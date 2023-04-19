Advanced search
    ROCK   US3746891072

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ROCK)
04:00:00 2023-04-18 pm EDT
48.43 USD   -0.35%
Gibraltar to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3
BU
04/03Gibraltar Industries : 2023 Gibraltar Notice Proxy Statement and Proxy Form
PU
03/22Gibraltar to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Conference
BU
Gibraltar to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3

04/19/2023 | 07:32am EDT
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, announced today that it expects to release its first quarter 2023 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. It also expects to discuss the results on a conference call that will be webcast live that same day starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Tim Murphy.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call should visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.gibraltar1.com. The call also may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3088 or (201) 389-0927. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar’s mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 392 M - -
Net income 2023 106 M - -
Net cash 2023 70,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 493 M 1 493 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 127
Free-Float 90,4%
Technical analysis trends GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 48,43 $
Average target price 65,67 $
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William T. Bosway Chairman. President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy F. Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Lok Chief Digital Information Officer
Craig A. Hindman Independent Director
James B. Nish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.5.56%1 493
SAINT-GOBAIN13.23%28 983
ASSA ABLOY AB6.53%25 670
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.45.35%13 349
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.5.78%11 389
MASCO CORPORATION7.26%11 283
