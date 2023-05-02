Advanced search
    GBUS   IT0005341059

GIBUS S.P.A.

(GBUS)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-28 am EDT
13.40 EUR   +3.88%
Gibus S p A : Bestinver Virtual Roadshow

05/02/2023 | 03:06am EDT
Virtual Roadshow by BESTINVER May 2, 2023

2022 FY Group Results

2 │

2022 FY Revenue: pro-forma revenue over 112 million euro

Revenues: 83.9 €M +15,4%

(2021: 72.7 €M)

EBITDA: 19.0 €M equal to 22,6%

(2021: 18.2 €M)

Net Financial Position: 22.6 €M

(2021: -17.3 €M)

High-end Luxury Segment: Revenues equal to 35.0 €M

+8.1% vs 2021

KEY FACTS

  • Leiner Group acquisition on sept. 2022
  • 2022 pro-forma turnover equal to 112 million euros ranks GIBUS among the European leading companies in the industry
  • Positive trend that has involved the whole outdoor living sector supported first part of 2022. The industry trend is seen slowing down starting from the 2H22 due to macroeconomic impacts.
  • Despite the pressure on raw material the industrial margins is stable
  • The "50% discount in the invoice" is ended, but Ecobonus incentive will in any case remain in force until 2024 as a tax credit

3 │

2022 FY Revenue: pro-forma revenue over 112 million euro

GEOGRAPHIC AREA

Consolidated figures Gibus perimeter only

62,1 €M (+15%)

62,1 €M (+15%)

Italy

Italy

21,8 €M (+16%)

17,7 €M (-6%)

Abroad

Abroad

Italy Cagr '18-'22 28%

21,9

Abroad Cagr '18-'22 20%

18,8

13,1

14,1

62,1

8,0

8,5

9,5

10,5

53,9

23,2

22,6

23,1

23,5

27,8

31,0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Italia

Abroad

4 │

2022 FY Revenue: pro-forma revenue over 112 million euro

PRODUCT LINE

High Tech Luxury Cagr '18-'22 32%

Sustainability '18-'22 32%

Consolidated figures

23,8 €M (+4%)

High Tech Luxury

11,4 €M (+22%)

Sustainability

43,8 €M (+21%)

Design

Gibus perimeter only

23,8 €M (+4%)

High Tech Luxury

11,2 €M (+20%)

Sustainability

40,6 €M (+12%)

Design

Design '18-'22 22%

9

11

24

23

6

5

14

8

11

36

44

22

21

22

21

20

20

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

10%

11%

Design

Lusso High Tech

Sustainability

12%

12%

13%

15%

14%

14%

7%

14%

21%

25%

30%

32%

34%

30%

83%

74%

67%

63%

57%

55%

53%

53%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

5 │

Disclaimer

Gibus S.p.A. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 07:05:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GIBUS S.P.A.
03:06aGibus S P A : Bestinver Virtual Roadshow
PU
04/28Gibus S P A : Bestinver Virtual Roadshow
PU
04/20Gibus S P A : attends the EGM Investor Day organized by IR Top Consulting
PU
04/13Gibus S P A : Notice of call Shareholders' meeting
PU
04/12Gibus S P A : inaugurates the Dutch branch showroom in Zwolle
PU
04/11Mib on monthly highs; Saipem leading the way
AN
04/11Stock exchanges in the green; good buying with Stellantis
AN
04/07Gibus Group : in 2022, Revenues at 83.9 Million Euros, EBITDA at 19.0 Million Euros (EBITD..
PU
03/16Gibus : change of 2023 corporate events
PU
03/16Gibus S P A : issues its first Minibond to strengthen the Group's presence in Germany
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 83,9 M 92,0 M 92,0 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 22,6 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 66,9 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 20,0%
Technical analysis trends GIBUS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 13,40 €
Average target price 22,74 €
Spread / Average Target 69,7%
Managers and Directors
Gianfranco Bellin Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessio Bellin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lucia Danieli Co-Chief Executive Officer
Michele Furlanetto Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giovanni Costa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIBUS S.P.A.-14.10%73
SAINT-GOBAIN14.83%29 408
ASSA ABLOY AB9.03%26 215
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.46.07%12 150
MASCO CORPORATION14.33%12 011
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-8.40%11 004
