Gibus S p A : Bestinver Virtual Roadshow
Virtual Roadshow by BESTINVER May 2, 2023
2022 FY Revenue: pro-forma revenue over 112 million euro
Revenues: 83.9 €M +15,4%
(2021: 72.7 €M)
EBITDA: 19.0 €M equal to 22,6%
(2021: 18.2 €M)
Net Financial Position: 22.6 €M
(2021: -17.3 €M)
High-end Luxury Segment: Revenues equal to 35.0 €M
+8.1% vs 2021
KEY FACTS
-
Leiner Group acquisition on sept. 2022
-
2022 pro-forma turnover equal to 112 million euros ranks GIBUS among the European leading companies in the industry
-
Positive trend that has involved the whole outdoor living sector supported first part of 2022. The industry trend is seen slowing down starting from the 2H22 due to macroeconomic impacts.
-
Despite the pressure on raw material the industrial margins is stable
-
The "50% discount in the invoice" is ended, but Ecobonus incentive will in any case remain in force until 2024 as a tax credit
2022 FY Revenue: pro-forma revenue over 112 million euro
GEOGRAPHIC AREA
Consolidated figures Gibus perimeter only
62,1 €M (+15%)
Italy
Italy Cagr '18-'22 28%
21,9
2022 FY Revenue: pro-forma revenue over 112 million euro
High Tech Luxury Cagr '18-'22 32%
|
Sustainability '18-'22 32%
Consolidated figures
23,8 €M (+4%)
High Tech Luxury
11,4 €M (+22%)
Sustainability
43,8 €M (+21%)
Design
Gibus perimeter only
23,8 €M (+4%)
High Tech Luxury
11,2 €M (+20%)
Sustainability
40,6 €M (+12%)
Design
