GIBUS GROUP CLOSES THE FIRST HALF OF 2024 WITH REVENUES OF 47.6

MILLION EUROS, OF WHICH 45% MADE ABROAD

Commercial development and promotional activities for

the opening of both the German market, through Leiner sales network,

and the Dutch market, through Gibus NL branch

SACCOLONGO (PD), 11th JULY 2024

The Board of Directors of GIBUS (GBUS:IM), the Italian brand of the high-endOutdoor Design sector, listed in Euronext Growth Milan and founded in 1982, has examined and approved the consolidated operating revenues as of 30 June 2024, not subject to auditing

Revenues amounted to 47.6 million euros, -6.2% compared to 50.7 million euros at 30th June 2023.

Revenues generated Abroad amounted to 21.3 million euros and represent 45% of the total (at 30th June 2023, 22.0 million euros that is 43% of the total); the contribution of LEINER Group was 12.8 million euros. Italy records revenues of 26.3 million euros, in decrease compared to 28.7 million euros recorded to 30th June 2023.

With regard to the product lines, GIBUS Grouprecords revenues relating to the High End Luxury segment of 18.7 million euros, compared to 18.8 million euros as of 30th June 2023; specifically, the High Tech Luxury Line (i.e. bioclimatic pergolas) records revenues of 12.8 million euros (12.9 million euros in the first half of 2023) and the Sustainability line (Zip Screen) records revenues of 5.8 million euros (5.9 million euros in the first half of 2023). The Design Line records revenues of 24.9 million euros, in decrease compared to 28.0 million euros at 30th June 2023. The incremental revenues attributable to LEINER Groupamount to 12.8 million euros, of which 2.3 million euros were generated by the subsidiary Schirmherrschaft Vertriebs, which operates direct sales to end customers exclusively in the catering and hotel industry.

Alessio Bellin, CEO of GIBUS, says: "The half-year just ended shows revenues in line with market expectations which has not yet shown signs of recovery, after last year's slowdown trend. Regarding the invoice discount, we believe that 2024 is the year of definitive normalization. The German market, covered by the group through the subsidiary Leiner, essentially confirms the same revenues, which still do not allow us to significantly appreciate the cross-selling synergies created by distribution of the products of the High-tech Luxury line through Leiner sales network. The commercial development and promotional activities for the opening of both the German market, through the Leiner sales network, and the Dutch market, through the Gibus NL branch, are continuing even if the sales performance is affected by the slowdown caused by the current events in Central European countries. The performance of the Design Line was influenced by the weather context at a European level, also characterized by flooding episodes, while the Luxury High-Tech Luxury line was less affected by the seasonal trend of the business and by the weather factor."

GIBUS (GBUS:IM - ISIN IT0005341059) is the Italian brand protagonist of the high-end Outdoor Design sector for HO.RE.CA. and Residential, present in Italy and the main European countries with a network of 434 GIBUS Ateliers which is unique in the national and international competitive landscape. With headquarters in Saccolongo (PD) and around 200 employees, it designs 100% Made in Italy products and oversees the entire value chain.