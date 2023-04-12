Advanced search
    GBUS   IT0005341059

GIBUS S.P.A.

(GBUS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  09:53:34 2023-04-12 am EDT
13.25 EUR   -0.75%
Gibus S p A : inaugurates the Dutch branch showroom in Zwolle

04/12/2023 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GIBUS INAUGURATES THE DUTCH BRANCH SHOWROOM IN ZWOLLE

SACCOLONGO (PD), 11th APRIL 2023

GIBUS (GBUS:IM), the Italian brand of the high-endOutdoor Design sector, listed on Euronext Growth Milan and founded in 1982, announces the inauguration in Zwolle of the showroom of the Dutch branch Gibus NL B.V., 100% owned.

Established in August 2022 with the aim of increasing the Group's presence in the Netherlands and in the Flemish region of Belgium, which represents the fourth largest European market and has excellent growth potential, the branch is managed by general manager Martijn Westenbrink and offers on- site service in the local language service to customers in the Dutch area.

The showroom, built on an area of 270 m², offers an exhibition concept with a high aesthetic content and shows the technological innovations, performance and design of the various solutions included in the GIBUS range.

Alessio Bellin, Managing Director at GIBUS says: "We are proud to welcome you to this new showroom, where we will be able to exhibit, year after year, the best of the GIBUS selection and show you our solutions through the words of our Dutch speaking collaborators, to whom we will entrust the task of adequately translating, not only linguistically but also culturally, the value of products Made in Italy as well as of our brand."

GIBUS (GBUS:IM - ISIN IT0005341059) is the Italian brand protagonist of the high-end Outdoor Design sector for HO.RE.CA. and Residential, present in Italy and the main European countries with a network of 434 GIBUS Ateliers which is unique in the national and international competitive landscape. With headquarters in Saccolongo (PD) and around 200 employees, it designs 100% Made in Italy products and oversees the entire value chain. GIBUS has a consolidated market share in Italy and has strengthened its presence abroad, particularly in France and the DACH area. It constantly invests in R&D and, with over 50 patented technical solutions and 30 protected design models, has defined new quality standards in the sector: raising the technological content and product design is the key to compete in the high-end segment of the outdoor sector and to meet the needs of increasingly greater comfort in the use of outdoor spaces. The main product lines, Luxury High Tech (Bioclimatic Pergolas) and Sustainability (ZIP Screen), are characterized by their level of design and technology and represent the main growth driver of the Company. Historically the products make the combination of mechanical technology and textile processing know-how their strongpoint, and electronics have become increasingly important in recent years: today the company is able to offer fully automated solutions, capable of responding automatically to changes in weather conditions, and connected to web platforms for remote control. The products are characterized by high production and safety standards: ISO 14001, ISO 9001, ISO 45001, anti-counterfeiting hologram with the GIBUS brand and unique alphanumeric code.

Release available on www.gibusgroup.com

CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Gibus |Alessio Bellin | gibus@gibus.it | T +390498015392

IR Top Consulting | Maria Antonietta Pireddu | m.pireddu@irtop.com | T +390245473884

MEDIA RELATIONS

IR Top Consulting | Domenico Gentile, Antonio Buozzi | ufficiostampa@irtop.com | T +390245473884

GIBUS S.p.A. ● via L. Einaudi, 35 ● 35030 Saccolongo (PD) ● www.gibusgroup.com

| 1

Disclaimer

Gibus S.p.A. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 80,0 M 87,3 M 87,3 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 25,4 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,00%
Capitalization 66,6 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 20,0%
Managers and Directors
Gianfranco Bellin Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessio Bellin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lucia Danieli Co-Chief Executive Officer
Michele Furlanetto Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giovanni Costa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GIBUS S.P.A.-14.42%73
SAINT-GOBAIN10.45%28 141
ASSA ABLOY AB5.10%24 983
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.36.59%12 748
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.7.36%11 540
MASCO CORPORATION3.90%10 920
