    ROCK   US3746891072

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ROCK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-04 pm EST
46.41 USD   +0.91%
07:31aGibraltar to Present at CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference
BU
2022Gibraltar Industries : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
2022Gibraltar Industries, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Gibraltar to Present at CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference

01/05/2023 | 07:31am EST
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Tim Murphy are scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on Wednesday, January 11, at 8:45 a.m. ET, and hold meetings with investors that day.

The link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Gibraltar’s website at https://ir.gibraltar1.com/reports-presentations.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar’s mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 405 M - -
Net income 2022 101 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7,35 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 437 M 1 437 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 016
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 46,41 $
Average target price 62,75 $
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William T. Bosway Chairman. President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy F. Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Lok Chief Digital Information Officer
Patrick M. Burns Chief Operating Officer
Craig A. Hindman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.1.16%1 437
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN10.27%28 012
ASSA ABLOY AB3.71%24 534
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-0.58%12 284
MASCO CORPORATION4.41%10 990
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.0.39%10 790