Gibraltar Industries : 2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Transcript

Renewables, Agtech and Infrastructure margins improve sequentially as expected and our Residential business delivered both strong revenue and margin performance. Our order backlog increased 5% to $408 million and demand drivers remain relatively healthy across our end markets, despite ongoing trade challenges impacting our Renewables customers and continue to drive additional participation gains in our Residential business and Agtech and Infrastructure bookings are accelerating. Renewables customers continue to wait for clarity on panel availability so they can finalize projects and book additional orders for the second half of the year, as well as in 2023.

Our performance reflects our continued focus on 80/20 execution, supply chain optimization, accelerating the digitization of our operations, keeping our organization as healthy and flexible as possible and continue to conduct business the right, responsible way every day. I'd say at the halfway point of the year we are tracking to our full year performance objectives.

Let's turn the slide 4 for an update on commodity price and supply. Just as a reminder, there are really 3 main core commodities we use across the company: steel, aluminum and resin. We focus on 3 drivers relative to each commodity. First, the absolute price of the commodity. Second, the price variability of the commodity. And then third, obviously the availability of the commodity. In general, availability of each core commodity is better than last year, but pricing continues to be dynamic due the macro environment and the geopolitical situation.

Hot-rolled coil steel price fell from its high of $2,000 a ton in Q4 2021 to $1,329 at quarter end, and it continued to fall as we entered the current quarter. Structural and plate steel used in our Renewables and Infrastructure businesses increased during the first half of year, but recently structural steel prices have come down between 3% and 4%. According to the June report from IHS MARKIT, steel prices is forecasted come down further over the next 12 to 18 months. And we'll see how that happens and we'll remain agile as steel prices move.

Aluminum rose to peak level in Q1 2022, and then came down slightly during the second quarter. There are a number of variables impacting aluminum price, including ongoing energy crisis in Europe, which actually started in 2021, the rolling COVID lockdowns in China and the additional energy supply pressure in Europe stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. We do expect aluminum prices to remain elevated and probably through 2023.

Given the current price cost environment, we're just going to continue to execute across our three core initiatives. Number one, just trying to keep our price and input cost balanced and implement changes in a timely, efficient manner. Secondly, just continue to execute and accelerate more 80/20 initiatives to drive productivity and cost reduction. And finally, third, continue to optimize our contract terms and conditions with our customers to try to balance and share potential risk in the current environment.

Let's move to slide 5 for an update on panel supply to the solar industry. The two trade issues the withhold release order, the WRO, which has been succeeded now by the UFLPA, which stands for the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, and the Department of Commerce's anti-dumping and countervailing terrorist investigation, referred to as the AD/CVD, both remain active and continue to limit visibility and clarity for panel supply.

First, let's start with the UFLPA, which is - which was signed into law last December, was implemented here just recently in late June, and is enforced by the US Customs and Border Protection. Effectively, the law requires importers of record to prove via traceability processes and documentation that quartzite material mined in Xinjiang province is not contained in panels deployed in the US. I'd say the industry's working with the US Customs and Border Protection to understand importing traceability requirements for both successful and efficient importation, and there's a learning curve associated with that.

Second, the Department of Commerce is expected to issue its preliminary ruling in late August, so later this month, with its final ruling in January, 2023. If the Department of Commerce finds in favor of the complainant, future panel imports can be assessed duties and it is possible the DoC will make these duties retroactive to when the petition was accepted, or earlier.

Now, that being said, while the administration instructed the DoC to implement a 2-year waiver on tariffs, the DoC has not yet executed an order to do so. And we believe this will be done in conjunction with or around the time of the DoC's preliminary ruling on the AD/CVD case. As a result, the industry has effectively continued its pause in executing finalizing many existing and future projects as we've expected. We do expect the 2-year tariff waiver to be implemented and provide much needed clarity on tariffs for the industry going forward. Also, in our view, the DoC's preliminary ruling will provide solid direction to the industry on what to expect in its final ruling, again, due in January. We also believe the

