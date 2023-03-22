Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gibraltar Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROCK   US3746891072

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ROCK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:12:25 2023-03-22 pm EDT
47.82 USD   -0.20%
12:01pGibraltar to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Conference
BU
02/22GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02/22Tranche Update on Gibraltar Industries, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 4, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gibraltar to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Conference

03/22/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Tim Murphy are scheduled to present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference on Thursday, March 23, at 1:00 p.m. ET, and hold meetings with investors that day.

The link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Gibraltar’s website at https://ir.gibraltar1.com/reports-presentations.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar’s mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 392 M - -
Net income 2023 106 M - -
Net cash 2023 70,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 475 M 1 475 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 127
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 47,91 $
Average target price 65,67 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William T. Bosway Chairman. President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy F. Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Lok Chief Digital Information Officer
Craig A. Hindman Independent Director
James B. Nish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC.4.42%1 475
SAINT-GOBAIN15.64%29 058
ASSA ABLOY AB12.92%27 145
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.29.82%11 625
MASCO CORPORATION9.92%11 553
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-5.26%11 376
