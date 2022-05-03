Log in
Gibson Energy Announces Voting Results for Election of Board of Directors

05/03/2022
Gibson Energy Inc. (CNW Group/Gibson Energy Inc.)

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today the voting results for the election of directors at the Company's virtual annual general and special meeting of shareholders that was held on May 3, 2022.

Voting Results

Name of Nominee

Votes For

(%) For

Votes Withheld

(%) Withheld

James M. Estey

96,668,489

97.88%

2,098,222

2.12%

Douglas P. Bloom

98,136,249

99.36%

630,462

0.64%

James J. Cleary

97,980,129

99.20%

786,582

0.80%

Judy E. Cotte

94,921,700

96.11%

3,845,011

3.89%

Heidi L. Dutton

98,662,669

99.89%

104,042

0.11%

John L. Festival

98,087,730

99.31%

678,981

0.69%

Marshall L. McRae

98,040,088

99.26%

726,623

0.74%

Margaret C. Montana

98,510,955

99.74%

255,756

0.26%

Steven R. Spaulding

98,683,718

99.92%

82,993

0.08%

For complete voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Gibson
Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI), is a Canadian-based liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products.  Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies 
Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations 
Phone: (403) 776-3146 
Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibson-energy-announces-voting-results-for-election-of-board-of-directors-301539029.html

SOURCE Gibson Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
