure panels are in hand before we begin to manufacture racking and mobilize our field installation crews. End market demand in our commercial and industrial space continues to be very active with new project planning discussions despite the general industry pause related to panel issues. The industry pause, as expected, slowed new bookings in the second quarter and our backlog was down 2% as a result. As a reminder, we only include signed contracts with deposits as an actual order. Purchase orders without a signed contract and deposit and/or verbal agreements with customers are not and never have been included in our bookings or backlog results. We do expect the pace of signed orders to resume once the DoC issues its preliminary decision later this month.
As expected, profitability improved from first quarter 2022 with stronger project execution, the completion of a handful of lower-margin projects impacted by price material cost misalignment and labor inefficiency related to severe weather. Segment adjusted operating income was $7.1 million and EBITDA was $9.4 million. This represents an $11.4 million and $11.3 million sequential improvement, respectively, for sequential margin expansion of 1,240 and 1,170 basis points, with margins reaching double-digit levels in both May and June. Versus last year, adjusted operating margin and EBITDA margins decreased 430 and 420 basis points respectively through the aforementioned project inefficiencies and delays due to panel supply, along with price material cost misalignment driven by structural steel inflation.
Our integration remains on track. We went live with our common ERP system across the segment and we're on schedule to execute our insourcing synergy plans during the second half of the year. These investments will further simplify our business and increase service levels with our customers.
Let's move to slide 8 to review our Residential segment. Segment revenue increased 21.9%, all organic, and this quarter marks our eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Revenue was driven by price cost management and participation gains, both new and carryover, in the Building Products and Mail and Package businesses. Our Residential segment continues to see solid demand with 80% to 90% of its business driven by existing home repair, either because home aging or weather damage. Historically home repair has not seen significant impact from changing interest rates. Repairs, especially to a roof, typically occur, regardless.
Segment adjusted operating income and EBITDA grew 36% and 32.2% respectively. Adjusted operating and EBITDA margin improved 190 and 150 basis points respectively through effective price cost management, continued supply chain initiatives, labor management, and 80/20 activities. We went live with a new ERP system in our Mail and Package business during the quarter. And the system's designed to provide better visibility into the business and allow for greater automation as we work through change management and mature in the use of the system. We'll continue to implement this [ERP] (corrected by company after the call) system across the remainder of our Residential operations to create stronger customer connections, drive speed and agility of service, win participation gains and increase productivity across the entire organization.
Let's move to slide 9 to review our Agtech segment. Adjusted segment revenue decreased 11.9% as produce and cannabis projects shifted into the second half of the year. The commercial business continues to be robust with good momentum as we head into the second half. Despite second quarter demand shifting, backlog was up 30% in the quarter and given the number and size of projects currently in final planning stages, we expect demand momentum to accelerate into the second half and for 2023.
Segment adjusted operating and EBITDA margin improved 80 and 100 basis points respectively on improved business mix, effective price cost management, benefits from continued supply chain optimization, continued 80/20 and lean initiatives and our integration activities. We're set up well for continued performance improvement in this business and expect positive margin momentum through the year as we convert our backlog, make additional system improvements and benefit from improved business mix. With respect to the potential processing equipment sale, we're in active discussions and we'll provide updates as appropriate.
Let's move to slide 10 to review our Infrastructure segment. Segment revenue decreased 5.3% against a very strong Q2 2021, which benefited from timing of projects. Quarter backlog was essentially flat in the quarter versus last year due again to the timing of orders, while engineering backlog activity was very strong. Bookings accelerated early in the third quarter with beneficial mix and we continue to expect incremental government spending from the infrastructure bill towards the end of 2022. Segment adjusted operating and EBITDA margins improved sequentially 690 and 600 basis points respectively as we work through fixed price projects with state department of transportations that were signed in 2020 and 2021, and have been affected by structural steel and plate steel inflation. On a year-over-year basis, operating and EBITDA margins were down due to the unfavorable product mix. We continue to expect margins to improve through 2022 as lower margin projects are completed, business mix improves and volume growth adds leverage.
Let's move to slide 11 to discuss our balance sheet and cash flow. At June 30th, we had $302 million available on our revolver and cash on hand of $17 million. We generated $8.3 million in cash from continuing operations in the quarter and our working capital investment increased $31.4 million, primarily in receivables as a result of our normal seasonal build. This increase normally reverses in the second half of the year as revenues peak and begin their seasonal decline.
We also continue to make small investments in inventory as our season ramps to ensure strong customer support during the current challenging supply chain and inflationary environment which has enabled us to continue to support our customer's needs. Payables were affected by the timing of inventory purchases and growth in other liabilities was driven by an increase in billings in excess of costs, which results in the timing of billings based on contractual project billing schedules.
During the quarter, we drew $51 million on our revolver, primarily for share repurchases. Our net leverage at quarter end was approximately one half of a turn. Given our first half performance, customer activity levels and backlog coming out of the second quarter, we continue to expect strong cash generation in the second half of this year, with strong earnings and a reduction in our working capital investment. Our target for free cash flow generation in 2022 remains approximately 10% of revenue.
We expect to use generated cash flow to fund repayments on our revolver and investments in organic and inorganic growth, along with opportunistic stock repurchases, supplemented as needed by the use of our revolver, depending on timing of any M&A or repurchases during the year.
So let's move to slide 12 to update you on our share repurchase program. Last quarter, our board of directors granted our request to authorize a common stock repurchase program for the first time in Gibraltar's history. This program authorizes the repurchases of $200 million over three years, ending May 2nd, 2025. During the quarter, we repurchased 1.2 million shares with a market value of $50 million for an average price of $41.84. As
Gibraltar Industries Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 11:52:14 UTC.